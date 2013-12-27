The Biggest Bombs of 2013 Prove Harrison Ford Is Box Office Poison

Senior Editor
12.27.13 54 Comments

Variety today published a list of the Biggest Bombs of 2013. Harrison Ford was in two of them, and if you can name either one, congratulations, you were more aware of those movies than the average moviegoer. Obviously, there are a lot of ways to measure bombs. Is it total amount of money lost? Percentage of budget recouped? Do you factor in the number of theaters it opened in? Variety doesn’t share their methodology, but it’s hard to argue that any of these weren’t bombs.

Keep in mind, the budget figures don’t include marketing costs, which are often just as high as the production budget.

Ender’s Game: Estimated Budget: $115 million, Box Office: $87.9 million

The Fifth Estate: Estimated Budget: $28 million, Box Office: $8.5 million

Jack the Giant Slayer: Estimated Budget: $195 million, Box Office: $197.5 million

RIPD: Estimated Budget: $130 million, Box Office: $78.3 million

Oldboy: Estimated Budget: $30 million, Box Office: $4 million

After Earth: Estimated Budget: $110 million, Box Office: $243.8 million

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone: Estimated Budget: $30 million, Box Office: $22.5 million

Bullet to the Head: Estimated Budget: $55 million, Box Office: $9.4 million

Getaway: Estimated Budget: $18 million, Box Office: $10.5 million

Battle of the Year: Estimated Budget: $20 million, Box Office: $13.7 million

Machete Kills: Estimated Budget: $33 million, Box Office: $15 million

Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples: Estimated Budget: $15 million, Box Office: $9.3 million

White House Down: Estimated Budget: $150 million, Box Office: $205 million

Paranoia: Estimated Budget: $35 million, Box Office: $13.7 million

Beautiful Creatures: Estimated Budget: $65 million, Box Office: $60 million

47 Ronin: Budget $175 million [It only opened on two days ago, but so far it’s running sixth or seventh]

Holy crap, 47 Ronin cost $175 million? That looked like Sucker Punch without the rape metaphors. Anyway, it’s nice to see that there weren’t any good movies that made the list this year. I will go to my grave saying that John Carter wasn’t that bad.

Here’s the trailer for Beautiful Creatures. It’s about witches, obviously. By the way, is there any supernatural teen romance movie that doesn’t involve weird-colored eyes? The eyes truly are a window to the soul of lazy writing.

