Channing Tatum vs. Amnesia

#Rachel McAdams #Channing Tatum #Trailers
Senior Editor
06.03.11 28 Comments

“Yo, Amnesia, I challenge you to a dance off.”

The first trailer just hit for The Vow, a rom-dram starring Channing C-Tates Tatum and Rachel McAdams, who I like to imagine C-Tates calls “MC Adams.”  They play a pair of star-crossed young lovaahs whose perfect life is like one extended meet-cute, until one day, (*RECORD SCRATCH*)  — no no, stop freestyling, C-Tates, it’s just a trailer sound effect — they get in a car accident and she wakes up with no memory of him.  Seriously?  F*cking amnesia again? So from there, C-Tates has to keep re-proving his love, presumably through popping, locking, and upbeat-yet-heartfelt party raps.  Jeez, it’s like every morning, Hollywood wakes up with no memory of already making this movie 15 f*cking times.

[HD available at Apple]

I think I know why C-Tates fell for her (Spoiler Alert: S’ALL ABOUT DA BOOTY MEAT, SON, SKEET SKEET!):

People keep telling me this was a butt double.  I have no hard evidence of that, so I’m going to keep pretending it wasn’t.  Meanwhile, this was not a double:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rachel McAdams#Channing Tatum#Trailers
TAGSCHANNING TATUMRACHEL MCADAMSTHE VOWTRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP