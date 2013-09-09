Box Office Recap: Riddick Was Obviously The Big Winner This Weekend

Considering that Riddick was the only movie that opened in wide release this weekend, it was obviously going to be the top performer at the box office, unless people had the sudden urge to finally see The Lone Ranger at the local dollar theater. Still, Riddick’s performance was a tad underwhelming, as the Vin Diesel vehicle grossed just $18.6 million, which is respectable but disappointing considering there was basically no competition.
In fact, this weekend was basically so wide open* for Riddick that the next best performing debut was by The Ultimate Life, which I hadn’t even heard of until now, as it grossed $650,000 in very limited release. Meanwhile, Lee Daniels’ The Butler took second place and another step closer to the $100 million mark with $8.9 million to bring its 4-week domestic gross to a very impressive $91 million.
Check out the rest of the box office results after the jump.
Interesting items of note:
– We’re the Millers is a massive hit, as it has grossed $178 million worldwide on its $37 million budget. Can we expect a sequel? No. Unless Jennifer Aniston wants to get naked, in which case JENNIFER ANISTON MEGAN FOX NUDE SCENE LESBIAN NIP SLIP SCISSOR.
– I read some Tweets on Saturday from Justin Bieber fans talking shit to One Direction fans about how Bieber’s Never Say Never grossed $98 million while One Direction: This Is Us has only grossed $49 million worldwide. Um, it’s been out for two weeks. I’m pretty sure that 1D is going to win this one. Suck it, Beliebers. Us Directioners can’t be beat.
– Elysium has been saved from bomb status by a huge foreign gross, as it has almost doubled its massive $115 million budget in total box office earnings. Same goes for Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.
– The two most surprising duds of August were Kick-Ass 2 and Jobs, as both have barely covered their meager budgets. Both were also mostly panned by critics, but I expected Jobs to at least score plenty of cash from the tech community. Maybe next time they can join forces, and Chloe Moretz can spend two hours beating the piss out of Ashton Kutcher. I would watch that twice.
*Like your mom.
(Box office graphic via Box Office Mojo.)
Theory: the target demographic for Riddick was home watching football. Although a small percentage of people did both, yelling “more like Tony HOMO” at the multiplex.
How did Elysium not do better here? It’s not great like District 9, but it’s solid. And at least it’s an original damn story.
I am guessing some people might have been worried the plot would be a little heavy handed with its message.
Probably bad word of mouth. The major Sci-Fi fans hated it (like me) hated it for being too heavy handed in its message and having weak characters.
if anything, I’d think jobs is reviled by the tech community
Yeah, that’s what I was guessing (and hoping).
I also scrolled down to say this, but Averson beat me to it.
Maybe not so much Jobs as Kucher. But he’s a dick to every segment of society. Perhaps that was the problem.
If my mom brings in $18.6 million dollars in one weekend, she can be as wide open as she wants.
Saw Riddick this weekend. It certainly wasn’t great, and I’m not even sure it was all that good. But… I loved ‘Chronicles of Riddick’, and I mean fucking loved it. Yeah, I know, but what can I say, it appeals to my inner twelve year old. So I’ll probably keep seeing these as long as they make ’em.
To those who think they might be interested, once you get past the first half-hour of Vin Diesel’s Robinson Crusoe act, ‘Riddick’ is much more like ‘Pitch Black’ than ‘Chronicles’.
What order do I watch these movies in?
Assuming that isn’t a sarcastic comment I’m not picking up on, the order goes Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, Riddick (the new one). Although The Chronicles of Riddick works pretty well as a standalone.
Little let down The World’s End hasn’t done better.
Don’t be fooled; it’s already made its money back worldwide. That cash in the US is gravy.
Not fooled, just annoyed/wary that smart films like this would face slimmer release in the future. But I guess that’s what Netflix is for now. That, and Wire-binges.
Riddick did OK considering the entire marketing seemed to be geared around making people that were only listening to the TV think it was a Splinter Cell movie (“This man can see in the dark. Watch out for sneak attacks.”) and ruining what probably would’ve been a cool kill in context.
I can totally picture Vin Diesel as The Hungry Goriya.
[img.gamefaqs.net]
Maybe next week you can use a smaller, more blurry screen cap. This one is not hurting my eyes enough.
I’M OLD AND REQUIRE LARGE TYPE!