Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Has A Trailer

04.19.12 6 years ago 26 Comments

For months now, we’ve been patiently waiting and occasionally break dancing to get a glimpse of the upcoming Steven Soderbergh film, Magic Mike. We know, of course, that Magic Mike is the brain child of Channing Tatum, as the story of a male stripper who has the world at his finger tips was loosely based on his own experiences as an exotic dancer before he got caught up in this Hollyweird game.

Finally, late last night, the first trailer was released for Magic Mike, and I know it’s a little early, but let’s get the Source Awards on line 1, please. C-Tates plays Mike, the most popular stripper in the game (although Tatum is from Alabama, so I imagine that wasn’t a hard game to win), and he takes noob dick-shaker Alex Pettyfer under his oiled wings, in the same main vein as his mentor Matthew McConaughey – in what looks like the highest performance of his career.

Ultimately, this is a tale of a man looking for something more, and he is inspired by the one woman who wants him to shake his junk in her face not for money, but for love. So he has to choose between a life of endless rich, white, 20-something women begging him for sex – which is obviously a dead-on portrayal of the male stripper life – or creating his own coffee tables and settling down. It really is the classic American love story.

[Vince’s Note: If only C-Tates in Magic Mike could go gay and settle down with Anton Yelchin from Like Crazy, they could make beautiful furniture together.]

