‘Captain Phillips’: Tom Hanks gets kidnapped by Somali pirates

This is going to sound weird, but I’ve always wondered what exactly goes on on those massive container ships going back and forth across the ocean carrying our iPads and illegal sex slaves. I mean how much work is there to do every day, really? Does the crew just play cards all day? Is there TV? Is it like being a pirate, only lazier? Because I could do that job. Anyway, Captain Phillips may not answer all those questions, but it does depict a container ship crew on a less-than-typical day, when they got boarded by Somali pirates in 2009. Based on the book by Richard Phillips, the captured captain of the Maersk Alabama – the first American cargo ship to get captured in 200 years, according to the synopsis – and directed by the Bourne series’ Paul Greengrass, it stars Tom Hanks as Captain Phillips and Johnny Depp in blackface as all of the pirates with supporting work by Hanks’ plucky first mate, a volleyball named Wilson (okay, part of that sentence may not be true). It doesn’t look all shaky-cammed to death like the Bourne movies, so at least there’s that.
Phillips is from Massachusetts, which is why Tom Hanks has a funny New England accent even though his ship is called the Alabama. Though it would be funny if he brought back his Forrest Gump accent for this.
I know the crew went through an intense ordeal and all, but am I crazy for being more curious about the Somalis than the crew of the Maersk? The Somalis make good zombie-esque villains with their super skinny bodies and round heads, but I’ve already seen Black Hawk Down, so I’m ready to see them as more than just cannon fodder. Though I’m not sure Paul Greengrass is the man for that job. And to be fair, it is a little hard to write a memoir after Navy SEALS shoot you in the face.
Paul Greengrass – the Godfather of Nauseating shaky-cam action. Boooo.
Oooh God. *facepalm* That accent is terrible. If Phillips is supposed to be from MA, why does he sound like a cross between Mayor Quimby and a Lobstah Boat Capten Frum Maine? I normally like Tom Hanks work, and this could be an interesting idea for an action movie, but that accent is nearly as bad as Martin Sheen’s in The Depahted.
He might be from Maine. I dunno, I just saw that Phillips went to the Massachusetts maritime academy.
Here’s what Hanks is mimicking… [fora.tv]
Yeah. He’s not doing a very good job of mimicking that.
i think he did a pretty good job. I just think you guys love to bitch and nitpick. keep up the good work.
Wahhhhh, his accent isn’t nearly retahded enough.
Slow clap…
Dunno if A Hijacking is available around your way, but it might be worth a look if you don’t mind subtitles.
Needs more eyepatch.
I know there’s a Castaway joke in here somewhere…
Yeah, sailing on a container ship is like working high-end security– you basically spend 99% of the time just checking that nothing’s going wrong. (Thoroughly checking, not “What was that? …Must be the wind.”)
Swell!
I can’t picture Tom Hanks as a gruff no nonsense captain who fights somali pirates, they should’ve casted Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones would’ve been glorious in this, Kurt Russel as a sarcastic asshole captain would’ve been perfect
Sorry to do this, but… Cast. “Casted” is not a word. Ever.
I was really hoping for a “THEYR NAWT FISHAMEN” line
How about:
wounded crew member staggers onto the bridge, gasps:
“So many…Somailis.”
Or:
sarcastic Somaili pirate leader, puts Capt. Tom and his men over the side into one little life raft, and says:
“You’re gonna need a bigger boat!” [evil laugh]
I’m pretty sure they’ll make a movie about anything as long as they can use the tagline “THE FIRST ________TO _________ IN XXX YEARS”.
“WOW that sounds intense! So what’s this movie about, really?”
“Oh, a container ship got boarded once.”
“…oh. wait, by whom?”
“pirates.”
“YOU MEAN LIKE-”
“no, skinny dirty hungry guys.”
“…oh.”
They originally cast Mark Wahlberg as the captain but he kept adlibbing how a buncha dahkies nevah woulda taken ovah a boat he was awn.
I read about that! Apparently Marky Mark was on ThePirateBay calling everyone cawksuckas!
Real life superhero that guy.
i remember reading that the captain purposely decided to go closer to the somali coast than he was supposed to, like everyone told him not to go anywhere near where he went but he was in a “what could possibly go wrong?” kind of mindset and now i just think of the guy as a reckless jackass.
I really hope there’s a sassy gay Ensign who sings
Somali men,
So little time…
#3 on this Cracked.com list ruined this movie for me.
[www.cracked.com]
That’s the first thing I thought of.
For those who didn’t care to click it: the captain’s a dumbass because he intentionally sailed through pirate infested waters even though literally everyone else said, “Don’t go through there.”
This is a subject (international shipping) that I know close to nothing about, but is integral to the functionality of my daily life and which conceptually I find fascinating. I love movies that successfully dramatize jobs or processes about which I know nothing about.
I think this looks competent and interesting and fuck it… I like Tom Hanks.
ditto.
Im always down for a well done fast paced action/thriller. Plus Greengrass uses shaky cam the way it should be done. Im getting a United 93 vibe from this which I really enjoyed.
United 93 broke my heart. When I saw that, I hadn’t yet processed 9/11. That movie destroyed me. Dude is the master of that docudrama style.
Most of the crew (think non captains and officers) on these container ships aren’t Americans, hopefully they get that detail right
Looks good – and yes, “United 93” is a great film, so the fact that Greengrass directed bodes well. Oh, and of course, Tom Hanks is the best and exactly the guy you want playing a role like this. If you haven’t seen “Charlie Wilson’s War”, do so right away – he’s great in that as another unlikely-hero type of guy, plus Phillip Seymour Hoffman is also in it and curses like a sailor throughout – what’s not to like?
You magnificent son of a bitch.
Those ships are amazing. They dwarf aircraft carriers and only need something like 20-25 crew to run. There’s a book called “Box” about the evolution of container shipping that’s a really cool read.
Someone I know saw an early test sc for this. They liked it, said it built up suspense well, and even touched on the point that Phillips knew damn well what he was getting everyone into and his crew wasn’t always happy with him about it. Only complaints were his accent (and now I see – it’s Catch Me if You Can-esque but that was a comedy so it’s even worse here) and that it ran a little long, but they said Hanks brought it otherwise. The rest of the cast are mostly unknowns but were supposed to be good.
wow, really people? how about we have actors do the acting, sailors do the sailing and stop thinking one job is easier than the other. I sure if Captain Phillips played “himself” in this movie, know one would go see it, so having an A listed actor (Hanks) playing Captain sure will fill the seats in the theaters. As for accents, its a movie guys! sit back and enjoy or practice your MA accents and tell producers you can do it better…