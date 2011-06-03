“Yo, Amnesia, I challenge you to a dance off.”
The first trailer just hit for The Vow, a rom-dram starring Channing C-Tates Tatum and Rachel McAdams, who I like to imagine C-Tates calls “MC Adams.” They play a pair of star-crossed young lovaahs whose perfect life is like one extended meet-cute, until one day, (*RECORD SCRATCH*) — no no, stop freestyling, C-Tates, it’s just a trailer sound effect — they get in a car accident and she wakes up with no memory of him. Seriously? F*cking amnesia again? So from there, C-Tates has to keep re-proving his love, presumably through popping, locking, and upbeat-yet-heartfelt party raps. Jeez, it’s like every morning, Hollywood wakes up with no memory of already making this movie 15 f*cking times.
I think I know why C-Tates fell for her (Spoiler Alert: S’ALL ABOUT DA BOOTY MEAT, SON, SKEET SKEET!):
People keep telling me this was a butt double. I have no hard evidence of that, so I’m going to keep pretending it wasn’t. Meanwhile, this was not a double:
Just once I’d like to see a rom com that has some fun with amnesia (possible title?).
“You used to LOVE anal, babe. What, you don’t remember? Must be the amnesia. Lube it up.”
I have hard evidence that Rachel MC Adams is supremely F-able.
*points to crotch*
C-Tates once dated a girl named Amnesia.
Oh, Regina George, you are so much better than this!
Ready? “50 first Tates” Lean into that!
My favo(u)rite trailer sound effect is a meth lab explosion.
McAdams already made this movie. It was called The Notebook. Amnesia and dementia are almost the same thing, right? C-Tates isn’t nearly as charming as Baby Goose. DOWNGRADE.
Channing Tatum vs. Amnesia
Better movie, he could have a dance off with a stripper.
C-Tates vs. Baby Goose? I don’t know if I’m prepared for that.
I think Rachel McAdams’ behind gave me amnesia . . . the last thing I remember was seeing that butt, and then I woke up on the floor with no pants on. Somehow, I’m okay with that.
Gawdammitt, isn’t that Friday.
1:43-C Tates punches a schlubby looking dbag…the other 102 seconds was pure forshak.
The Mighty Feklahr prefers to chloroform and depants His sodomy victims right at the McAdams butt scene…
@Burnsy: The world will never be ready.
MC Adams has a butt double the sexiness of the average sexy butt
Scientists have now determined that the recent earthquake in Japan was not caused by tectonic shifts as first suspected, but by a Tokyo street race afterparty accidentally attended by both Marky Mark and C-tates. They’re calling it an AWVS – amplified wigger vibration situation.
igpee, I heard that was just a rumor started by a Japanese TV reporter exclaiming during the quake that he could “Feerl it, feerl it!”
1:43 – C Tates clocks P Demps. White people the world over scream “You just got knocked the frig out, sir!”
HOLY TATER MITT CLITSLAP!
Amnesia + body switch = gold plated platinum genius!
Runs off to Boarders to purchase Scriptwriting for Dummies.
F’this, I’m going to go have a wank with Buffalo wing sauce.
successful trailer – i’ve already forgotten about it…
Here’s the thing, Vince, and I’m serious. You sound like an intelligent guy and should be writing about, I don’t know, whether the impersonations of 1920’s personalities in Woody Allen’s “Midnight In Paris” are caricatures or not. Not C-Tates. I mean, this was a funny post – “MC Adams” in particular made me laugh – but I feel like I should be reading some actual film knowledge shit from you, not this. With twenty seconds on the clock and jokes to be made you’re a lot of fun – I’m here like five times a day – but I wish you blogged somewhere that didn’t involve Monks opening with an anal rape joke.
But I’m drunk now and on my fourth Markers’ Mark. What the fuck do I know?
Marker’s Mark? Sounds funky…
POW!
Perswin, I don’t have time for your conjecture, I’m too busy marketing my new concrete shaped weights for dumbbells.
rank, I’m sure
everyoneno one here would love to read that.
Maybe he can get a job at the New Yorker under a pseudonym.
“Ok, Rachel, we’ve managed to star alongside Rob Schneider, Lindsay Lohan, and now Channing Tatum. If I can ever get Jon Lovitz’s agent/mom to call me back, this streak officially enters DiMaggio territory.”
– Worst Agent Ever
Fuck McAdams I want the ass double’s name