The Amazing Trailer For ‘Chappie,’ Neill Blomkamp’s $60 Million Short Circuit Remake Starring Die Antwoord

I’ll admit it, I got so swept up in awards season and Interstellar week that I’d almost forgotten about Chappie, District 9 director Neill Blomkamp’s $60 million sci-fi film starring Sharlto Copley as a humanoid robot who gets adopted by Die Antwoord. If that sentence doesn’t at least make you chub up a little bit, you and I have nothing to talk about.
Now the trailer is here. It stars Dev Patel as Chappie’s inventor, and the Short Circuit parallels don’t end there. Chappie also learns how to be a human from watching cartoons, learns to paint and write poetry, pets doggies, and gets tutored in the gangsta lifestyle by Ninja. It’s “Los Locos Kick Your Ass” with an Afrikaans twist. Los Locos kick your ass and then claim diplomatic immunity, say. Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman plays the mulleted Australian antagonist who is racist against dog-loving robots.
The futurist filmmaker’s R-rated sci-fi action-adventure Chappie (due in theaters Mar. 6) follows an experimental humanoid who’s abducted by criminals (Yo-Landi Vi$$er and Ninja of the South African rave-rap act Die Antwoord) en route to an Artificial Intelligence day of reckoning. Will Chappie’s capacity to think and feel for himself result in “the next step in evolution”?
Here’s what Blomkamp told Wired about the project last July:
Before Blomkamp can get to Mild Oats, though, he has to film Chappie, a $60 million contemporary sci-fi movie due to begin shooting in Johannesburg in September. Copley will star as Chappie’s titular android—he’ll act out his parts, then be digitally replaced with a CGI bot—and Die Antwoord’s Ninja and Yolandi Visser will play themselves. Chappie sounds like a project more along the lines of D9—Blomkamp describes it as a rawer, quirkier picture than Elysium—but the filmmaker says the lower budget and return to a more vérité shooting style are “project-specific, not part of an overall strategy.”
Chappie, Blomkamp says, is about sentience: “If something is as smart as you, do you treat it differently if it isn’t a human?” He’s cowriting Chappie with Tatchell, who describes the script as laugh-out-loud funny but also emotional. “It’s fairly touching,” Blomkamp confirms. “But, you know, fraught with gunfire.”
Oh man. I want to frot with gunfire. “Frot with Gunfire” is the title of my autobiography.
Anyway, it seems like people aren’t as high on Neill Blomkamp now as they were before Elysium came out, but I wonder if part of that is because they just weren’t prepared for how goofy Elysium was. That’s partly the movie’s fault, since it starts off like a Nolan-y sci-fi movie and then gets progressively sillier from there, and feels like a bit of a misdirect. And I’ll admit Jodie Foster’s was one of the most ill-advised performances in film history (she’s a great actress in the right role, but Nell is also top five). But I still enjoyed it, maybe because I expected goofy from the guy who filmed Sharlto Copley quietly blubbering to himself while eating cat food, which is still one of my favorite scenes of all time. Here’s to hoping Neill Blomkamp went full cat food this time out.
Oh man, someone needs to mash up this trailer with Bonnie Tyler’s “I Need A Hero” immediately.
Lately I feel like I can’t go a week without seeing a Johnny 5 reference. What is up with that?
You had me at Die Antwoord.
and I don’t feel much different about Ninja, tbh. I don’t like that kind of music, but I find myself unable to stop watching their videos.
Elysium isn’t bad. Blomkamp just set the bar super high with District 9, which is the best.
As for this movie, I want it now.
Wasn’t there also a ton of problems with the script and Niell B. fighting the producers early in Elysium production or something?
The biggest issue that I remember having with “District 9” is that the movie never made clear that the giant alien spaceship hovering permanently over South Africa wasn’t crawling with human scientists and soldiers.
When the spaceship took off into space, I thought, what about all the humans that are aboard it? And then the movie implied that there weren’t any. And I said “bullshit.” People have been poking around the pyramids for 5000 years. No way are we going to lose interest in an alien spaceship.
@ExtraSloppy God dammit, now I’m always going to notice that
@ExtraSloppy – Didn’t they make it pretty clear that the ship still had a functioning shield around it in District 9? For some reason I remember that.
Elysium to me was a bit like dawn of the planet of the apes. It was a smart guy going “dude the class system is fucked! The rich get richer and the poor get poorer.” Yeah I know, now do something with it or have matt Damon fight with ninja swords
damn yolandi is so scary hot
You might want to make an appointment with your optometrist.
She reminds me of the feral kid from Mad Max 2, so yeah, scary hot.
I hate to repeat myself but I want to be sure everyone sees this re: Yolandi, because it is important.
She is crazy awesome. Have you guys been to their concerts? She owns that motherfucking stage.
@Melodie I always imagined what it would be like if Alvin & The Chipmunks hadn’t been censored by the goddamn big wigs at Liberty Records and Die Antwoord is the answer.
The petite body type and the insistence on talking super-high pitched really just makes me want to run in the opposite direction
this looks like a great Short Circuit remake
what is w/ sharlto copley and hugh jackman and robots?
All these years, I thought it was Los Lobos………nothing is real anymore.
Los Locos = gang with nunchuks in Short Circuit 2.
Los Lobos = the band playing La Bamba in a Tijuana whore house in ‘La Bamba.’
Ooooooohhhhh… Short Circuit TWO!
That explains a lot.
I should have known my confusion was goddamn Lou Diamond’s fault. Every. Time.
So is this a sequel or a prequel to Real Steel?
I thought we had all agreed to remove “Real Steel” from our collective memories.
I also had “Surrogates” removed.
Man, 2 minutes of this was more believable than 16 years of Brent Spiner.
You shut your goddamned whore mouth. Lt. Cmdr Data was the second best part of TNG and I’ll brook no dissent.
Your Matt Lieb fan fiction rocks the house. Your ranking of ST:TNG characters is totally ass-backwards. Your description of my mouth is shockingly accurate.
It goes:
Picard
Data
Worf
Riker
Troi
Geordi
Dr. Crusher
Literally every other character
Wesley
@Schnitzel bob, I’d put Worf at the top of the list if only for his line readings in these 3 scenes:
1) The one where they’re on the Holodeck as Robin Hood characters – “I AM NOT A MERRY MAN!
2) The one where he has to cat sit for Data, and his deadpan reaction to Data’s detailed care instructions – “I will feed him.”
3) Playing poker – “LESS TALK! MORE SYNTHAHOL!”
The Incredible Tulk refuses to get suckered into this nerd debate….
You’re not totally wrong, but it goes:
Worf
Riker
Picard
Troi
Yar
Dr. Crusher
Data
Geordi
Literally every other character
Wesley
YAR OVER DATA?!
Check out Blompkamp’s short Tempbot for a taste of what this might be like: [vimeo.com]
I remember watching this great short a few years back. Craziness.
Holy shit, Linda Carter!
So… I haven’t seen Short Circuit in like, 80 years. But I’m surprised I have ABSOLUTELY NO RECOLLECTION of Los Locos.
that’s because Los Locos was in the sequel, Short Circuit 2, which nobody saw.
SC2 was my favorite movie for about a month or two. Children have terrible taste.
@Mike Keesey They made a Star Craft 2 movie?
If you didn’t watch Short Circuit 2, and try to convince yourself it was watchable as a kid, then fuck you.
I keep throwing money at my computer screen, but nothing’s happening. Help!
Possible clickbait titles:
“Chappie will DESTROY everything you know about human evolution.”
“See the film humans do NOT want robots to see.”
“Will this robot catch Ebola? You will not BELIEVE how little you know about African geography.”
“Top 7 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Use South African Rap to Melt Your Heart. #4 Will Make You Short Circuit!”
I’m behind this movie. Every single Ant Word deserves to Die. Fucking ants.
I haven’t read the article or watched the trailer.
When you put their music under a magnifying glass, you’ll see that baby is indeed on fire.
I’m really not getting “laugh-out-loud funny” from this trailer.
I don’t know, anything with Die Antwoord is pretty funny. Also great.
Boner engage!
If Sharlto Copley and Brendan Gleeson are ever in a movie together I might just die.
I have gone most of my life without listening to or watching Die Antwoord because they look like a South African Insane Clowne Posse. I don’t think their appearance in this is really selling me on it, butttttttt this does look like a live action Wall-E/Short Circuit Remake, so it could be cool.
I did lose faith in Blomkamp after Elysium though. That movie was just full of ham-fisted metaphors and shitty one-dimensional characters. It kinda made me retroactively dislike District 9 a bit. But then again maybe this dude does sentimental, personal sci-fi better than grand, Christopher Nolan-esque epics.
I cannot believe you would insult South Africa’s greatest artists with such a comparison. Their videos are the most amazing shit imaginable. Just so good.
Die Antwoord is awesome. Their music videos are incredible. Their concerts are trippy. The characters they put on are ridiculous and I cannot love them more than I already do. I am so damn excited to see this film. I don’t think Matt Damon made any sense for “Elysium”. When you read about how he was looking to cast a scrawny fighter for the role, and instead had to go with white bread muscular, it lost its magic. But this looks like Blomkamp was able to do whatever he wanted. So my expectations are through the roof!
Just to set the record straight, Die Antwoord is amazing. If you don’t get that they’re putting on characters, then you need to research them. Their music videos are brilliant and all the artwork they create around the music is pretty amazing as well. I’m incredibly excited to see them in this film. And as long as Blomkamp had full creative control, I’m sure “Chappie” will be awesome.
Baby’s on Fire is one of my all time favorite music videos.
“Evil Boy” will remain my favorite of theirs, but “I Fink U Freeky” is a very close second.
I will see anything by Neill Blomkamp, but this story seems super familiar. Why do people keep breaking the laws of robotics!? Robots aren’t supposed to feel, except Robocop.
I think “Robot & Frank” actually did the story right, where the character was projecting humanity onto the unit.
Sharlto Copley robot can do anything he pleases. He already took the top of my head off with whatever the f*ck he was playing in Oldboy.
forgot about that surprisingly good flick @Melodie
District 9 completely slaughtered Avatar in the emotional and heartbreaking departments when it came out. It’s still one of the best sci-fi films in decades with an unexpectedly emotionally shattering ending that completely knocked the ground out from under your feet. It made the cartoonish character development of Avatar really stand out in comparison. It even gave Avatar a run for its money in the special effects department. (To be fair, the directors’ cut of Avatar is far more sophisticated and heartfelt than the theatrical version). But I agree with others about Elysium. The political message was just ham-fisted and overbearing and it took over the story, which wasn’t thought out enough. It felt like it was a few drafts away from a really good script, but was in no way ready to be shot as is. The story just went in fits and starts and had no natural rhythm in it like Distrcit 9 did. He is a talented guy, without question. And is at least trying to do interesting things with familiar concepts. So, hoping that this is a return to form.
I saw District 9 with my 60 year old mom. Neither of us had any idea what it was about when we walked in. We both walked out thinking it was fantastic.
How pissed do you think Andy Serkis is about losing out on the part of Chappie?
Elysium was an atrocious piece of garbage and this looks terrible as well, like an awkward mash up of Wall-E, Real Steel and Mad Max III.
I don’t know who the hell ‘Ninja” is or what he can teach a robot but, man, think about what Chappie could’ve learned if he was taken to da movies by Bangs.
Why… why um…. huh. Why does Wolverine have a mullet?
Someone bet Blomkamp that he couldn’t make women get turned off by Hugh Jackman
What the fuck is a Die Antwood?
your life is about to improve immensely
Sorry, the rap/rave style just does nothing for me.
It’s not really about the music, but the videos, which is why I didn’t post fucking audio.
