Benicio Del Toro Is Pablo Escobar In The First Trailer For ‘Paradise Lost’ (Sorry, Vinny Chase)

If you’re a religious viewer of ‘Entourage’, we probably can’t hang out, but more importantly, you probably remember Vinny Chase’s constantly-in-the-works fictional biopic of Pablo Escobar, ‘Medellin.’ That hasn’t become a reality, but ‘Life Of Pi’ writer Andrea Di Stefano did write and direct a Pablo Escobar movie called ‘Paradise Lost’ (not to be confused with a competing Escobar project from John Leguizamo) starring the very first actor everyone would think of to play Pablo Escobar, Benicio Del Toro. It’s almost as lazy as casting Morgan Freeman as Mandela. But it’s perfect, because you know what they say about Pablo Escobar. He flip you. He flip you for real.
Here’s the trailer:
As you can see, they’ve taken the ‘Last King Of Scotland’ approach to the material, writing in a fictional white boy ingenue who gets thrown into the orbit of a famously violent criminal by falling for a family member. In this case, the white boy is Josh Hutcherson, who plays a surfer who falls in love with Pablo Escobar’s niece, Maria. Bummer, bra. But at least the role will give Hutcherson the chance to test out that serious face he does a couple hundred more times.
Interestingly, Escobar is depicted not just in his traditional mustache, but with a variety of bushy beards. It’s unclear whether that’s historically accurate, or just something Benicio Del Toro demands in every role. “Yes, I will do it. Now tell me (*long drag on cigarette*): what manner of wolf man would you like me to play?”
[via TheFilmStage, obvi]
Thanks a lot for reminding me of The Wolfman – I literally laughed out loud at his death scene and haven’t respected him as an actor in anything since. Jesus christ that was a horrible movie (and this coming from someone who likes shitty horrors).
The Wolfman was 1,000 times better than Wolf, which is still not saying anything positive. I’m pretty sure Wolf was Jack’s punishment for banging some producers wife or daughter.
That picture makes me think Gemaine Clement would have been a better casting choice.
Only if they let him get a song or two on the soundtrack…
Speaking of perfect casting, I’m thinking Shia LaQueef for the lead in “Queens Boulevard”…
” As you can see, they’ve taken the ‘Last King Of Scotland’ approach to the material, writing in a fictional white boy ingenue who gets thrown into the orbit of a famously violent criminal by falling for a family member” I love everything about this sentence because i HATE that trope…what the foreign guy isnt interesting enough until some random white kid stupidly trips into some danger? smfh
Great, now I really want some cocaine.
You know what goes well with cocaine?!
@Mancy more cocaine!
And yogurt!
Great, now I want a stripper to snort a line off my boner.
You know what I had for breakfast? Cocaine
You know what I had for lunch? Cocaine
You know what I had for dinner?
ki-ki-ki-ki-yeah!
“Uh-oh, I’ve been shot. Better hide in this open area by painstakingly painting myself like a rock!”
“Isn’t there a cave like 20 feet away that Katniss will take you to when she finds you?”
“I WORKED IN A BAKERY!!”
ENG206: Restoration and 18th Century Literature TA’s… in for a rough semester.
I thought that was the guy who played Pryzbylewski on The Wire.
I did too. Was like, “wow! he aged really well”
Will studios ever stop using paradise lost as a title? A ten point discussion, also no no they wont
THE CAKE BOSS
[www.youtube.com]
idk how many times in the past 20 years I’ve seen the same shot of a center-framed actor taking a picture but frankly I’m starting to get a bit tired of it.
fuck you vinnie chase ..