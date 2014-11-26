‘Blackfish’ Director Criticizes SeaWorld’s Dumb Thanksgiving Day Float

I’ve never quite understood the appeal of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Large families stand in huge crowds, only to strain their necks for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stare into Spongebob’s giant inflatable crotch. Still, Spongebob’s junk and Macy’s parade have a powerful hold on the American imagination, which is probably why Blackfish Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite recently came out so strongly against SeaWorld’s Thanksgiving Day float.
In an interview with Yahoo Movies, Cowperthwaite said:
“It’s just so strange to me,” Cowperthwaite told Yahoo Movies on Tuesday. “Virgin Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Panama Jack, [and] countless other companies and people have disassociated from SeaWorld, and I think we’re living in a time of some serious ethical housekeeping. It would make perfect sense for Macy’s to join this movement. The idea where a company doesn’t care what its partners stand for [is] is a business model that is going out style.”
Fair criticism, but I can’t imagine that Macy’s – who sponsored every bad JNCO decision I made, ’93-’97 – is the most conscientious player in the biz. From Orlando Veras, Macy’s spokesman:
“The parade has never taken on, promoted or otherwise engaged in social commentary, political debate, or other forms of advocacy, no matter how worthwhile”
What Veras fails to understand is that representation does equal advocacy, and that the Macy’s day parade – which attracts over 50 million television viewers – totally represents. For Cowperthwaite, Macy’s couldn’t “even imagine a more brazen and tactless thing.”
Blackfish, which premiered just last year and appeared on Vince’s very own “Top Ten,” explores how SeaWorld neglects and abuses the animals it’s supposed to protect. It focuses particularly on Tilikum, a killer whale who – whoops-a-daisy! – accidentally eats one of her trainers.
To protest the event, Cowperthwaite will be joined by PETA, who plan to strip naked, cover themselves in black and white body paint, and lie in bathtubs outside the parade. Noble, maybe, insane, obviously. Temperatures tomorrow are expected to hover around freezing: no amount of whale tears is worth the post-nasal drip.
So make a Blackfish float of an Orca with a bent dorsal fin and sad eyes with tears coming out of them, all while it is stuffed in an aquarium that is to small for it and as it struggles to get out.
It would be great if it could be behind the seaworld one.
The PETA members could keep warm with the hides of the thousands of dogs they kill each year?
Back when I was living in NYC, my family visited for Thanksgiving and my mom strong-armed everybody into going to the parade. If you think it’s bad on TV, wait until you experience it in person! Nothing like getting up early on a holiday just to stand in the cold and stare at things you don’t care about.
At least Dolly Parton was there. That was cool.
Good ole Dolly
She paid a lot of money to look that cheap.
Who the hell still watches or goes to parades? Find something to do.
My wife always takes the kids to the local parades around here. She has fond memories of that kind of thing as a kid. Though she acknowledges it is boring as hell for her now, she likes stuff like watching the kids scramble for the candy that they people on the floats throw, stuff like that. They get a kick out of it.
I of course refuse to attend any such nonsense.
I attended our local parade last week because my son is in band and had to dress up as a present and march in it.
I have had to attend every year because he was in the parade in some form. Last year his boy scout troop built a float and he rode on it.
I do not get the nonsense, but he loves it, and that is all that matters.
“I’ve never quite understood the appeal of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”
Or parades in general.
Parades are fine, they usually have a few floats throwing out candy. But the main thing is they’re eye level so you can see what’s going on.
Just never got the fascination with getting up super early in the cold to look at floats. Except Veteran’s Day parades. Those are ok I guess.
Don’t understand parades spare Memorial Day and 4th of July. And in NYC it’s become an excuse to snarl traffic. inconvenience everyone and have underage kids drink until they puke on their shoes.
“To protest the event, Cowperthwaite will be joined by PETA, who plan to strip naked, cover themselves in black and white body paint, and lie in bathtubs outside the parade.”
Blackfishface, not cool PETA.
What if a blackfish wore whitemakeup?
Floats are lame unless Kanye West is performing on one…
Her ass is a little big, but honestly, she’s not THAT fat.
Given heightened, I look forward to PETA being branded Juggalos and being arrested as a gang.
Just let it go people.
They’re gonna Free Willie, alright.
naked hippies in bathtubs? i’m in.
You had me until PETA. . .
Yup!
Fuck. PETA.
Kind of a ridiculous point by a guy trying to maintain his 15 minutes. Considering Blackfish was made by CNN Films, does that mean that Gabriela Cowperthwaite stands by everything his partners say on cable news?
Sure. I heard he’s a firm believer in the idea that you can dissuade a rapist by biting the tip of his penis.
I like sea world.