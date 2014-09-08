Bill Murray Thinks An All-Female ‘Ghostbusters’ Is ‘As Good An Idea As Any Other’

In case you SOMEHOW forgot, last Friday was “Bill Murray” day– a special holiday when a bunch of nerdy Canadians come together to celebrate all things Bill Murray. Produced in conjunction with TIFF, viewers were treated to 24 karat sarcasm and free screenings of everyone’s favorite, Ghostbusters. Although Murray has expressed negative percent interest in doing another Ghostbusters, he reported to Access Hollywood (via Schmoes Know) that he’d be excited to watch an all-female sequel. As excited as Bill Murray can be, that is, about anything:

“It sounds great to me. It sounds as good an idea as any other! There are a lot of women that could scare off any kind of vapor! . . . I don’t know who they’re talking about, but it’s a good idea, I would watch it.”

And:

“I would go to that movie… they’d probably have better outfits too.”

I’m not sure what the Ghostbuster’s women’s section would look like, but I’m imagining: flame-retardant unitards? Laser-shooting hoop skirts? Whatever the case, I’m aaaalll for it.

Murray went so far as to make casting suggestions, including Melissa McCarthy, Kristin Wigg, Linda Cardellini, and Emma Stone. “Kristin Wiig is so funny!” Murray said, “God she’s funny!” You can almost-hear the almost-animation in his voice.

Murray and McCarthy recently worked on St. Vincent’s, a dramedy about a loveable curmudgeon (honestly, do they make curmudgeons any other way these days?), now premiering at TIFF. While McCarthy called the project “daunting,” she added that she would do “anything with those ladies, anything at all.” Recent reboots haven’t exactly been masterpieces (can you say “Cowabunga?”) so while I’m really, really tired of the eighties (aren’t the nineties the new eighties?), the concept seems promising.

Paul Feig, who directed Bridesmaids and later The Heat, may direct the next Ghostbusters, though nothing is official yet. I, for one, would love to see a female-led Ghostbusters, for the most obvious reasons possible.