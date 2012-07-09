Box Office News: America Hates Katy Perry

On Friday, I begged America to take a step in the right direction toward financial responsibility, and for the most part people listened. Katy Perry: Part of Me opened to a colossal fart noise, earning just $10 million. Overall, the film’s per screen average of $2,619 ranks it behind the previous concert “movies” released by Justin Bieber, the Jonas Brothers, and Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana fingerblast, but since people generally don’t like concert movies at all, Ol’ Whip Cream boobs and her people can spin this poor opening into saying that she already has the 8th highest grossing music documentary of all-time. So good for her, I guess.
Aside from that, The Amazing Spider-Man was the big winner, grossing more than half of its $230 budget since opening on the 4th of July, and Seth MacFarlane’s Ted is the summer’s biggest surprise steamroller. That’s gotta be good enough for a Ted sequel and maybe even a spin-off TV show. But is America ready for a show about an obnoxious slacker with a talking pet? That’s a pretty big risk.
Check out the rest of the Box Office Top 10 after the jump.
(Via Box Office Mojo.)
Magic Mike pulled in another $15 million this weekend to put it at $72 million and change overall on a $7 million budget, and I keep mentioning this because thanks to Vince and Justin Halpern I’ve overcome my complaints about the “lazy ending” and accepted the film’s unhappy ending and message that nice guys do finish last. Realistically, Channing Tatum will soon be able to say that he starred in three $100 million movies this year. Channing Tatum. The guy who used to do this:
Think about that the next time your annoying Republicrat friends post on Facebook that the American dream is dead. Oh it’s alive, friends. Alive and shaking its burnt penis all up in our grills.
Moonrise Kingdom hanging around after seven weeks, Rock of Ages out of sight after four.
That American dream is a tricky fucker.
I saw Moonrise Kingdom yesterday, and there was a good size crowd, especially for an indie theater on a Sunday afternoon.
Also, it was adorable.
We made progress this year with the American public finally figuring out that Adam Sandler movies these days are generally terrible and do not deserve to make money. How many more years until we figure out that Tyler Perry movies are terrible and don’t deserve to make money?
What do you mean “used to do” that? I watched him do it for two hours Friday night.
I’m not saying the movie did well… but if you look at it from a % standpoint, it’s already made 85% of the budget back in one weekend.
I liked Ted, so I’m glad it’s making money. But I’m fairly sure this means MacFarlane will be coming out with another movie soon about a little girl with a talking Elephant.
