Bret Easton Ellis And Kanye West Are Working On The Most Insufferable Movie Ever Together

Bret Easton Ellis and Kanye West, two men who can’t remember the last time they spoke with, not at, someone, are working on a movie together. That’s according to Ellis in an interview with Vice. The Less Than Zero novelist — also known as the guy who brought you The Canyons via Kickstarter because he had an obsessive crush on porn star James Deen — wasn’t able to say anything specific about the top-secret project, but one can assume that a majority of the film’s budget will go to self-gratifying mirrors.

Can you tell me about the Kanye film collaboration? You know what, I can’t. It’s in Kanye Land, and that’s subject to a whole other time frame. He came and asked me to write the film. I didn’t want to at first. Then I listened to Yeezus. It was early summer last year and I was driving in my car. He’d given me an advance copy, and I thought, regardless of whether I’m right for this project, I want to work with whoever made this. So fuck it, I said yes. And that’s how it happened. That was seven or eight months ago. We’ll see what happens. I really like him as a person. I know he comes off in this performance-art way in the press, but if you’re just alone with him in a room talking for three hours, it’s kind of mind-blowing. (Via)

If it’s based on Yeezus, then we should expect something hostile, romantic, and bloody. But if it’s not, are you thinking what I’m thinking? Yup: Norbit reboot, based on Kim and Kanye’s relationship.

Via Vice