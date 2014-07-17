‘Boyhood’ Producer Offers ‘Time Back Guarantee’ To Anyone Who Thinks It’s A Waste Of Time

As I mentioned in my soon-to-be award-winning review, ‘Boyhood’ is a movie that really grabbed me by the pubes and dared me not to cry, but I could easily see it feeling like a big waste of time if it didn’t get to you emotionally. Producer John Sloss also seems to recognize people worried about that possibility, and is offering an innovative “time back guarantee” for anyone who feels like they’ve wasted 163 minutes.

“In recognition of this auspicious event, I am offering any recipient of the email (strictly non-transferable) my patented ‘Time Back Guarantee,’ last offered, I believe, in connection with the theatrical release of ‘Exit Through The Gift Shop,'” Sloss wrote in the email. “That’s right, if you are not absolutely thrilled by ‘Boyhood’ and/or consider it not to be a good use of your time, I will give you that time back by performing any of your customary chores for up to 2 hours and 43 minutes,” Sloss wrote. [THR]

Bold movie, Mr. Sloss, bold move. I wonder if he fully understands the ramifications of what he’s saying, vis a vis the kinds of chores he would have to do for the kind of people who will think this movie is a waste of time. All that neckbeard delousing and cleaning the Cheetos stains off Lord of the Rings t-shirts is bound to change a man. Be careful what you promise, buddy, and Godspeed.