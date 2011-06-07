Bill Murray really digs your Tapout sweatshirt, bro

An IMDB user recently uploaded the first pictures from the set of Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom, currently shooting in Rhode Island, starring Bruce Willis, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton and Harvey Keitel, with a rumored 2012 release. It sounds amazing, and I’m not just saying that because I’m blogging from a coffee shop in San Francisco and love the smell of my own farts. Anything would sound amazing with that cast, short of a Glee episode directed by M. Night Shyamalan. To refresh your memory, here’s the synopsis:

Set on an island off the coast of New England in the 1960s, Moonrise Kingdom follows a young boy and girl falling in love. When they are moved to run away together, various factions of the town mobilize to search for them and the town is turned upside down – which might not be such a bad thing. Bruce Willis plays the town sheriff; two-time Academy Award nominee Edward Norton is cast as a camp leader; Academy Award nominee Bill Murray and Academy Award winner Frances McDormand portray the young girl’s parents; the cast also includes Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton and Jason Schwartzman. The young boy and girl are played by Jared Gilman and Kara Hayward.

You can see Ed Norton in his Scout Leader outfit after the jump. It’s set in the 60s, so I have to assume the Tapout sweatshirt in the banner is the kid’s own and not part of wardrobe. Which is disappointing, because nothing pleases me more than the image of foppish dandy Wes Anderson rubbing his be-ascotted chin thoughtfully while leafing through pieces at the Ed Hardy store. “Hmm, the skull vomiting blood is nice, but… too on the nose? How about this dragon queefing a glitter rose? Though I do like the rhinestone lettering on this ‘Tapping is for Fagg*ts’ shirt…. decisions decisions.”



If you look closely, you can see the red wings badge he got dating Courtney Love. No, not the hockey team.

[MiddletownPatch via TheFilmStage]