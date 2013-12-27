The Biggest Bombs of 2013 Prove Harrison Ford Is Box Office Poison

Variety today published a list of the Biggest Bombs of 2013. Harrison Ford was in two of them, and if you can name either one, congratulations, you were more aware of those movies than the average moviegoer. Obviously, there are a lot of ways to measure bombs. Is it total amount of money lost? Percentage of budget recouped? Do you factor in the number of theaters it opened in? Variety doesn’t share their methodology, but it’s hard to argue that any of these weren’t bombs.
Keep in mind, the budget figures don’t include marketing costs, which are often just as high as the production budget.
Ender’s Game: Estimated Budget: $115 million, Box Office: $87.9 million
The Fifth Estate: Estimated Budget: $28 million, Box Office: $8.5 million
Jack the Giant Slayer: Estimated Budget: $195 million, Box Office: $197.5 million
RIPD: Estimated Budget: $130 million, Box Office: $78.3 million
Oldboy: Estimated Budget: $30 million, Box Office: $4 million
After Earth: Estimated Budget: $110 million, Box Office: $243.8 million
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone: Estimated Budget: $30 million, Box Office: $22.5 million
Bullet to the Head: Estimated Budget: $55 million, Box Office: $9.4 million
Getaway: Estimated Budget: $18 million, Box Office: $10.5 million
Battle of the Year: Estimated Budget: $20 million, Box Office: $13.7 million
Machete Kills: Estimated Budget: $33 million, Box Office: $15 million
Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples: Estimated Budget: $15 million, Box Office: $9.3 million
White House Down: Estimated Budget: $150 million, Box Office: $205 million
Paranoia: Estimated Budget: $35 million, Box Office: $13.7 million
Beautiful Creatures: Estimated Budget: $65 million, Box Office: $60 million
47 Ronin: Budget $175 million [It only opened on two days ago, but so far it’s running sixth or seventh]
Holy crap, 47 Ronin cost $175 million? That looked like Sucker Punch without the rape metaphors. Anyway, it’s nice to see that there weren’t any good movies that made the list this year. I will go to my grave saying that John Carter wasn’t that bad.
Here’s the trailer for Beautiful Creatures. It’s about witches, obviously. By the way, is there any supernatural teen romance movie that doesn’t involve weird-colored eyes? The eyes truly are a window to the soul of lazy writing.
Any studio dumb enough to give Machete Kills $33 million deserves losing every penny.
Weepy studio head: “But… but… it had Lady Gaga! How could it possibly fail?”
Would you have the balls to turn down a machete wielding Danny Trejo if he asked you for money?
“Good” is just so…relative, yaknow?
They must have spent $26 million of that on hookers and blow for Charlie Sheen because it sure didn’t go to the production.
They spent 33m to make a movie based on a grindhouse character. It should have been made for 3.3m. The problem: The kept its shitty production values but inflated the budget with guest stars.
Realistically, if they’d done the same film with a bunch of no-names, Trejo and the original cast, rather than adding more people, they’d have made their money back at least.
Robert Rodriguez was a good filmmaker. Then he never got over the grindhouse thing.
Battle of the Year: Estimated Budget: $20 million?
I don’t understand where the other $19.9 Mil went.
Up Chris Brown’s nose.
Oh how i wish that were true.
You know, because he’d be dead?
Whats funny is it did better than Old Boy
And these are worldwide box office figures too.
I will go to my grave saying that John Carter wasn’t that bad.
The Mighty Feklahr will defend you to the death for that, as well!
As an aside, how the gaH-chunked forshak did The Lone Ranger survive this list? We need to get a Ferengi run the numbers on that.
Dor sho gha! Wikipedia says The Lone Ranger budget was around $250 million, but did about $260 million total box office. How can that even be true? Still, nothing like a 0.04% return on your investment!
That should mean it wasn’t profitable (seeing as a film will generally need to double it’s budget before it’s actually making money) so I’ve no idea how it could be 260mil on a 250mil budget and not have made this list (especially when After Earth is on here).
Truly a waste of gold-pressed latinum.
I was really bummed that John Carter failed at the box office.
i really enjoyed it. Wouldve liked a sequel.
And yeah Some fucked up. The Lone Ranger should definatley be on this list.
I’m all in with you on this one. I thought it was fun, and it was cool that Disney took a chance on something different. Of course, the MASSIVE budget was one of the things that doomed it… and also made it pretty obvious that they were looking for their next “Pirates” franchise.
10M is 4% of 250M, not 0.04%. But heck, it’s not like this is advanced 6th grade math or anything…
Am I reading that wrong, or did After Earth make double its budget back?
That’s the production budget. Marketing/advertising comes close to doubling that.
Plus I’m pretty sure most of that is foreign box office money, which the studios don’t take even half of.
I’m reading that it grossed a quarter billion dollars. That’s confounding in itself.
John Carter was a solid action movie (and quite fun imo) and while the story is old at least it wasn’t a remake of a blockbuster from the 80’s or 90’s.
I’m surprised no one is remaking The Lord of The Rings yet.
“I’m surprised no one is remaking The Lord of The Rings yet.”
Something something Peter Jacksons Hobbit trilogy.
I also am in the “John Carter wasn’t that bad” camp. And at least you could see where the money went — the thing looked fantastic. So many movies spend $50 million on CGI and still look like shit.
HAN BOMBED FIRST!!!
I hate to even sort of defend Tyler Perry, but a movie that cost $15M shouldn’t qualify as a “bomb.”
If this is the world wide gross for each and not the US Box Office, it’s even more misleading. Studios don’t get all of the foreign box office money…in fact, they only get 40%. And with China it’s only 20%. So, the next time a studio tries to spin that they made a lot of money overseas, it’s mainly them bragging rather than actually taking even half that home.
Yes, the box office numbers are worldwide, which is the reason the list doesn’t seem to make any sense.
Lone Ranger made $89MM in the US, 42% of its budget ($215MM), while After Earth and White House Down at least made half locally $60-73MM, closer to 50%.
Either way, the true flops are the ones like Paranoia, Bullet To The Head, et al that couldn’t even match their budgets globally.
Here’s the box office mojo yearly chart: [boxofficemojo.com]
I’m with you on John Carter, broseph. All in all that flick was pretty damned solid.
Didn’t Pacific Rim tank? I mean, i liked it, but i thought it did poorly at the box office.
No, it did crazy good overseas, specially in China.
It did well world wide.
It actually made just over $100 million in the US. In the China, it was a monster hit, grossed $112MM, almost as much as Iron Man 3.
It certainly should have. Beautiful movie but it had zero fun factor.
For sure thought I’d see one of De Niro’s clunkers on here.
Scratch that, Last Vegas made $62m on a $28m budget.
DeNiro, still making dinero.
Did I read that wrong or did White House Down make $50Mil?
Lost 50mil, marketing tends to double budgets.
What percentage of the budget was spent on Air Jordans?
White House Down is also on Redbox’s most rented for 2013 list so no worries that we won’t see another C-Tates actioner.
Oldboy was out in theaters? Ha! Who knew? Good for American audiences for not supporting it. Chan Woo Park’s movie stands on its own. The best part is that number is Domestic and Foreign. It took in just 2.2 million in the U.S. That’s a big flop for Spike Lee.
John Carter was boring as shit. It did have an alien-dog that looked like a flabby 200lb penis though, so there’s that.
The good news for Hollywood is that box office receipts matter very little in the end for a film’s overall gross, particularly when you measure it over the course of ensuing years. A good portion of their value is just for advertising (“Should we watch this on Netflix tonight?” “Eh, it did really well in theaters. Let’s give it a shot.”). Netflix, On Demand, iTunes, and the sort of select-your-own airplane movie screenings that you see today are filling the place of video and DVD sales at an okay pace, and most of a film’s revenues are on the back end, anyway. Plus, the financing for all of these things is usually structured in such a way that the studios get their cuts right off the top and whatever institutional investors bought a share of their portfolio usually have to wait their turn.
So the good news is that all of the people who decided to make these abominations will make plenty of money to turn around and do them all over again!
Clicking on the link to Variety’s website shows that the list is actually 17 titles long and not 16. Number one on the list? The Lone Ranger.
From the first slide: “When it comes to financial disasters, Disney’s “The Lone Ranger” will likely go down as the biggest flop of the year after losing nearly $200 million at the box office. But Johnny Depp isn’t alone. In addition to big-budget failures like “The Lone Ranger,” several low-to-mid-level films also disappointed in ticket sales, including projects from Channing Tatum, Harrison Ford and Selena Gomez.”
So even though Arnold’s “The Last Stand” did terrible, it at least did well enough to not appear on this list? Or was the movie made on a budget of $5 million and made it’s money back opening weekend? I turned it off 35 minutes in when the blood “squibs” looked like hairspray. God, where’s Paul Veerhoven when you need him?
Oh and the only movie I saw on this list was Bullet to the Head. Twice.
OK, I confess, it’s all my fault: I only saw one of these (and I didn’t pay to see that).
I’d like to send those poor Hollywood moguls a few bucks to assuage my conscience, but…screw ’em.
Only one can be the bomb master……
47 Ronin actually isnt that bad. Some great shots in there.
$175 Million for 47 Ronin is generous. It wasn’t that long ago people were still putting out the apocryphal $400M total after the PR and reshoots (Which also happened to WWZ until it actually made money).
Is this the year they cut off our M. Knight Shyamalamadingdong or is he lurking in that list…
Wait, AE is one of his, isn’t it? I was so focused on the Smiff-ness of it I forgot he was attached.