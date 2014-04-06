Box Office: ‘Captain America’ Earns $300 Million Worldwide, Sets April Record

In a surprise to no one, the $170-million budgeted Captain America: The Winter Soldier took the top spot at the box office this weekend, earning an estimated $303 million worldwide including $96 million in US, topping the previous April record of $86 million set by Fast Five in 2011. In terms of other Marvel titles, Cap 2 was behind only Iron Man ($102m), Iron Man 2 ($128m), Iron Man 3 ($175m), and The Avengers ($207m). It just goes to show, rocket hands > shield. Regardless, I’m just happy to see a plucky upstart like Disney finally making some cheddar.
The film played follows: 26-34: 27% Ages 35-49: 20% Ages 50+: 10% Under 25: 43% Over 25: 57% Couples – 58% Families – 23% Teens – 19% Male – 64% Female – 36% Format Split. The film played 60% 2D. It also played 23% straight 3D, 10% IMAX ($9.6m), and 7% PLF [PLF = Premium Large Format. -Ed].
Captain America: The Winter Soldier jumped 47% from the debut of Captain America: The First Avenger. Thor: The Dark World jumped 31% above Thor‘s $65 million opening weekend. Iron Man 3 ($174m), which had the advantage of being the first installment in 3D jumped 36% from Iron Man 2 ($28m) Captain America 2 had double the bump than the 25% bump from Iron Man ($102m) to Iron Man 2 ($128m). This is getting into the territory of break-out franchises. This is a X2 ($54m/$85m = 57%) and Transformers ($70m/$108m = 54%) level jump. [Forbes]
Elsewhere, Noah took a beating from the blockbuster competition, down 61% from its opening weekend. God’s Not Dead expanded to 1776 theaters and dropped just 12%, adding another $7.7 million, for a $32.5 million total so far. We don’t have budget figures, but considering it stars Dean Cain and Kevin Sorbo, it couldn’t have cost much. That’s a huge ROI, Marine Todd would be proud.
Next weekend brings us Rio 2, Oculus, and the Ivan Reitman joint starring Kevin Costner, with Chris Berman and Mel Kiper playing themselves, Draft Day. I’ll be pressing my khakis for that one. And I’ll be busy writing the script for “Marine Todd Burpo,” about a Marine who goes up to Heaven and comes back with super powers that he uses to smite Atheists and secret Muslims. It’s basically a Christian-themed Captain America, but grittier and with more heart. It’s going to make all of the dollars.
1. Captain America: The Winter Soldier – $96.2M
2. Noah – $17M ($72M)
3. Divergent – $13 M ($114M)
4. God’s Not Dead – $7.7M ($33.1M)
5. The Grand Budapest Hotel $6.3M ($33.6M)
6. Muppets Most Wanted $6.2M ($42.1M)
7. Mr. Peabody And Sherman – $5.3M ($102.2M)
8. Sabotage $1.9M ($8.6M)
9. Need for Speed – $1.83 ($40.8M)
10. Non-Stop – $1.82M ($88.2M) [Indiewire]
Warner Bros. and Zach Snyder must be feeling just a bit worried now about the little game of Chicken that they are set on playing in a couple of years.
That’s what happens when you eschew slowly building a universe with character actors and faithful characterizations and instead keep going for BRAAAHHHHHHHHMMMMMM.
First ever meeting between Batman and Superman in cinematic history. I think they’ll sleep easy
Yeah…I loved the movie and all, but Cap 3 ain’t beating Supes hearts Bats.
Zack Synder needs to turn the homo-eroticism that he deployed in 300 and turn it up to 11 for the Supes/Bats movie.
This needs to be the Top Gun of superhero movies.
No logical reason for them to set the release date to directly compete with Avengers/Cap/whoever the hell else. Aboslutely none.
I think you’re right on this one. While Batman vs Superman will still make mad money, people will say it was one tone and lacking anything of substance. While Avengers 2/Cap 3/Thor 3 will continue the grand story making and visual punch that everyone wants and truly enjoys.
I have to believe you’re being sarcastic Scott, but then you are a dick.
Divergent….
*Nelson Laugh*
That felt good.
Oh man. I thought the $13M was thte total take against a budget of $114M.
Now I’m depressed.
In regards to all the Iron Man movies getting a lot of bank on the first weekend, I’ll surmise that it’s because Iron Man had a great trailer + RDJ. Iron Man 2 because Iron Man was so fucking good and Iron Man 3 because it was the first Marvel movie to follow the Avengers. I honestly think that Iron Man 3 wouldn’t have gotten that much in the opening weekend if it was just following Iron Man 2 because seriously, that was kind of a disappointment in regards to how great the first one was.
not my America
I’m looking for Sabotage to make a huge leap next week, probably finishing second to Captain America. Way I see it, it’s out there lurking, gathering good word-of-mouth, and pretty soon….KABOOM! Top o’ the charts, baby!
Vince, when is your novel of "Marine Todd" short stories coming out?
“Atheists and secret Muslims” – Marine Todd Burpo finds this more than a bit redundant.
Grand Budapest is making more money per screen than God’s not dead. Therefore, which of the following are true:
A. Hipsters>Christians
B. Wes Anderson is the Devil
C. good roomservice = Heaven
D. All of the above.
OR…the lamestream, liberal media, dominated by athiests and other non-Christians, is LYING TO US. Clearly God’s Not Dead is making ALL THE MONEY.
Actually, it probably means they’re shunting this into theaters near megachurches and block-selling tickets.
Marine Todd watched Captain America 2. And then he judo kicked all the liberal atheist Hollyweirdos in the face for using his life story without his permission. “Suing is for commies,” he said calmly as he karate chopped a communist libtard in the face. The executives were crying because they’re short and don’t have a big dick like Marine Todd, so they changed Captain America to Marine Todd America. Then they edited the movie so Marine Todd America prays to God before every time he kills godless atheists. And Obama is really Red Skull.
+1% of people who will actually share this
(this comment is seriously underappreciated)
I think everyone is missing the fact that Ride Along has grossed over 5x it’s budget. I don’t know who said it, but I think Kevin Hart really has some secret deal with the devil.
I’m surprised Captain America “only” had a $170 million budget.
Marvel’s carried on the Disney tradition of not paying people shit unless their name is Robert Downey Jr.
Draft Day is a two hour commercial for the NFL right? I have no other explanation for that movie. The use of team names, NFL footage, the gingerhammer in the actual trailer, all make me think our NFL overlords have concocted this film to quiet the rumblings of discontent around player safety. FOOTBAW
I can buy that. The movie looks terrible. I don’t get it, is it supposed to be a based on a true story film about draft heroics that resulted in the Browns being good? Or is it *actually* fictional? Either way that concept is ridiculous.