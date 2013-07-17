Ashley Greene Is Replacing Anna Kendrick In Zach Braff’s Kickstarter Movie

Last we checked in on Zach Braff’s Kickstarter-funded film, Wish I Was Here, the Garden State and Scrubs star found himself dealing with a lot of scrutiny after it was revealed that he had found a financier for his film. Of course, people wondered why on Earth he still needed a financier after tens of thousands of people donated approximately $2.6 million to help him avoid doing just that. So Braff went on to explain that people were all wrong about how this whole thing goes down and blah, blah, blah, just make your movie already, bro.

Alas, even the movie-making aspect has hit a snag, as the female lead in Wish I Was Here, Anna Kendrick, had to back out for unknown reasons. Fortunately, Braff is a genius and immediately replaced her with Ashley Greene (above right, with Vanessa Hudgens), according to Deadline, and that’s probably one of the best casting decisions in the world.

In fact, I wish we could cast Greene in every movie from here until she turns 40-ish, depending on how gravity kicks in. That would make all movies a lot better. I know, I’m shocked I’m not a big Hollywood producer either.