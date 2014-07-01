Bill Murray Is The World’s Worst Neighbor, Mentor And Person In ‘St. Vincent’

In the mood for a little pick-me-up after that soccer game that all the hip kids were Tweeting about? Well, I’ve got a feeling that a trailer for a surefire Bill Murray masterpiece will do the trick, as St. Vincent looks like one of the comedy legend’s meanest-yet-most-heartwarming roles to date, despite having nothing to do with Annie Clark. Murray plays the titular curmudgeon and war veteran who apparently loves drinking and a Russian prostitute/stripper named Daka (Naomi Watts), but somehow finds it in his heart to take the young boy next door under his wing.

Of course, nobody understands why the boy (newcomer Jaeden Lieberher) seems to like Vin, who is a total dick to the kid’s mom (Melissa McCarthy) and just about everyone else he meets. Yep, this sounds and looks like the perfect role for the always-wonderful Bill Murray. St. Vincent hits theaters on October 24.