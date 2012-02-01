Channing Tatum Showed Rachel McAdams His Dong

Ever since our good friend C-Tates caught the comedy bug in the Vince Vaughn-Kevin James
*fart noise* film The Dilemma, he just can’t stop trying to make people laugh. For starters, he teamed up with Jonah Hill to star in the upcoming potential blockbuster 21 Jump Street, and he’s also taking the main stage at 30 Rock this weekend for his first ever hosting duties of “Saturday Night Live.”
That’s why it came as little surprise when his co-star in the drama The Vow, Rachel McAdams, told Stella magazine in a recent interview that Tatum is quite the goof ball on the set. You could almost say he’s the king of *stifles laughter* dicking around!
“Channing got the props department to make a prosthetic, um, member,” the actress, 33, tells U.K magazine Stella of filming the upcoming movie’s nude scene.
“Literally a fake penis. I didn’t know what to do – I thought, ‘Is that the real deal?’ It was very realistic. It was ridiculous, the scale of it!” (Via People)
First of all, I can only picture McAdams adorably blushing and covering her mouth as she said member instead of penis or flesh kabob. But more importantly, she is the worst storyteller ever. Okay, he made a giant prosthetic dong. So what the hell did he do with it? Did he slap your face with it like you were a naughty girl? Did he run around with it between his legs while chanting, “Tater ‘bater”? Way to sit on the details, Regina George.
Thankfully, I’ve always got the hot line to Tatum’s Boost Mobile, so I hit those digits and asked the man, the myth, the legend and the hardest twirkin’ playboy in show B1ZNA$TEE why exactly he gave away his giant rod.
*record scratches…*
Mic 1, check… Yo I said, Mic 1 CHECK! AWWWWWWWW YEEEEEEEEEAH, C-TATES IN THA MUTHA F*CKIN’ PENTHOUSE! Yo girl, you wanna know y C-Tates make a giant ding dong for his girl MC Adams? You gonna learn y now.
*Intro plays to “Freak Me”*
Yo girl, ‘scuse me, yo all girls… let C-Tates ax u a question…Do u wanna get freaky? Awww yeah.
Freak C, baby… freak C, baby…
Yo let C-Tates lick u up n down, til u say stop
Yo let C-Tates play wit u, baby, make u real hot
Yo let C-Tates do all the thing u want C 2 do
Cuz 2nite, yo girl, C-Tates wants 2 get freaky wit u!
Yo girl, but seriously, I ain’t gave her my real dick cuz like I save dat sh*t for my main boo, Jenna D-1. Much love 4 my boo and my mama. Respek.
C-Tates works in the Mad-Props Department.
Somebody nom this for me. It’s a pain in the peen to do it on my phone and ‘m a lazy twerp.
I was already on it.
Thanks inkyPee.
I swear that is still cracking me up.
+1111111111111
Stop trying to make C-Rates happen
C- Tates* fuck
It already happened, $on.
C-Rates were replaced with MRE-Z-Es
No. I’m going to do it even more now. Thanks for being my muse.
Vince’s C-Tates is so much better than Burnsy’s.
MC Adams killed me.
bravo
*bows* Vince HATED it.
C-Tates could only leave tha ding dong own fo a lil’ bit cause it made it huard to c-walk.
He must be in the Two Wang Clan.
**sigh**
Hook him up with that double V chick.
I now desperately need to hear C-Tates singing the Ding Dong Song by Gunther.
Yo, you touch my tra la lizzle, yo my ding ding dizzle.
Was it hairy? Was it wearing a wigger?
Ms McAdams realized soon that it was a phallic fallacy once she determined it was not ALL EFFED UP AND BURNT TO A CRISP SON!!!
At first I thought the banner pic was a young Joan Collins, until I realized when she was that young they hadn’t invented color photography.
When the props folks told C-tates what it was made of he thought they were saying lay-techs.
“Scale ain’t got nuttin’ to do wit it, gurl. I had Props Deeps [ed. His term for “The props dept.”] cook dat up ‘cuz I always wanted THE C-PIECE™ to shoot lasers. Size wize, that’s a 1:1 scale match! RESPEK!”
Knowing C-Tates the way I like to think I do, dollars to doughnuts it was made of black latex.
Wow, he actually had a fake, oversized purple headed bein train made so he could menace his costars with it. Keep it classy dude.
Yo gurl, I only use stunt dicks in my movies now, ’cause C-Tates had a bad experience the last time I got my dick wet filming a movie.
Somewhere I want to believe that he nicknamed it Chaz Boner.
C-Tates: Yo gurl, tha props department hooked C-Tates up with a life sized fake dick. Check it.
McAdams: Wait, that’s just a Vienna Sausage with a hole poked in one end.
C-Tates: Uh huh, that’s that skeet treet, gurl.
Yo… McRaych, look… It’s a pee-pee, nigga.
I’m still waiting for “Wiggers Are Bad News” starring Channing Tatum O’neal
