Breaking News: Bill Murray Finally Got A BlackBerry

I’ve never totally understood people who said they were above smartphones. They say it like they’re some sort of morally superior Saint of Recycling, dedicated to face-to-face conversation (snooze) and hideous energy-saving lightbulbs. Still, I have to applaud Bill Murray for finally branching out of his Luddite existence and purchasing the phone of (2002) phones, The BlackBerry.
According to Page Six, Murray was previously only reachable through some random 1-800 number (a producer talks about what that’s like here). From Murray:
“I got it to communicate with my sons, because they will not answer a phone call, but they will answer a text.”
How wonderful, how touching, and shameful. When I’m walking home late at night, I sometimes bust out my ten-year-old BlackBerry just so people know I have nothing worth stealing. Still, you’ve got to respect Murray for purchasing the most joyless of phones (though very easy on the thumbs) and admitting it openly in a Variety interview.
Useless chat messenger apps? Unreliable web browsing, somewhat vaginal ‘mouse’ buttons, leather cases? It’s ugly, useless, and embarrassing, and totally perfect for this pretty-perfect actor.
Wait Bill Murray communicates with his sons? There goes my romanticized image of him being the cool drunk deadbeat dad that doesn’t give a shit about anybody.
I used to adore my BlackBerry. So, Bill and I are pretty much the same guy. Holla.
Blackberry.
Bill Murray never stops being funny.
The Crocs of smartphones. Way to go, Canada.
i intentionally reverted to a BB 7100. the one with a scroll wheel on the side. i get excellent call quality and it’s made for serious texting. i think it’s retro hipster.
Bill just texted me what he whispered in Scarlet Johansson’s ear at the end of Lost in Translation. “Dickbutt”. Haunting.