Frotcast Bonus: Matt And Vince Review ‘Booksmart’

This bonus episode of the FilmDrunk Frotcast is available exclusively to our Patreon subscribers. Join us today!

In the wake of Lady Bird and Eighth Grade, coming-of-age teen movies are all the rage. Now actress Olivia Wilde directs one, from a 2009 blacklist script by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, rewritten by Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman. Booksmart is about two girls, Molly and Amy, who’ve spent their whole high school not partying so that they could get into fancy colleges only to realize that the party kids are going to universities just as prestigious as they are (talk about rich people problems). Now they have ONE LAST SHOT at having fun before they graduate, on a wild goose chase to find the “cool” party. Yes, it’s kind of like Superbad. Only… political?

If you’ve been on Twitter lately, you’ve probably noticed all kinds of high profile Booksmart endorsements, from the likes of Seth MacFarlane, Gal Godot, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, Kevin Smith… as MSNBC’s Chris Hayes put it, “basically every single person I know whose seen it says it’s the best movie of the year so far.”

The raves have only heated up since the movie came out and underperformed. As Mark Duplass tweeted, “Why aren’t you going to see BOOKSMART? Everybody needs to see this movie!”

Do they, though? Matt and I help you decide whether seeing Booksmart is indeed your civic duty on this week’s Bonus Frotcast. You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the Patreon and leave us a review on iTunes. Email us at frotcast@gmail.com and leave us a voicemail at 415 275 0030. We love you very much.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast.