Big Neo-Nazi Murder Trouble Is Brewing In The Trailer For ‘Bad Country’

It’s always a shame when a movie that looks delightfully cheesy doesn’t get its chance to make a few bucks in theaters, and that’s the kind of fate that I think we can safely expect for Bad Country, which marks Chris Brinker’s directorial debut. But this movie trailer has everything that gets my love of B movies flaring up, including bad facial hair, even worse accents, Nazi flags, Willem Dafoe being the best actor in a cast by default, Matt Dillon playing the same exact character that he always plays, Tom Berenger looking like Foghorn Leghorn, the guy who plays Fusco from Person of Interest, the wonderful Amy Smart, and, of course, Neal McDonough’s creepy, crystal blue gaze.
Also, I thought that Miles Teller was in Bad Country for a second, but it turns out that is Chris Marquette with the slicked-over hair looking like Teller’s older brother. It’s just good to know that if Teller is ever eaten by a bear or, you know, not cast in every movie, there’s someone who can readily take his place.
(H/T to /film)
Sadly, it’s Chris Brinker’s debut and finale as a director, as he died last year.
I wish Neal McDonough could get more mainstream stuff.
Damn what a cast. I’ll watch anything with the names Berenger and Dafoe in it.
Looks like an enjoyable movie to me. Has a bit of a Homefront feel to it.
Bill Duke is in this? Sold.
The facial hair of Dafoe and Dillon is more than enough for me to watch this.
this is about as square in my wheelhouse as it gets. can’t wait.
That is the moustachiest trailer I have ever seen. More moustache then you could shake a moustache at!
You act like we don’t love shit like this.
I wanna sit on this movie’s lap.
amy smart and neal mcdonough? way to remind me there’s no justified this week.
Put McConnaughey in this, and it’s Oscar worthy.