Arnold Schwarzenegger knocked up one of his slaves or something

New revelations have come to light, forcing Arnold Schwarzenegger to admit having gone all Sally Hemmings (or possibly Rielle Hunter) up in “a member of his household staff,” implanting his bastard seed in the lining of her home-wrecking uterus. The LA Times first broke the story, reporting that the unidentified woman had worked for the Schwarzeneggers for 20 years, gave birth to the child about 10 years ago, and worked for the couple up until this January.

Shriver moved out of the family’s Brentwood mansion earlier this year, after Schwarzenegger acknowledged the paternity.

“After leaving the governor’s office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago,” Schwarzenegger said Monday night in a statement issued to The Times in response to questions. “I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry.”

To protect their privacy, The Times is not publishing the former staffer’s name nor that of her child. In an interview Monday before Schwarzenegger issued his statement, the former staffer said another man — her then-husband — was the child’s father.

She said she voluntarily left her position with the couple earlier this year after reaching a longstanding goal of working for them for two decades. “I wanted to achieve my 20 years, then I asked to retire,” she said, adding she received a severance payment and “left on good terms with them.” [LATimes]