Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Has A Trailer

For months now, we’ve been patiently waiting and occasionally break dancing to get a glimpse of the upcoming Steven Soderbergh film, Magic Mike. We know, of course, that Magic Mike is the brain child of Channing Tatum, as the story of a male stripper who has the world at his finger tips was loosely based on his own experiences as an exotic dancer before he got caught up in this Hollyweird game.
Finally, late last night, the first trailer was released for Magic Mike, and I know it’s a little early, but let’s get the Source Awards on line 1, please. C-Tates plays Mike, the most popular stripper in the game (although Tatum is from Alabama, so I imagine that wasn’t a hard game to win), and he takes noob dick-shaker Alex Pettyfer under his oiled wings, in the same main vein as his mentor Matthew McConaughey – in what looks like the highest performance of his career.
Ultimately, this is a tale of a man looking for something more, and he is inspired by the one woman who wants him to shake his junk in her face not for money, but for love. So he has to choose between a life of endless rich, white, 20-something women begging him for sex – which is obviously a dead-on portrayal of the male stripper life – or creating his own coffee tables and settling down. It really is the classic American love story.
[Vince’s Note: If only C-Tates in Magic Mike could go gay and settle down with Anton Yelchin from Like Crazy, they could make beautiful furniture together.]
Wigger please!
**Magic Mike pulls girl on stage**
MM: Hey, I’m Magic Mike and this…
**pulls down pants**
MM:..is Magic Johnson!
Girl: Wait…you have AIDS?
Hahahaha!!
They could have some crazy gay furniture-building threesome with Ashton Kutcher’s character from What Happens in Vegas. Just a sex tornado of sawdust and blueprints and bodily fluids.
*Tries to back out of room slowly*
Actually, I’ll just sit here for a while thank you very much.
“Why are all of your coffee tables glass and metal, why not work with wood?”
“Eh, I do that all day…”
* C-walks to corner… *
Aww Damn Girl. I thought I told you to make the sign say “Wicker Furniture”
He should just keep on stripping and have a side business building coffee tables that are sturdy enough to dance on. Problem solved.
TAGLINE: “Life’s a dance. Twerk it.”
McConaughey is twerkin’ that boy’s lahhhhfe.
Am I the only one that keeps looking for the Tupac Shagram in the banner pic?
What the hell DOES he do for twenties? “GI Joe: Retaliation?”
Oh how I love this comment.
I knew I recognized the love interest (Cody Horn). She was on the last season of Rescue Me, she played someone’s girlfriend who was perfect except for her uncontrollable, rancid post-coital flatulence. Nice to know you don’t have to reach into the porn industry to find an actress for whom a C-Tates film is a step up.
She must really be the best actress ever, because that face won´t get her far.
I mean, she´s worse than sarah jessica horse.
I’m still waiting for The Jerk remake with C-Tates; The Twerk. Same concept; white kid raised by rural black family finds his rhythm, starts twerkin proper, son. Hear me?
Yeah, I live in Reno and we get these Chippendale’s and Thunder from Down Under shows like every month… I’ve never seen that many good looking women leaving a casino showroom… Where are all the 40+ 200lb+ women with rosacia and taffs (like cankles but higher up)?
C-Tates –> C-Tables –> Coffee Tables
hmm?
Will someone please think of the children… That the no-titted tranny lookalike and C-Tates would have. Strong jawlines all around!
The problem with male stripping is almost all that money the dude makes goes into tanning sessions, protein supplements and various oils to slick up those torso meats. Its all about the prestige and glory of taking your clothes off in front of screaming, drunk, overweight, horny women.
So I get to see this trailer again this weekend as I’m dragged to see “The Lucky One” with the missus, don’t I?
In that situation, you would be the lucky one.
Channing Tatum in the role he was born to play.
hate to be a buzz kill, but you all realize this screenplay was written by T Pain, right?
on a related note, if iz one of Mrs. Palin’s kids and didn’t wanna be weird guy at school (is that possible?), dat b dah nickname, regardless of first name
the ‘magic’ mike he’s talking about in that 2009 song/screemplay was mike jones. never forget.
never forget
I’ll DEFINITELY pass, as this appears to be mental masturbation for the females out there. :rolleyes: