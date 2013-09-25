Atlas Shrugged Producers Looking for Handout After the Invisible Hand Wanked

According to Ayn Rand’s most fervant fanboys – Shruggalos, as I like to call them – Atlas Shrugged, her 1139-page anti-collectivist screed about what would happen if society’s movers and shakers decided not to work (shrugged, if you will) remains as relevant today as it was when it was published during the days of Mao and Khrushchev in 1957.
When Shruggalos John Aglialoro and Harmon Kaslow couldn’t get socialist Hollywood to follow through with making an Atlas Shrugged movie, they produced it themselves, releasing it on tax day in 2011, when it earned $4.6 million on a $20 million budget. A second installment made $3.3 million in 2012, and now the producers are on Kickstarter raising money for a third installment, Atlas Shrugged: Who is John Galt?, with a video featuring celebrity Shruggalos Dennis Miller, Sean Hannity, John Stossel, Penn Jillette, Glenn Beck, and that one fat guy with no forehead. WHO’S LOOKING FOR HANDOUTS NOW, PAULTARDS?!?
At least, that’s what they want the story to be. They’re basically financing the $10 million movie themselves again, but they’re using the $250,000 Kickstarter campaign as a publicity stunt, since no one paid attention to their crappy movies the last two times. A canny strategy?
Despite the disappointing box-office numbers, producers Harmon Kaslow and John Aglialoro vowed to press on with Part 3. The filmmakers don’t necessarily need an extra $250,000 but they intend to ride the Kickstarter campaign to some free marketing, especially from detractors of Ayn Rand’s.
“There is an incredible amount of vitriol out there and we have every intention of capitalizing on it this time around,” Kaslow tells The Hollywood Reporter. “The day we launch the Kickstarter campaign those haters are going to come alive. They’re going to come after us in droves, attacking us everywhere online. To them, we say, thank you.”
Yes, well, I’m going to go ahead and continue not giving a shit about this project one way or the other. Not because I’m opposed to the message, but because I heard John Galt doesn’t even show up until the third movie. What kind of crap is that? What do you think this is, The Hobbit?
Meanwhile, I’m still raising money for my rowdy college comedy set at a libertarian frat house, Atlas Buttchugged.
And for real, did the ‘market’ say all that was needed about the first two? Isn’t this literally redistributing wealth from individuals in order to subsidize something the market would not support?
(I headsplode as well)
On one hand, asking people for money is exactly what’s supposed to be allowed by the free market. No one has ever said the free market prevents people from unwisely investing their money.
On the other hand, I did not watch the first two movies and it’s likely I’m going to keep my streak intact.
When you boil the whole thing down, it really is just “What if the rich kids just took their ball and went home?” The petulance is so succulent.
I live for succulent petulance.
rand was a cunt that was all for “free markets” when she was being spoon fed on an aristocratic lifestyle but as soon as she qualified for social aid she cashed the check and cemented herself as a liar that traded her own life work and beliefs for a social security check. no thanks a. rand, i’d rather pay taxes and have less fortunate folks eat at night than end up a bitter hypocrite like her. these movies suck and the only crazies who watch them are pbb right wing nut jobs who wouldn’t piss on their children to put out a fire because that would be undeserved welfare…lmao at rand’s team doing a kickstarter. now lets all stop talking about it now and maybe it will go away. maybe.
I still can’t believe my company “suggested” I read this book. Really makes me wonder how we’re even still in business.
The sad thing is that’s a frighteningly common suggestion.
No no no no…that didn’t really happen, right? I mean, people with *actual* responsibilities and/or businesses (ie. not politicians) don’t really buy this line, right? RIGHT?
Although, if anyone is going to be in the situation to be asked by their employer to read ‘Atlas Shrugged’, it’d be an evilbanker ;-)
Rand’s most influential follower was Alan Greenspan, which had just a little bit of responsibility for twenty years.
I walked in on part of Part II and it was mind-blowingly weird. Are we sure the movie wasn’t made by people who wanted us to see how dumb the book is?
I’m pretty sure that Atlas Shrugged was the reason the dismissive wank was invented. What a horrible book. No one cares about Capitalist Jesus or how he lives in Capitalist Eden.
I liked the book.
I don’t think I ever read Atlas Shrugged, but I’m pretty sure I read and enjoyed The Fountainhead. Here’s the thing: Ayn Rand’s books are fine. If you take them in the context in which they were written (when Communism was a legitimate threat and a malevolent force in the world) and appreciate them for what they have to say specifically about the artistic process (the individual being more important than the committee), they’re great. But they’re stories. They’re not a guide for modern living or a blueprint for governing. They’re not as good as anything Orwell wrote, but they’re fine for what they are.
When a friend of mine suggested I read “Virtue of Selfishness” and lent it to me, I gave up 3 pages into the introduction. The stink of smug made it impossible to breath.
+1 on Steve. I tried “Atlas Shrugged,” oh God how I tried, but every word oozed with self-satisfaction.
Atlas Shrugged and everything the Rand family has put forth is absolutely nonsensical drivel. People who quote or refer to that book as a guide for anything are completely feckless morons. Take Ted Cruz for instance. *facepalm*.
