‘Assassin’s Creed’ May Never Be A Movie

With three games selling more than 30 million copies worldwide, it’s hard to be shocked that movie studios were banging down Ubisoft’s door to bring “Assassin’s Creed” to the big screen. However, since a lot of video game companies are tired of seeing their efforts destroyed by studios, the negotiating process has become significantly more difficult, which is why we haven’t seen “Grand Theft Auto” and “Halo” in theaters yet. And would it kill someone to make a “Rygar” movie already? It’s been like 20 years.

So for Sony to secure the rights to make an “Assassin’s Creed” movie, Ubisoft had to be promised an unprecedented amount of control. And now rival studios and blabbering insiders are all like, “WTF Sony?”

Notes one incredulous insider, “As a director, even Steven Spielberg cannot get this kind of deal.” And yet it’s this very overarching power that may doom the project, as it has other gigantic video game movies. Notes one Hollywood talent agent who represents a smaller video game publisher, “The whole Ubisoft/Sony deal is a waste of ink, paper and time. The level of control Sony gave up means, effectively, that Assassin’s Creed will never — and I mean never — get made.” (Via Vulture)

And he pounded on the table and laughed maniacally before lighting another Virginia Slim and pinching his assistant’s ass.

Another source also points out that Ubisoft only got all of this ridiculous control over the project because it is fronting the majority of the cash. Sony basically only bought in for the chance to be a part of it. It’s like when you share a room on Spring Break with a guy who scores a lot. Sure, you’re not the one having sex, but at least everyone saw her come out of your room.