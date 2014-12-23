BROS! The ‘Entourage’ Movie Trailer Is Here, With Cameos By Mark Wahlberg And Ronda Rousey

BROS! Remember back in the day we’d be chilling in Black Dave’s room getting vaped on Buttplug’s volcano thinking to ourselves, “God, wouldn’t it be so tight if Entourage was a movie?” Spinach even banged out a spec script while we were making headresses for the Tri-Delt Trail of Togas firewater party one semester and was gonna get it to his cousin Seth at Universal before his Tequila Sunrise accident. Hella tragic, but I guess this “Doug Ellin” dickwad ganked his idea anyway. RIP, Spinach. RIP, Blowjob Stacey.

Based on the HBO Comedy series. Movie star Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier), together with his boys, Eric (Kevin Connolly), Turtle (Jerry Ferrara) and Johnny (Kevin Dillon), are back…and back in business with super-agent-turned-studio head Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven). Some of their ambitions have changed, but the bond between them remains strong as they navigate the capricious and often cutthroat world of Hollywood.

Yeah, so the plot is that someone gave Vinny Chase a lot of money to make a movie, but now he’s over budget and H0llywood is pissed, bro! What are the boys going to do!? They’d better go to a series of pool parties in between celeb cameos and hug it out while some background sluts party in bikinis. This is gonna be so tight. I can’t wait for Entourage 2: The Secret Of Turtle’s Sneakers.

Opens June 5th. Go see it, or else Spinach will have been hazed to death in vain.

