Box Office: ‘Captain America’ Earns $300 Million Worldwide, Sets April Record

In a surprise to no one, the $170-million budgeted Captain America: The Winter Soldier took the top spot at the box office this weekend, earning an estimated $303 million worldwide including $96 million in US, topping the previous April record of $86 million set by Fast Five in 2011. In terms of other Marvel titles, Cap 2 was behind only Iron Man ($102m), Iron Man 2 ($128m), Iron Man 3 ($175m), and The Avengers ($207m). It just goes to show, rocket hands > shield. Regardless, I’m just happy to see a plucky upstart like Disney finally making some cheddar.

The film played follows: 26-34: 27% Ages 35-49: 20% Ages 50+: 10% Under 25: 43% Over 25: 57% Couples – 58% Families – 23% Teens – 19% Male – 64% Female – 36% Format Split. The film played 60% 2D. It also played 23% straight 3D, 10% IMAX ($9.6m), and 7% PLF [PLF = Premium Large Format. -Ed]. Captain America: The Winter Soldier jumped 47% from the debut of Captain America: The First Avenger. Thor: The Dark World jumped 31% above Thor‘s $65 million opening weekend. Iron Man 3 ($174m), which had the advantage of being the first installment in 3D jumped 36% from Iron Man 2 ($28m) Captain America 2 had double the bump than the 25% bump from Iron Man ($102m) to Iron Man 2 ($128m). This is getting into the territory of break-out franchises. This is a X2 ($54m/$85m = 57%) and Transformers ($70m/$108m = 54%) level jump. [Forbes]

Elsewhere, Noah took a beating from the blockbuster competition, down 61% from its opening weekend. God’s Not Dead expanded to 1776 theaters and dropped just 12%, adding another $7.7 million, for a $32.5 million total so far. We don’t have budget figures, but considering it stars Dean Cain and Kevin Sorbo, it couldn’t have cost much. That’s a huge ROI, Marine Todd would be proud.

Next weekend brings us Rio 2, Oculus, and the Ivan Reitman joint starring Kevin Costner, with Chris Berman and Mel Kiper playing themselves, Draft Day. I’ll be pressing my khakis for that one. And I’ll be busy writing the script for “Marine Todd Burpo,” about a Marine who goes up to Heaven and comes back with super powers that he uses to smite Atheists and secret Muslims. It’s basically a Christian-themed Captain America, but grittier and with more heart. It’s going to make all of the dollars.