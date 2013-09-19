Bryan Cranston’s Post-Breaking Bad Career Begins With ‘Trumbo’

It looks like Bryan Cranston is hopping off the Emmy train and catching the next bus to Oscar Town, as Deadline reported that the Breaking Bad star’s first role in a post-Heisenberg era will be as arguably the most important screenwriter to have ever worked in Hollywood, Dalton Trumbo, in the biopic Trumbo. Somewhere, there’s a Los Angeles Angels outfielder who is pretty bummed right now.
A member of the United States Communist Party, Dalton Trumbo was eventually named as one of the “Hollywood 10,” which was a group of people in Hollywood called before the House Committee on Un-American Activities during that splendid time in America when everyone was terrified of something. Hold on, I’m being told that’s every time in America. Apologies. Regardless, Trumbo and the others refused to speak, so he was sent to prison in 1950 and blacklisted by every studio in Hollywood.
Trumbo would go on to write a number of films under pseudonyms, including Roman Holiday, which won an Academy Award in 1953 for Best Motion Picture Story, but since he was blacklisted, his friends got all the credit. Eventually, it came out that he was writing all of these movies and people were like, “Hey, maybe this blacklist is stupid.” And all was well.
While my rendition of this awful story of Hollywood’s dark past may be a little inaccurate, I am pretty positive that Trumbo danced in his underwear a lot, because otherwise Cranston wouldn’t be in this.
(GIF via)
Trumbo’s last words on his deathbed: “REMEMBER MY NAME”
I like the part where they drop him out of the cargo plane.
Dalton Trumbo was a boss, and Johnny Get Your Gun (and his different afterwords about it) is a helluva book about war, one that will bring you to your knees.
I agree on the book, but the last thing I would call him is “a boss”. [archive.frontpagemag.com]
Good point, I’ll fess up that I made that call primarily on the author picture of him smoking and writing in the bath. But his shock at having his book picked up in WWII by anti-semites seems to have been genuine, for his other faults.
Lol frontpage magazine, get the fuck out of here
Yeah i look forward to this. “I AM THE ONE WHO WRITES…”
He’s doing a play now, though, right? Isn’t that the first post-BB career move? DON’T YOU DISCOUNT LEGITIMATE THEATRE!
There’s a Jules Dassin cameo in it.
+5. Bravo, sir. At least we got Rififi out of the blacklist, though.
If we tried to get all the commies out of Hollywood now, all we would have left are Chuck Norris, Kelsey Grammer, Stephen Baldwin, Patricia Heaton and MAYBE Ashton Kutcher. So, what I’m trying to say is, communists can act.
So Heisenberg goes for the “recognition role” and Pinkman goes for the “paycheck role” in Need For Speed (not a Fast/Furious rip off, its a video game rip off… its different really).
Everybody knows you do the ART movie first and then you can do the STUDIO movie! Say goodbye to your character and your career PINKMAN!!
I heard he was very well hung, hence he´s veiled auto biography Dumbo.
Makes sense. Cranston already has all the Emmys, all of them, and deservedly so. Now he can get himself an Oscar to add to the collection. This man knows what he’s doing.