Bane’s dialog is getting a new sound mix

UPDATE: After denials from Warner and IMAX, Collider has since taken down the story. It appears not to have been true.

Sound editors everywhere are probably thrilled to be part of the national conversation now that Bane’s unintelligible dialog in the Dark Knight Rises prologue has become the hottest story of winter. Last we heard, Chris Nolan’s plan was to “alter the sound slightly, not rework it completely.” But now, a source tells Collider that a new, re-mixed version of the prologue went out to IMAX theaters a few days ago. Ooh, I don’t know about this remix, I hope it’s not just the original with P Diddy saying “Ugh” and “Yeah” every few seconds.

“A friend of mine who is an IMAX projectionist told me they received a new soundtrack for the Dark Knight Rises prologue. He said it’s now a combo soundtrack with Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, but the cool thing about this is that they’ve cleaned up the dialogue. They’ve gone in and lowered the background noise of the plane and other things, thus making Bane’s dialogue clearer and more understandable.

He asked some people after they left the movie if they could understand Bane and they all said they had no issue understanding him, and were excited for the movie.” [Collider]

So… basically it sounds like they altered the mix, and it was fine. Meanwhile, a Warner rep responded to Collider’s story saying it wasn’t true, though Collider posted the letter that was sent to projectionists, which makes it appear that it WAS true. Which seems like a strange move on Warner’s part. “WHAT?! How DARE someone say we’ve taken steps to improve our product!” They’re like the anti Domino’s. I tend to believe it did get a new sound mix, because that’s in line with what Chris Nolan said was going to happen earlier. Either way, I think you’ll agree that this is all very exciting.

Maybe they could also do something about Michael Caine’s over-the-top accent?