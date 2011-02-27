Charlie Sheen’s gnarly Giving Tree tattoo

Our video editor Oliver is still hard at work on the requisite Charlie Sheen mash ups (it’s not that it’s taking long, it’s just that it’s in 4-D. he could be done tonight, he could be done 50 years ago, it’s hard to say at this point). But in the meantime, here’s Charlie’s Giving Tree tattoo, the gnarliest of gnarly gnarlingtons. There’s his life. Deal with it. Oh wait, can’t process it? Losers. Winning. Ba-bye. [awesome audio of his meldown here and here]

I imagine the more coke he does, the more he just keeps adding random catch phrases at the end of everything he says. “Yeah, I’ll have the steak tartar, thanks. You are the weakest link. You sunk my battleship. Where’s the beef? Oh, behave. Alrighty then. That’s a negative, ghostrider. Got milk? How YOU doin’? I liike. Hey now.” (*crashes through table*)

The girl with him is porn star Bree Olson. Remember her? What a pair.

CHARLIE: I’m an F-18, bro. Just doing strafing runs every day in my underwear. BREE: My strongest fantasy right now is me being a middle-aged pregnant hooker with 4 daughters

Hanging out with them has got to be like being in a Bret Easton Ellis novel. Oh, and here’s Baby Goose’s Giving Tree tattoo for comparison:

