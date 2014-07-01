Bill Murray Is The World’s Worst Neighbor, Mentor And Person In ‘St. Vincent’

In the mood for a little pick-me-up after that soccer game that all the hip kids were Tweeting about? Well, I’ve got a feeling that a trailer for a surefire Bill Murray masterpiece will do the trick, as St. Vincent looks like one of the comedy legend’s meanest-yet-most-heartwarming roles to date, despite having nothing to do with Annie Clark. Murray plays the titular curmudgeon and war veteran who apparently loves drinking and a Russian prostitute/stripper named Daka (Naomi Watts), but somehow finds it in his heart to take the young boy next door under his wing.
Of course, nobody understands why the boy (newcomer Jaeden Lieberher) seems to like Vin, who is a total dick to the kid’s mom (Melissa McCarthy) and just about everyone else he meets. Yep, this sounds and looks like the perfect role for the always-wonderful Bill Murray. St. Vincent hits theaters on October 24.
Wel I’ll be a monkey’s uncle. Fatty McCarthy in a movie where she doesn’t do fatty prat falls or self deprecating fatty humor. Also, Bill Murray doing real comedy, not twee, be-scarfed, precious hipster dreck. looks good.
Double this. Fuckin’ Chimpo beating me to it.
You’re that guy who even when I agree with you I want to disagree.
Yep, because Bill Fucking Murray has only ever done those 3 movies where he worked with Wes Anderson and Sophia Coppola.
Is there not a fire somewhere that you should be dieing in?
3? LOL
The Life Aquatic
The Darjeeling Limited
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Lost In Translation
Rushmore
The Royal Tenenbaums
Moonrise Kingdom
Fantastic Mr. Fox
A Glimpse into the Mind of Charles Swan
All Anderson/Coppola hipster bullshit, and make up 90% of lead/significant film roles (i.e. non-cameo) he’s had over the last 15 years.
If it weren’t for Hyde Park on the Hudson and his cameo in Zombieland, I’d fear we’d lost him to this brand of fey pantywaiste garbage forever.
Underball for the win.
Underball is really dominating this comments section, and that’s not bad.
One slight suggestion for improvement: change Murray’s character’s name to Carl Spackler and make this a sequel to Caddyshack.
Better yet, since he’s supposedly a vet, make him John Winger, and have it be a sequel to Stripes.
I’m seeing more of a things-went-south-again-after-the-end-of-Rushmore Herman Blume here.
And John Winger’s estranged son, Jeff, comes to visit on spring break from Greendale. THEN we have a movie!
Spoiler Alert: Murray’s character dies when McCarthy’s accidentally sits on him. The movie ends with a distress call by McCarthy complaining about something strange going on in her neighborhood as St. Vincent turns out to be a companion piece/introduction to Ghostbusters 3. And get this: Aykroyd is behind it all. Producing a completely different movie was the only way to get Murray to star in GB3.
His voice in this trailer is super reminiscent of my grandfather. My grandfather is … slightly less curmudgeonly, let’s say, but the voice is just taking me back. Man.
Nice to see that indie movies can be as unoriginal as Hollywood movies, since this appears to have the same story as Bad Santa, Bad Words, Role Models and About a Boy, among others. And Spirit in the Sky should retire from trailers.
Still, Bill Murray.
These criticisms are all on point and yet…I still look forward to this movie?
I blame Bill Murray. And Chris O’Dowd. And Melissa McCarthy in a non-Tammy role.
I love how self-proclaimed film critics/nerds/experts always drop the “unoriginal” card when faced with something that is an interesting rendition of a commonly used plot device, as if they have the most unique, original screenplay just sitting on their dresser at home, waiting to be bought by all the majors.
shut the fuck up, you thesaurus sporting chimp.
stick to critiquing lawyers in film. nothing in Hollywood, or the music industry, or really any entertainment field at all has been original since long before anyone here was even born. .
“Thesaurus-sporting chimp”? Which overly-pretentious unnecessarily flowery word didn’t you understand in that comment?
I’m referring to the verbosity of his long-winded rants/posts when he goes on and on abotu plot holes and what real life lawyers would/could do. Who gives a fuck? Lawyers are scum of the earth. please die in a Cancer Fire.
Don’t forget “Dutch”. The Mighty Feklahr is sure they had to cut out the “Oven” part to make PG-13.
@Underball – Verbose? Did you run a word count on your two posts here?
AND WHAT THE FUCK DOES “ABOTU” MEAN ANYWAY, FAG? IT’S PROBABLY RETARD LINGO FOR “I LIKE SEX UP THE BUTT!”
Burn!
He’s dead on the money about Spirit in the Sky. I groaned when that fired up.
Damn, Underball, you need a role model or a hug or something.
By the way, there are still original filmmakers. You should check out Wes Anderson.
I have to admit “Spirit in the Sky” made me roll my eyes HARD. Why is that song even used anymore?!??! STOP PAYING THOSE FUCKERS!
Rest of the film looked solid though. I like cookie cutter indies with solid casts, writing and filmmaking. So, they can have my Alexander Hamilton.
By the way, there are still original filmmakers. You should check out Wes Anderson.
Oh God, that’s good trolling.
Finch took it to the hole on that comeback. Loved it. Also, Underbra – please don’t try to co-opt that fire bit. You can’t take it and make it your own, it’s not like your black or something – you’re just a pontificating asshole.
Also, the trailer made me think of Hesher as well. With a dash of crotchety old man, alah Gran Torino.
@AB–and this is the thing. I liked Hesher and Gran Torino a lot. So despite the troublingly derivative plot, I’ll put my faith in Murray’s ability to generally pick interesting scripts, and his gift for making pretty much everything great.
I just have one criticism @Underball: if he was sporting a thesaurus, wouldn’t he use the phrase “thesaurus-sporting simian”?
I’m disappointed that they didn’t set the trailer to a St. Vincent song.
But everything else? Yes. Yes to all of it.
I like your optimism @Patty Boots. You’re a good egg.
This looks as awesome as St. Vincent’s music is awful.
BURN!
St. Vincent is the Saint of fiery bloodfarts.
By Kahless’ Beard! Can we all get together and go see this movie when it opens? The headline would read, “Filmdrunk Zergs Bill Murray Movie”, and when they ask the popcorn kid he will say, “The floor was a lot stickier in some areas than other areas, but a nice Klingon taught me how to do a blowjob. Oh, hey, what’s absinthe?”
Holy shit, its a Wes Anderson movie without all the Wes Anderson fart sniffing and legitimately funny dialogue.
I’m in.
And without a wafer thin, strongman mustachioed, vintage clothed hipster protagonist kvetching over his Daddy issues. (Project much Wes?)
So, it’s clear that Underbra has never seen Rushmore or Bottle Rocket, right? and that he bases every opinion of the trailers for Tenenbaums, MK, & Grand Budapest.
FIRE!
Bottle Rocket was decent. Mostly because of the Wilson brothers being new and not yet played out at the time.
Rushmore is terrible. I hate Jason Schwartzman with the power of 1,000 suns. Bill Murray’s involvement with that movie depressed me beyond all reason. It’s like watching a real life version of your favorite actor starring in a movie being written and directed by Corky St. Clair. Amateur local summer stock theater, but obsessed with daddy issues and handjobs. *puke*
Annie Clark seemed really cool in Mistaken for Strangers. That’s all.
Even though I’ve seen this movie a hundred times I am still in because Bill Murray.
Has the dynamic ever been flipped in a movie… as in, the adult is the socially awkward outcast and the kid is the whacky care free individual who shows him how to be cool?
“The Professional” maybe? I’d watch a hundred of those fo sho!! Every one of em. EVERY OOOOOOONE!!!!!!!
Sure, it was called Sling Blade.
@Otto Man …never seen Sling Blade.
Ought not be so hard on Burnsy, he jest a boy.
Is it universal that you have to talk in that voice for a period of time after any viewing of Sling Blade? Also, here’s a piece of unsolicited advice – do not break out your sling blade voice during the old ground & pound with the wife. She will not think it’s as funny as you do.
Driving Miss Daisy?
It’s required to pick up the voice for a while afterwards. Just like it is for “the Departed” or “Scarface”.
Completely agree on the voices. It never gets old. Especially to women.
*Updates Match .com profile*
Let’s talk about Wes Anderson some more.
Isn’t it funny how you used to be in the nut house and now I’m in jail?
Will the entire movie have a Klondike banner ad playing in the background as well?
What would you doooooo
For a father figure?
Who’s Wes Anderson?