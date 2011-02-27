Charlie Sheen’s gnarly Giving Tree tattoo

Our video editor Oliver is still hard at work on the requisite Charlie Sheen mash ups (it’s not that it’s taking long, it’s just that it’s in 4-D. he could be done tonight, he could be done 50 years ago, it’s hard to say at this point). But in the meantime, here’s Charlie’s Giving Tree tattoo, the gnarliest of gnarly gnarlingtons. There’s his life. Deal with it. Oh wait, can’t process it? Losers. Winning. Ba-bye. [awesome audio of his meldown here and here]
I imagine the more coke he does, the more he just keeps adding random catch phrases at the end of everything he says. “Yeah, I’ll have the steak tartar, thanks. You are the weakest link. You sunk my battleship. Where’s the beef? Oh, behave. Alrighty then. That’s a negative, ghostrider. Got milk? How YOU doin’? I liike. Hey now.” (*crashes through table*)
The girl with him is porn star Bree Olson. Remember her? What a pair.
CHARLIE: I’m an F-18, bro. Just doing strafing runs every day in my underwear.
BREE: My strongest fantasy right now is me being a middle-aged pregnant hooker with 4 daughters
Hanging out with them has got to be like being in a Bret Easton Ellis novel. Oh, and here’s Baby Goose’s Giving Tree tattoo for comparison:
[via ET]
“Winning!!”
Fuck you all…
That picture of Charlie and Bree Olson is terrific. He seems to have left a line of coke on his tie though. He’s the Gnarliest guy around. “Ba-Bye.”
Hell’s Angels just sniffed and scuffed the dirt with their shoes. Why couldn’t they have come up with Gnarly Gnarlingtons when they were picking a name?
Bree’s Twitter from 2/22–“Spent my evening on a yacht watching Jaws for the first time in my life. It was pretty much, an amazing experience. Yeah… ;)”
The only thing that makes 4D even better is DP. Bring it.
In Canadian editions of ‘The Giving Tree’, the young boy had to bash a frozen cat against the tree to get any apples.
True story!
Wait, why does it say “Death from Above?” Did we read the same Giving Tree? Because I don’t remember anything about scary death apples.
Oh, and I like “WINNING!” because it sounds like something the Engrish-speaking announcer from a Street Fighter-esque video game would say.
“K.O.! WINNING!”
You write “Born to Kill” on your helmet and you wear a peace button. What’s that supposed to be, some kind of sick joke?
No, sir.
You’d better get your head and your ass wired together, or I will take a giant shit on you.
The duality of man, the Jungia… aww fuck it, man’s insane.
I have never experienced 4D although I have drank it.
If this was the character that Charlie Sheen played in Two and a Half Men, I would make a point to watch it. In honor of him, I am gonna change my home address on my drivers license to 123 Gnarlington Lane. Carlos Estevez is the fucking man – deal with it you fairy dusting plum flickers.
Can someone tell Charlie Sheen that Gary Busey wants his frontal lobe back?
A man with a tattoo of Teardrop’s reflection in a side mirror with “Is this gonna be our time?” underneath on his chest causes men with Giving Tree tattoo’s to shit themselves. Hell, that would make Danny Trejo shit himself.
[farm6.static.flickr.com]
What about a woman with that same tattoo, Moose?
Same thing, only Danny Trejo would bring her flowers.
Goddamn that photo of Charlie next to Brie is awesome! He looks like a goth Beaker.
I like to think that the typo “meldown” is a gift from the gods. Sugar-tits.
4D is when the girl blowing the guy in the porn you’re watching is blowing you in real life too.
5D if the porn is called This Ain’t Major League XXX and your name is Charlie Sheen.