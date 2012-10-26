Arnold Schwarzenegger Looks Badass In ‘Ten’

“Sweet neck tat, bro.” – Arnold’s bros

Once Arnold Schwarzenegger was finished serving housekeepers and the state of California, he promised to get back into the action movie game, despite being 65 years old and saggier than a bag of jelly. But hey, at least he’s not making sex tapes. He is, however, making the new film Ten, which was originally titled Breacher because his character’s name is Breacher, and that’s the kind of corny Arnold movie shtick that we’ve been missing for years.

So what’s Ten all about anyway?

Members of an elite DEA task force find themselves being taken down one by one after they rob a drug cartel safe house.

Sounds pretty good. Anybody else that we like in it? Malin Åkerman, Sam Worthington, Joe Manganiello… Terrence Howard. Instant classic, folks. And they’re all apparently besties, because they’ve been spotted dining together, too.

A team from the movie, including director David Ayer and actors Sam Worthington, Terrance Howard, Josh Holloway, Joe Manganiello, Olivia Williams, Mirelle Enos and Max Martini, dined at Del Frisco’s Grille the other night. That’s the new restaurant that recently opened in the former Craft location in Buckhead. The former Governator was spotted Sunday at STK, Midtown’s swank and celeb-friendly steak restaurant. (Via the AJC Buzz)

Actually, that makes it seem like Arnold was too good to eat with his castmates, but it’s probably just because he can’t understand a word that Howard says. It’s okay, Arnold. None of us can.

