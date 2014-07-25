Check Out The Red Band Trailer For ‘Hot Tub Time Machine 2’

One of Paramount’s big surprises during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con today was some brand new footage from Hot Tub Time Machine 2. This time, Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson and Clark Duke are heading 10 years into the future to stop Lou from getting shot in the cock with a shotgun, and they’ll be joined along the way by Adam Scott, Gillian Jacobs and Jason Jones, among others. Will John Cusack and Lizzy Caplan show up at some point to complete the reunion? I guess we’ll have to wait until Christmas to find out, unless they are in the movie and someone ruins the surprise before then. In which case, the only fitting punishment is to blast them in the crotch with a shotgun.
WARNING: This is a red band trailer, which typically means that it has a bunch of curse words, but there are boobies in this trailer, so watch in appropriate venues only.
I’m not usually in favor of unnecessary sequels or comedy sequels in general, but Robinson singing “Stay” got a good laugh out of me. I’ll allow almost anything to be made if it involves Lisa Loeb. Also, I will absolutely watch Hot Tub Time Machine 3 if it involves them going back to the American Revolution.
So Hot Tub Time Machine has become Bill & Ted for frat boys, stoners, and people that think they’re too cool to watch Big Bang Theory?
Wait, Bill & Ted wasn’t for stoners?
Hot Tub Time Machine was good, shut up.
Comedy sequels on the other hand…
If not watching Big Bang Theory makes you cool, I’m Miles Davis.
[youtu.be]
I see what you did there with the billy Madison reference. Nice.
Because two out of three ain’t bad.
Fuck the Big Bang Theory
I know i’m not cool and i still don’t watch The Big Bang Theory.
Screw it. I’ll be the first (possibly only) one to say it….. That looked funny and I will see it. The nerd song pretty much clinched it.
I giggled the entire time.
You guys want to hangout sometime? I’ll see this and will not apologize.
The first one was great, but movies like this need a legitimate lead actor to hold it together. I fear it will be awful without John Cusack.
Cusak only brought nostalgia to HTTM because he was in so many eighties teen movies. Otherwise, he seemed to be sleepwalking through most of the movie.
sleepwalking is just John’s acting style. He tries to deliver every line like he’s barely conscious… and its perfect for most of his roles – hi fi in particular.
He was the worst part of the first one. Everyone else had a great time in that movie. He checked out and became a less-successful version of Sean Penn years ago.
+100 for that Fringe reference. The first movie had no right to be as good as it was, but its cast was perfect. I think I’m cool with them substituting Adam Scott for John Cusack, but I hope its not another 90 minutes of Rob Corddry trying to be Will Ferrell again.
Fuck you very much for your entirely baseless comparison between Corddry and any Ferrell role or character ever. You are simply misguided and wrong. No further discussion warranted, and you should being your penance immediately.
@AB all Rob Corddry does is yell in every role he does. Its a one note version of what Ferrell can do.
i’m pretty sure you don’t know who Rob Corddry is, and that you think he’s Rob Riggle. And also, that you’ve been sniffing glue in the shed again.
@AB I know who that bald dude is. There’s a reason why he’s not that in demand as an actor, but he’s likable enough. I don’t hate him, I just thought his schtick gets old.
The first one should have been sub-par at best, and it was great. This is unnecessary, and looks amazing.
Everybody is too cool to watch Big Bang Theory. Every damn body.
Is it crazy to assume that the end of that trailer is the end of the movie? Did they give away the ending?
Thats what I thought…
Maybe this is a new way of “jumping the shark”??
I’m for anything that gets Craig Robinson and Rob Corddry work, so looks like I have a sequel to watch
I laughed more at that then the whole first movie
Same.
Looks like they doubled down on the titties too.
Look Rob Corddry dick underwater.
Not enough Adam Scott in my opinion
Honestly, while watching this trailer I thought “wait…wasn’t there 4 main characters in the first movie?” Then I read the comments and remembered it was John Cusack. And even though I love John Cusack, I think they’ll be okay without him. They’re 3 strong comedic actors. Cusack can focus on “2012 Too”.
This looks sort of funny in a Revenge if the Nerds II without Anthony Edwards kind of way. Ponder that one for a minute.
Also – Big Bang Theory is completely retarded on every level.
So, naked Britney Spears but no Jon Cusak?
As long as it has naked Gillian Jacobs or Jessica Pare i’m watching this.
Also – According to iMDB, Adam Scott has replaced John Cusack as Adam.
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.
Adam Scott is the best straight man we have.
John Cusack has been good in a few movies ten years ago.
You, know… s’little about comedy.
About 1:25 in where they’re in the hot tub with the guns drawn on each other i pee’d a little. Of course, I adore over the top party montages and senseless violence.
I feel like I will be disappointed in the actual film. But I really enjoyed the trailer.
Dissapointed by a lack of naked Gillian Jacobs in this trailer.
You really are the worst Britta.
I always thought that if I went back in time, I would rip off every hit song in the ever. This film speaks to me.