This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Anon, which I assume is short for “anonymous,” and refers to Amanda Seyfried’s weird Patty Hearst wig. How come Clive Owen doesn’t have to wear a wig? Is he not also off the grid and on the run (strong tagline). I guess if you’re Clive Owen, you can become incognito just by making your gaze less penetrating. Assuming he can even turn that off. Anyway, they lined up the names and the faces, which I like.

[all posters via IMPA]

If you’re ever considering making one of those posters that’s just a series of isolated headshots… maybe don’t? The color scheme looks very 2006, though I can’t entirely explain why.

That guy second from right has one of those beards that’s so thick it looks like he just has solid hair growth covering his entire head and he has to shave a spot where his face is.

What a lovely, nostalgic poster for the Cannes Netflix Sucks Film Festival. The imagery reminds me of my favorite genre of European film, in which a-Guiseppe has-a many-a day dream about alla the sexy-a lady.

I can’t decide what the funniest part of this poster is. Is it the title, “Dark Crimes,” which sounds like a placeholder title for airport fiction? Is it the tagline about a “dark mind?” Is it the fact that said dark mind is in this case personified by the guy who got famous using his butthole as a puppet? This looks like if Jared Leto wrote a James Patterson novel.