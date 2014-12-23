BROS! The ‘Entourage’ Movie Trailer Is Here, With Cameos By Mark Wahlberg And Ronda Rousey

BROS! Remember back in the day we’d be chilling in Black Dave’s room getting vaped on Buttplug’s volcano thinking to ourselves, “God, wouldn’t it be so tight if Entourage was a movie?” Spinach even banged out a spec script while we were making headresses for the Tri-Delt Trail of Togas firewater party one semester and was gonna get it to his cousin Seth at Universal before his Tequila Sunrise accident. Hella tragic, but I guess this “Doug Ellin” dickwad ganked his idea anyway. RIP, Spinach. RIP, Blowjob Stacey.
Based on the HBO Comedy series. Movie star Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier), together with his boys, Eric (Kevin Connolly), Turtle (Jerry Ferrara) and Johnny (Kevin Dillon), are back…and back in business with super-agent-turned-studio head Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven). Some of their ambitions have changed, but the bond between them remains strong as they navigate the capricious and often cutthroat world of Hollywood.
Yeah, so the plot is that someone gave Vinny Chase a lot of money to make a movie, but now he’s over budget and H0llywood is pissed, bro! What are the boys going to do!? They’d better go to a series of pool parties in between celeb cameos and hug it out while some background sluts party in bikinis. This is gonna be so tight. I can’t wait for Entourage 2: The Secret Of Turtle’s Sneakers.
Opens June 5th. Go see it, or else Spinach will have been hazed to death in vain.
Kevin Dillon constantly looks like he saw someone die.
I don’t know who made me laugh more but damn those are funny
if someone walked into my office right now, they’d think i was having a seizure from trying to hold back the laughter. Kunt, you are beautiful
Good sweet Mike those two comments made my day.
I guess I’ll have to binge watch the first episode of season 1 to get up to speed on the plot of this movie.
Watching one episode is hardly bing watching.
You see…what Pat did there was insinuate that the plot of Entourage is so trite that one needn’t watch any more than one episode of the 8-season series to understand the gist of the movie.
This is going to be EPIC!
*I’ll take “things I would have said in 2007” for $400*
[twitter.com]
First off, I’d watch at least 30 minutes of Rhonda Rousey looking hot, kind of hitting her lines, and then beating the shit out of douche Hollywood types. Maybe 45 minutes.
Second, I’m still not seeing this movie. Unless there really is 45 minutes of Hot Rousey, quasi-comedic timing Rousey, and Beating up white guys Rousey.
What timing? Watch that trailer again, cause she is about 10 seconds off on that “Didn’t you used to be fat?”
“Quasi.” The few extra beats just adds a layer.
She did a lot better with lasting 60 seconds…
Really hoping that the movie is really a Man On Fire style revenge movie with Ronda Rousey beating these dudes to death.
There’s a deleted scene in Interstellar when Matthew McConaughey says these exact words.
♫ Help me Ronda, Yeah! Help me murder some bros… ♪
I know this wont be a popular take here, but this looks like some fun garbage.
I thought the same but I’m really going to see it (free of course) for Ari Gold because it’s hard not to laugh when Jeremy Piven is playing the role he was born to play.
Wow, so a terrible TV show is ending with a horrible movie. I had enough of the movies about making movies in film school, the schticks old. At least Adrian Grenier gets to pretend he is a movie star. They may want to downplay that Rousey cameo. Doesn’t work too well, ask Stallone.
So this movie is going to be predominantly Vinny and the Boys engaging in increasingly horrid acts of Epicurean revelry, only to experience a fleeting moment where they have to face the consequences of their deplorable nature and personal character, and then everything works out splendidly when Ari comes swooping down on his cocaine and hooker powered chariot. Plus Ari insults his gay Asian assistant!
I don’t think you’re giving enough staying power to Hooker Powered Chariots.
They should do a promotion where a ticket purchase comes with as much free popcorn as you can fit in your fedora.
Do you think Vince wants to fuck Melissa Joan Hart in this one?
Clarissa Deepthroats M’balls
This movie jumps to the top of my list of wanting everyone who sees it, to die. Have a special butter for their popcorn or something. Let them enjoy the movie and then just fall asleep and never wake up.
Jesus Christ, why?
Why are angry white college kids on the internet so quick to want people to die for liking things they don’t like?? You’re no better than the gamergate crowd.
Hyperbolic anger and internet anonymity go together like pretentiousness and think-pieces
Overpopulation is a serious problem for the planet, and I for one support creative and humane ways to intelligently cull the populace.
This comment immediately makes you worse than any dudebro who high-fives on the way to see this at the cineplex.
As Matt said, over population is a serious threat. The people who enjoyed the show and will enjoy the movie won’t be missed, so might as well start with them.
Also, this is why we can’t have nice things.
I am going to see the shit out of this movie.
And probably enjoy it.
VICTORY!!!!!!!!!!
I don’t understand how someone can hate this but like Girls.
oh god, please please please let this debate happen. I want like 70 comments dedicated to this debate, with at least one mention of Obama tossed in for no reason whatsoever.
That debate might break the internet. I’m on board.
I really want this debate to happen too. I actually though the first 3 seasons of Entourage were pretty entertaining nothing amazing, it wasn’t Breaking Bad or anything but it was a fun TV show that never took itself seriously.
@Al- I never made the comparison before but, wow, you’re correct.
Time IS a flat circle.
This just makes me miss the Videogum recaps.
YES!!! Me too!!! I often hear people complain about the discussion forums but Videogum was amazing! In related news I heard some talk about being able to upvote (which is what made Videogum so amazing in my opinion) on the frotcast a few weeks ago. This cannot happen soon enough!
Just a reminder that Adrian Grenier is 38 years old now…
[www.youtube.com]
I’ve never seen the show. Will I be able to follow along with the movie if I don’t know their deep connections and complicated character traits? Like, I don’t even know which one likes to smoke weed and pretend it makes them a philosophy major or which one can open a beer bottle with his teeth.
yeah bro no worries its not like its rocket science ..just remember bro,bro,jew,bro,bro, then the plot goes like this actor bro is trying to make some shitty movie that a bunch of dumb asses in that universe will watch and think hes the best actor but we all know he cant act for shit then turtle bro and ugly old bro fuck it up some how then mini bro and jew bro gotta fix it but only jew bro really fixes it cause mini bro thinks he can do his own thing but then realizes that he aint shit whit out actor bro then everything gets resolved cause white guy problems then we get stupid grins with soulless eyes and bro hugs and THE END
I think a deal where I survived a time-limited physical assault in exchange for sex would have brought a lot of needed honesty to some of my previous relationships.
Just kiddin’, ma ;-) You’re the greatest.
If North Korea wants to make things even for the interview they could hack whoever made this turd
I swear I couldn’t get into the show. Every time I see Kevin Dillon I think of Bunny in Platoon. Takes me out of the thing.
I can watch Ari Gold clips on YouTube all day though.
That’s a very specific problem to have with Entourage.
Yeah I’m seeing someone about it.
Playing the part of a young Al Borland, Haley Joel Osment!
More like “I eat dead people” amiright?
Yet this movie will still avoid the question we are all asking. What ever happened to Drama’s horse?
He gave it to Eddie Burns.
I bet there will be a really lame Kickstarter scene.
this is still the best:
[www.youtube.com]
A+
Blowjob Stacey :(
This show was really important to me. You see, I had a friend back in the day, who loved this show, thought it was some good satire. He even took to calling me by just the first letter of my first name and demanding that people “hug it out,” when petty conflicts arose. Anyway, he was a good friend, like I said, and then he got me to watch the episode where Turtle buys some sneakers, and we never hung out again. Fuck that guy.
My friend used to date Sloan, and she still stays at his place when she comes to town. 86 Madison Ave, apt 5D, New York, NY 10016. She has a small dog that she walks a few times a day. Go get her!
THANKS!! You are a true bro! Flight is booked!
I’m gonna rape her butt till the room stinks! And then I’m gonna eat her butt until my stomach is full of butt.
Did that sound bro-ey when i wrote it? Didnt mean to, my bad. I was in a frat but I never fucked Blowjob Stacy (RIP).
Don’t feel bad bout not fucking Blowjob Stacy – no one ever did (pretty sure she died a virgin).
That’d be like going to a restaurant famous for its chicken parm and then ordering the fuckin pork chops. It’s just not done.
And idk if your comment was bro-ey, I just really appreciated it! B-List actresses and their lax security are the best. I can’t tell you how many nights I’ve slept under Nina Dobrev’s bed (vampire diaries).
I guess Ari unretired from Mrs Ari’s hot vagina and got back in the game. Also, what happened to Vince finding love and getting married in like 3 days?
Uh first off, not all Jewish people are named Ari. And secondly, how would Vince afford a wedding? He’s not making that sweet Chobani money like Matt, or “Ari” as you like to call him.
Vince damn well better not be getting married in three days.
unless it’s to Jane
You spelled that wrong.
Don’t got to be a bro to enjoy this
The ultimate douchebag movie made by douchebags for douchebags.
Mark Wahlberg is again producing this dreck. How do you make a cameo appearance in a movie you’re in charge of producing?
How does Stan Lee do it?
Mel Gibson did it in “Paparazzi”.
In a related story, I’m the only guy who remembers “Paparazzi”.
The director talked him out of including a scene where The Guys punch a Vietnamese dude.
Turtle is a fat circle.
I circumcise fat turtles.