Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know About The Infamous Penis Scene At The End Of ‘Boogie Nights’

Boogie Nights is such a masterfully crafted film that’s it’s hard to believe it is only Paul Thomas Anderson’s second directorial effort. Grantland’s oral history of the movie has a lot to absorb about what happened behind the scenes of the production, including some really interesting tidbits about Burt Reynolds’ uncontrollable temper. Perhaps, one of the more compelling segments of the piece, though, is how the infamous closing scene — which shows Dirk Diggler (Mark Wahlberg) exposing his massive member in front of a mirror — was constructed. Special makeup effects supervisor, Howard Berger, explained how the prosthetic dong was created:
We started creating the prosthetic by building a wire frame armature and then sculpting the penis in clay. And then we took a three-piece plaster mold and split it right down the center so it was one side, one side, and then there was a back plug that had the core that created the receptacle in the testicles.
That’s right, ladies. That’s not really little Wahlberg. Berger explained how they fit it to Marky Mark’s, uh, “anatomy”:
We sculpted a version that was 12 inches long, and we tested it and it was just way too big. It looked just like a weird monster penis. The next one was seven inches; that was the penis we went with. One of our artists, Garrett Immel, sculpted this penis to be slightly erect and with the testicles and everything. We made a core that created a void that Mark could put his own anatomy into. And so we’d give that to Mark and he would go in the bathroom and he’d do that and he’d come out and Garrett would glue it all down. We had a little merkin, a very finely made wig that somebody actually ties one hair at a time into this very fine lace. We took a pattern around that area around the penis and tied that lace piece and matched the color to Mark’s hair. That was the final thing. We spent two weeks making the penises.
P. T. Anderson’s newest film, Inherent Vice, releases this week. I’ll be first in line for the film because his work is amazing, and because I don’t mind staring at rubbery monster dongs.
Still one of my favorite movies of all time.
I wish PTA would make another fun movie like this.
Me too. This is a classic.
Watch the trailer for Inherent Vice. That movie looks to be in the same vain of Boogie.
Fav PTA film? ‘There Will Be Blood’, with ‘Magnolia’ as a very, very, very close second.
@endzoneview that’s what I thought but the early reviews all seem to mention a distinct lack of coherence in the movie, which much more like PTA’s recent efforts. Still excited though.
@Rock Lionheart The lack of coherence probably stems from the fact that PTA followed the book closely, which is pretty incoherent (not in a bad way) at points.
I’ve seen and heard some amazingly stupid comments about Inherent Vice, but I consider everyone who’s bashed it to be an idiot (for other reasons).
@endzoneview
It’s one of the most tragic occurrences in Uproxx comment history that you misspelled “in the vein of”.
“We sculpted a version that was 12 inches long, and we tested it and it was just way too big. It looked just like a weird monster penis. The next one was seven inches; that was the penis we went with.”
Probably a good decision considering Wahlberg is 4’7″.
You can never tell with these fucking guys, how tall is he really?
It’s not how tall he is, per-se. It’s more how it looked out-of-proportion with his stubby little t-rex arms.
And I will continue to mine this joke in perpetuity, long after society purges Mark Wahlberg’s arms from its collective memory.
Fucking people …
Boogie Nights’ ending scene should be every movie’s ending scene.
Dorothy clicks her heels, saying “There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”
She awakes to find her family around her bed. “Oh, auntie Em, you were there.” She makes her way around the room, telling everyone that they were there, until she frowns when she notices Marky Mark standing with his back to her, facing a mirror. A close up of his reflection reveals his dong flopped onto Dorothy’s vanity.
Fin.
@Schnitzelbob This just made me cry with laughter. Thank you.
Following the destruction of the Death Star, Han, Luke and Chewie make their way to the podium. A crowd fills the room. John Williams’ classic score swells.
A smiling Princess Leia nods to the men as they walk up the stairs. She turns to Marky Mark, who’s standing to the side. He unzips his fly and pulls out his dong, which has the medals draped around it.
Fin.
Oscar-bait, right there.
it was the end a Raging Bull, except for dick part. like, the exact same scene. he just straight lifted scenes from a number of Scorcese films.
Sue Snell, in a pretty white dress, slowly walks towards Carrie White’s grave with a bunch of flowers. She kneels down to place the flowers at the grave when a massive dong erupts out of the earth and wraps itself around her wrist.
She wakes up at home in bed, screaming horribly as her mother tries to comfort her. “It’s okay, honey, I’m here, you’re safe. It’s okay, it’s not real, it can’t hurt you now.”
*fade to black*
Fin.
Please, don’t stop these.
Adam searches Zep’s body in hopes of finding a key to his chain and finds another cassette tape. “Hello Zep”, it begins, and reveals that Zep was but yet another pawn in Jigsaw’s game. As Adam listens, the body in the middle of the bathroom stands, and slowly removes the latex gore from his face – the man is Marky Mark. He slowly unzips his pants and removes his dong. Marky Mark then screams, “GAME OVER!”
Jordan Belfort stands in front of an audience a change man. A speaker who has lived the life of ten men. Throughout the cloud of drugs, women, and scandal, he is giving a lecture to a group of fresh faced men, ready for a new start.
He approaches the first man, looks him straight in the eye, and unzips, exposing his gratuitous, flappy dong, that has gotten him into and out of many a sticky situation.
“Sell me this pen.”
All the Goonies look on with beaming smiles as The Inferno, One-Eye’d Willie’s pirate ship, has emerged from its underground cove and is flying through the open sea. All of the sails are tied to Dirk Diggler’s giant penis, erect and towering above the main mast.
Data quips, “Even China not have so much wang!”
Sloth laughs so hard that a previously undiagnosed defect in a blood vessel in his head is stressed beyond its limit. It bursts and he drops dead of a stroke.
Fin.
Norman is now locked into his mother’s identity permanently. Mrs. Bates, in a voice-over, talks about how it was really Norman, not her, who committed all those murders and that she should have ‘put him away’ years ago. As a fly lands on Mrs. Bates’ enormous dong, she points out she ‘wouldn’t even harm a fly’
With the T-1000 disposed, The Terminator knows that in order for his mission to succeed, he must also be destroyed. However, he needs Marky Mark’s assistance, as he cannot self-teminate.
Marky Mark begs The Terminator not to leave, but it bids him and Sarah Connor farewell as it descends into the molten metal. Marky Marky tearfully exposes his giant dong. The Terminator gives a final thumbs up.
After Ilsa takes off in the plane with Lazslo, Renault pulls down his fly to remove his massive, engorged dong. Rick stares at its majesty and says, “Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”
As Tuco stands balanced on his tip-toes on top of a gravestone with a noose around his neck, Blondie rides away.
Tuco yells “Blon- Blondie!”
At the top of the ridge, Blondie stops and pulls out his rifle. Balancing it on his arm, he carefully aims and pulls the trigger.
The shot cuts through a rope, which the camera pans down to reveal that it was holding up Marky Marks floppy dong. It falls and smacks Tuco in the face just as he yells “Blondie! You know what you are?! Just a son of a-“
This thread is officially winning the internet today.
Private Ryan, now an old man, is overcome with emotion and falls to his knees, sobbing. Multiple generations of his obviously concerned family rush over to him. “Honey, what’s wrong?” his wife asks. Too choked up to speak, all Ryan can do is point to a spot a few yards away. There, in the middle of the American Normandy Cemetery, is Mark Wahlberg, messin’ with his crazy huge dong.
After a tearful goodbye, Harry walks away from the Hendersons and into the dense Northwestern forest. As he makes his way into the treeline, one by one his fellow sasquatch emerge from their hiding spots. Then, from behind a majestic sequoia, Marky Mark steps into view and whips his dick out.
10/10
[i.imgur.com]
Alone in the conference room, Mark Zuckerberg takes a selfie of his gigantic dong and posts it to Facebook. He stares at the screen as he continually refreshes, waiting for someone to click “Like”, while The Beatles’ “Baby, You’re a Big Man” plays in the background.
[i.imgur.com]
@Holodigm
Alt. the camera zooms in on the photo in the ballroom. The caption reads
OVERLOOK HOTEL
JULY 4TH BALL
1921
Behind the caption, with the rest of the partygoers behind him for the group photo, is Mahky Mahk with his fly down, playing with his giant dong.
Roy Batty drops to the ground, legs crossed, and begins to speak as the rain pours down.
“I have seen things you people wouldn’t believe . . . Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. Dirk Diggler’s humongous dong laying waste to human and android alike. All those moments . . . will be lost in time, like *cough* tears . . . in rain. Time to die . . .
*Roy’s chin drops to his chest as he dies.*
*His hands fall apart, and miniature fireworks shoot skyward, exploding into tiny little multicolored penises*
*Deckard hangs his head in shame, knowing he will never measure up*
Fin.
Daniel Plainview reveals that Bandy’s tract is worthless. “DRAINAGE!!!,” he screams. Eli reveals that he is desperate, and Daniel taunts him that Eli’s brother is more successful than he is. Daniel then chases Eli around the room, before catching him and beating him to death with his monster dong.
Oh, what the hell?
In the field, the delivery guy shows up, box in hand. He doesn’t seem to want to let go of it. Det. Mills has John Doe at gunpoint. Det. Somerset opens the box. He’s rightly repulsed.
“John Doe has the upper hand.”
Det. Mills is wondering what the hell’s going on. “I have to say that I envy you, Detective…but not as much as my friend, Dirk Diggler. We paid a visit to your home. He gave your wife something that you never could. Doesn’t that upset you?”
Det. Somerset runs up to the two men.
“What’s in the box?!”
The delivery guy whips off his hat. It is, indeed, Dirk Diggler, his massive dong inside the box.
“Become vengeance, David. Become wrath.”
Six shots. One in John Doe’s head, one in Dirk Diggler’s head and four for the dong.
Fin.
I tried, right?
Brody balances himself on the mast as the Orca sinks beneath him. He sees the fin above the water, the massive shark speeds toward Brody as he aims the rifle. “Show me the tank. Blow up!”
He fires once, the bullet passing harmlessly by the shark. Another shot misses. Brody grits his teeth for one last shot as the shark begins to rise out of the water. “Smile, you son of a bitch!” The bullet strikes the exposed tank, which defies all logic and blows the shark to bloody smithereens.
Brody cackles with glee as the carcass sinks in a bloody mess. He hears a splash from behind, and turns around to see Dirk Diggler paddling in place. The two grin. “Quint?” asks Dirk. Brody shakes his head. “No.” Dirk unzips his wetsuit, revealing his massive dong. Brody clings to it like a log as the two paddle to shore.
Outside the natives are dancing and singing. A man steps forward and with all his strength cuts through the spine of an ox with a machete. Inside we see Col. Kurtz being cut down in the same manner by Marky Mark. His huge, flopping member slices across Kurtz’s body. The music crescendos and Kurtz lays on the floor.
“The horror. The horror…”
In this episode of VeggieTales, Bob the Tomato and Marky the Cucumber read a letter from Lucy Anderson of Phoenix, AZ. Lucy is scared because she thinks there are monsters in her closet. Marky says he once thought there were Vietnamese people in his closet, but later found out that they were actually his fluffy bunny slippers. He says they are only “squishy”, as opposed to “scary”. Bob then asks her to watch a story about when Junior Asparagus got scared.
In this segment, Tales from the Crisper, Junior Asparagus watches a late night “Frankencelery” movie before going to bed. He begins imagining that there are monsters in his room, Bob the Tomato and Marky the Cucumber drop in to help him. After some discussion, the pair sing a song in an effort to comfort Junior about how Junior doesn’t need to be afraid because God is watching out for him. The song is “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Junior is then confronted by Marky the Cucumber who reveals his massive penis, which he refers to as “God.” Junior is then convinced that he shouldn’t be afraid and celebrates in song that “God is Bigger” than anything. After Bob and Marky leave, Junior’s father comes in to his room and they discuss how “God” takes care of them and how Junior needs to be more careful about what he watches in the future.
Following this segment is the introduction to the first of “Silly Songs with Marky,” The Water Buffalo Song. Wearing a cowboy hat and Celtics jersey, Marky comes out and sings that “everybody’s got a water buffalo,” but Archibald Asparagus brings the song to an abrupt end over the obvious falseness of the statement. The segment ends when Marky starts singing that “everybody’s got a baby kangaroo,” much to Archibald’s displeasure.
The second segment is the story of Daniel and the Lions’ Den. After the narrator introduces the story, we find King Darius (Archibald Asparagus) in his court with his wisemen (The Scallions) and he confides that he is confused by a dream and wants help with what it means. The Wisemen concede that they cannot help, but then Daniel (Marky the Cucumber) arrives, he correctly interprets the dream, and is made the King’s stunt-cock. Afterwards, the Wisemen become envious and plot to trap Daniel into breaking a newly penned law that stipulates that women may only pray to King Darius, due to the King’s belief that only he is worthy of adulation. The Wisemen then catch Daniel exposing himself publicly and have him thrown into the lions’ den. Although Daniel is scared, an angel comforts him and calms the lions. While the Wisemen celebrate their victory, the King has a sleepless night believing that Daniel has died, and that he may have to service some of the homelier women. The next morning King Darius and his wisemen goes to the lions’ den and find that not only is Daniel alive, but he spent the night eating pizza, doing coke, and banging away with his new lion friends. Realizing that their days were numbered, the Wisemen quit their jobs and fled to Egypt with Daniel/Marky and Darius on their heels.
In the closing sequence, Bob & Marky’s computer, Qwerty, gives the audience a recipe for yummy meatloaf, followed by a Bible verse in which God says “So do not fear; for I am with you.” Marky pulls out his penis one last time and admires it in a mirror while Qwerty and Bob look on.
[www.reactiongifs.com]
Confined to this room, Bowman sees version after version of himself, each older than the last. Finally he is very elderly man lying in a bed, and suddenly the black monolith reappears at the foot of the bed. Bowman reaches for it, and reaches the next stage of human evolution as he is transformed into Dirk Diggler, enclosed in a transparent orb of light. Dirk floats in space beside the Earth, gazing down. “I’m a Star-Child,” he exclaims, and slowly exposes his celestial dong in all its glory.
Marion: Hey, what happened? You don’t look very happy.
Indiana: Fools. Bureaucratic fools!
Marion: What’d they say?
Indiana: They don’t know what they’ve got there.
Marion: Well, I know what I’ve got here. Come on. I’ll buy you a drink. You know, a drink?
Cut to Marky Whipping out Dongzilla
Thank you all so much for keeping this train rolling.
Dr. Dave Bowman comes out of the monolith as Marky Mark as a Star Child, pulls out his space dong, and say “I’m a star, I’m a big big star”.
A tanned and lean Andy Dufresne is busy working on his boat when out of the corner of his eye he spots a figure walking up the beach. Thrilled to be reunited with Red, he jumps up and begins to run through the sand. After a few paces, he realizes it’s only Mark Wahlberg, who proceeds to unfurl his baby arm.
Tony Montana stands in his office fumbling with his pants, a group of armed hit men just outside, waiting to kill him.
“Okay, joo wanna play rough? Okay, joo cockaroaches . . . SAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE FRIEND!”
He finally manages to drag out his impressive dong, and he shatters the main doors outward, sending hit men flying in every direction.
“Okay, joo like that? Huh? Joo want more? Okay, joo sons of bitches!”
Out on the balcony, Montana dong-slaps two dazed hit men over the railing to the floor, then is hit by several bullets at once.
“Joo think you can take me? Joo need a fuckin’ army, you gonna take me! Who joo think joo fuckin’ with, I’m Tony Montana! Joo fuck with me, joo fuckin’ with the best! Aaarrgh!”
Tony screams wordlessly as one lone hit man unloads a double-barrel shotgun into his back, sending him careening into the fountain below, his dong finally disappearing under the water like a sinking ship.
Fin.
Whoops, meant this to be a reply to Captain Shimmer’s original thread.
Gives a new meaning to “half mast”
Damn… I was listening to the Boogie Nights Volume 2 CD in the car today, just thinking how I need to watch that film again.
so we all know that Marky Mark is under 7 inches, which is still considered “Nice” according to the 2014 TMI Scale.
No shit. Boy’s got the Irish Curse.
Yeah, every guy should be so “nice.” Still, as handy as a good size is, the health of the tool is really more important in the long run, and guys neglect that all the time. More men need to take advantage of a top notch penis health cream (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil) to take care of dry/flaky skin, odor, loss of sensation, etc.
@John Dugan
This is either the most hilariously deadpan joke in history or someone is a very dedicated dick-cream salesman.
Great movie. Gets kinda ugly when 1980 starts, but that’s kinda the whole point. It gets sadder to me as I get older, when I think that everyone is stuck where they are and clinging to the life that’s slowly slipping away from them. Amber of course is just screwed, getting older in an unkind business and “wedded” to Jack, a loving but sexless companion who is so absorbed by sex as visual art that he is essentially impotent. Even Buck, who seems to be thriving away from porn with a wife and new baby, is in a business that is a few short years from starting a steep decline. The “family” is together, in their comfort zone, held together by love, sex, and desperation. There’s no place they’d rather be, and there’s no place else to go.
damn, now its depressing
fuck it butt chug time
When I want to see empty people living empty lives, I turn off the TV.
I generally like that director’s films, but he is in bad need of a discerning editor. Both Magnolia and Boogie Nights ran for far too long. I think he did Punch Drunk Love too, though, which I have no issue with whatsoever.
[www.dailymail.co.uk]
Turns out – Johnny Trinh, the man who Wahlberg attacked and “blinded” actually lied, and now admits he was blinded while fighting for the Viet Cong in Nam. He also forgives Marky MArk, and claims he should be pardoned.
Well then. There goes all those lovely schadenfreude jokes about the guy who got blinded and it being Wahlberg’s fault.
On the next episode of Face Off, contestants will have to build fake penises. There will be the usual chaos; a mold is broken, a male model faints during fitting, there just isn’t enough time to add testicles!!
However, after judges are asked to take a closer look (heh heh), one contestant is found to not only have made an impressive prosthetic, she also added testicles and hair. And look, it moves!!, which makes the judges giggle with glee. Sadly, one contestant is eliminated, due to poor application of color during last looks.