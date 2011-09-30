Baby Goose gave his special lady a gift certificate

Ryan Gosling, who most recently made psychopathy huggable in Drive, made headlines this week when he gave his special lady, Eva Mendes a gift certificate (because that’s the kind of thing In Touch reports on) to a restaurant he co-owns. Wait, what?
The Drive actor has gifted his new love, Eva Mendes, 37, with free food – for life – in the form of a VIP card for Tagine, the Moroccan restaurant that he co-owns.
“Eva and Ryan are both foodies, so he surprised her with the unlimited gift certificate,” a friend of the actor tells In Touch.
“He’s looking for something permanent, and he’s hoping that he has found it with Eva. She’s everything he wants.” [InTouch via Celebitchy]
As Dan Hopper at BestWeekEver points out, a gift certificate generally isn’t the greatest gift, and hey, if he owns the restaurant, wouldn’t she be eating there for free anyway? Those are understandable questions. As an Exalted Carebear of Huggalo Nation (I was recently promoted), I feel it’s my duty to explain. See, people are reading too much into this “gift” thing. Baby Goose just really likes giving gift certificates. Gift certificates for hugs, gift certificates for three free foot massages, complimentary dog walking, buy one smooch get one free, three compliments for the price of one — he was going to do all that stuff anyway, a gift certificate is just a super neat excuse to write a personalized note.
“Here, girl, I got us I front row seats to the double-dutch match down the street. I drew them myself.”
He also gave her a .gif certificate. Hey girl, it’s Justin Timberlake saying “billion” repeatedly. Haha we were Mouseketeers together. Wanna ride the teacups again?
Hey girl, you’re on my “Honey Due” list. I owe you one cute bear bottle.
Hey girl, this certificate may be kinda fake, but my love for you is 100% real. The meal is here honey, napkins on your lap-kins.
Hey girl, you’re like a soft-core, slightly less latina michelle rodriguez, so I got you this gift certificate to my water downed ethnic restaurant.
Hey girl, I want you to eat in my restaurant so you never have to touch a dish in my home.
I bet it was handmade, with fancy scrapbooking paper and glitter Jelly Roll pens.
Hey girl, I got you this VIP card for my restaurant. Free food for life. Enjoy it girl, you deserve it. Just make sure you don’t eat a big meal after 10pm; it’s bad for your digestion.
Hey gi..girl? You’re freakin’ thirty seven!
Hey girl, you should eat at my Moroccan restaurant because you’re Moroccan my world.
Aw, girl, I named my restaurant Tagine cuz’ you’re Mo-Rockin’ my world……
What.The.F*ck.
Good thing for Eva she’s dating Baby Goose and not Mel Gibson. She would’ve gotten an apron and a pair of dishwashing gloves.
I only give gifts to girls who mendes much to me.
The gift certificate was to combat all the free food her cousins were taking off the plates coming back to the dish area
Hey girl, I got you this gift certificate so you never have to eat at Wahlburger’s. Just kidding. Mark’s a sweetheart and a real swell guy.
This is just like the time Violent J gave Cripple with Swag one of them Halloween coupons for a free chocolate Frosty!
DURST!
I got a gift certificate for Eva Mendes, too. It’s good for an Olive Garden Tour of Italy so she can get the fuck away from my man!
Hey girl, I got you a gift certificate to my restaurant. It’s also good for a free hug. It expires when Disneyland closes.
“He’s looking for something permanent, and he’s hoping that he has found it with Eva. She’s everything he wants.”
Hey girl, you’re my long life, my reasonable price on auto insurance, my geopolitically more stabilized Darfur region, my frequent calls from my agent, my ability to last five hours with you, my unwon Oscar, my ability to play guitar better, my…
Please go to my restaurant, girl. We’re dying here.
I’m trying to get into The Huggalos but that final test where you have to chug honey out of those bear-shaped bottles kicks my ass every time