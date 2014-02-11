Check Out Four New Clips From ‘Non-Stop,’ AKA ‘Mile High Taken’

Senior Writer
02.11.14 4 Comments

In the great Hollywood tradition of releasing a ton of clips that show us everything there is to know about a movie long before it comes out, we have four new clips today from the upcoming Liam Neeson thriller, Non-Stop. Only slightly more generic than naming an action film about a terrorist on a plane One Way or The Unfriendly Skies, Non-Stop tells the story of an air marshal named Bill Marks, who needs to figure out which passenger on his packed flight is threatening to kill everyone who presses the annoying call button.

Obviously, if the film involves Neeson kicking ass and asking questions later, it’s going to be compared to Taken, which is unfortunate because we should all compare it to Executive Decision so we can play the clip of Steven Seagal being blown away into the sky. That clip cracks me up every time I see it. In the meantime, here are some clips from Non-Stop to hold us all over until we think about seeing it on Feb. 28.

