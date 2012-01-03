Bane’s dialog is getting a new sound mix

UPDATE: After denials from Warner and IMAX, Collider has since taken down the story. It appears not to have been true.
Sound editors everywhere are probably thrilled to be part of the national conversation now that Bane’s unintelligible dialog in the Dark Knight Rises prologue has become the hottest story of winter. Last we heard, Chris Nolan’s plan was to “alter the sound slightly, not rework it completely.” But now, a source tells Collider that a new, re-mixed version of the prologue went out to IMAX theaters a few days ago. Ooh, I don’t know about this remix, I hope it’s not just the original with P Diddy saying “Ugh” and “Yeah” every few seconds.
“A friend of mine who is an IMAX projectionist told me they received a new soundtrack for the Dark Knight Rises prologue. He said it’s now a combo soundtrack with Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, but the cool thing about this is that they’ve cleaned up the dialogue. They’ve gone in and lowered the background noise of the plane and other things, thus making Bane’s dialogue clearer and more understandable.
He asked some people after they left the movie if they could understand Bane and they all said they had no issue understanding him, and were excited for the movie.” [Collider]
So… basically it sounds like they altered the mix, and it was fine. Meanwhile, a Warner rep responded to Collider’s story saying it wasn’t true, though Collider posted the letter that was sent to projectionists, which makes it appear that it WAS true. Which seems like a strange move on Warner’s part. “WHAT?! How DARE someone say we’ve taken steps to improve our product!” They’re like the anti Domino’s. I tend to believe it did get a new sound mix, because that’s in line with what Chris Nolan said was going to happen earlier. Either way, I think you’ll agree that this is all very exciting.
Maybe they could also do something about Michael Caine’s over-the-top accent?
But will the new leak of the trailer still be shot by a spastic midget?
What they fail to mention is that the audience was made up entirely of the Peanuts Gang’s School Faculty members.
How is it the studio’s problem that none of the men in the audience could hear what Tom Hardy was saying over the sound of their own newfound sexual confusion?
Too bad they can’t clean up Tom Cruise’s acting in post-production
The only thing confusing about this film, dialog or otherwise, is how in the heck they didn’t script in a nude scene for Bane….errrr….I mean Catwoman. You…ah…you guys always accidentally slip up like that too right? Right? What’s with all the dang crickets?
Wrong, Vince. The remix is going to include this sound effect. Hopefully covering Bane’s dialogue in its entirety.
[www.youtube.com]
ppffmmff ffmm pfmmmfphhh mpph ffmpp mhppfff!
I think Bane is just using a Pittsburgh accent
“Hey, Batman, Is yinz goin to EatNPark after da stillers game or yooz gonna stay home and do your warsh? “
Can’t we just have Nathan Explosion overdub Bane?
“DO YOU FOLKS LIKE COFFEE?”
The voice in the trailer was fine.
[www.youtube.com]
Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski and Eric Cartman can understand him perfectly.
Huh?
When Bane says, “Thin Gollum’s acids; Sue has a mission to spy”… I think that’s hilarious.
No one understood The Gimp in ‘Pulp Fiction’ either, and that movie turned out A-OK.
TOP TEN THINGS YOU WILL NEVER HEAR BANE SAY:
10. Verbs
9. Nouns
8. Pronouns
7. Adjectives
6. Adverbs
5. Prepositions
4. Articles
3. Conjunctions
2. Interjections
1. “Read my lips.”
Happy New Year!!~~
But what if I’m looking where for charming man and handsome woman?
oh jenny troy.. why must we play this infernal game