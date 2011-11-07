Box Office: Tower Heist is a big disappointment! …With $25 million.

The big news at the box office this week was that Brett Ratner’s torn-from-the-headlines tale of greed and sassy fat Jamaicans, Tower Heist, was a huge disappointment, landing in second place and bringing in $10 million less than most analysts projected. That would be great news, I guess, except the excitement is tempered somewhat by the fact that people expected Brett Ratner’s schmucky, bad vaudeville romp to make $35 million in the first place. Meanwhile 50/50, the rare non-genre-garbage movie that was actually about something, has made $32 million so far in its entire six-week run.
It seems like it used to be that studios would put out a movie they thought was good and maybe it would be a disappointment, and then decide, okay, the crowd has spoken. These days, it just seems like the crap gets shoved down everyone’s throat before anyone has a chance to make a decision, because that’s what someone assumed the public wants. I know, I know, no one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public and all of that, but that doesn’t mean you’re supposed to try. Come on, tell me that wasn’t the idea behind Jack and Jill.
Anyway, Puss in Boots was number one for the second weekend in a row with $33 million and blah blah blah who cares. Full top 10 after the jump.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Puss in Boots
|P/DW
|$33,035,000
|-3.1%
|3,963
|+11
|$8,336
|$75,508,000
|$130
|2
|2
|N
|Tower Heist
|Uni.
|$25,100,000
|–
|3,367
|–
|$7,455
|$25,100,000
|$75
|1
|3
|N
|A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas
|WB (NL)
|$13,065,000
|–
|2,875
|–
|$4,544
|$13,065,000
|$19
|1
|4
|2
|Paranormal Activity 3
|Par.
|$8,525,000
|-53.0%
|3,286
|-43
|$2,594
|$95,308,000
|$5
|3
|5
|3
|In Time
|Fox
|$7,700,000
|-36.1%
|3,127
|+5
|$2,462
|$24,209,000
|$40
|2
|6
|4
|Footloose (2011)
|Par.
|$4,550,000
|-17.3%
|2,811
|-413
|$1,619
|$44,800,000
|$24
|4
|7
|6
|Real Steel
|BV
|$3,407,000
|-28.8%
|2,438
|-476
|$1,397
|$78,750,000
|–
|5
|8
|5
|The Rum Diary
|FD
|$2,988,000
|-41.8%
|2,292
|+19
|$1,304
|$10,423,000
|$45
|2
|9
|8
|The Ides of March
|Sony
|$2,000,000
|-28.7%
|1,391
|-181
|$1,438
|$36,800,000
|–
|5
|10
|9
|Moneyball
|Sony
|$1,900,000
|-20.4%
|1,278
|-353
|$1,487
|$70,327,000
|$50
|7
[via BoxOfficeMojo]
I keep doing my part and not watching these pieces of shit, but they keep making money. How? HOW??!?!?!
Tower Heist cost $75 million to make? Did they actually buy Steve McQueen’s car made of gold for the film?
$95 million for Paranormal Activity 3 on a $5 million budget. I assume there are 5 more of these in production.
Brett Ratner fucked Kitty Softpaws before she was a cat.
I enjoy that the number 6 entry is labeled as Footloose (2011). As if anyone would pay money to see Kevin Bacon feeling Lori Singer up nowadays.
C’mon, Vince. We all know that there was absolutely NO idea behind “Jack & Jill.”
Faced with the prospect of never getting another big budget directing gig Ratner is forced to downgrade to masturbating while eating microwaveable fishsticks
Jack & Jill is tracking to be the Citizen Kane of transvestite sister movies.
The sad part is there is not a single watchable film in the entire Top Ten.
Harold and Kumar was released prematurely. Hard to believe it was made on a 19 million dollar budget. Yikes