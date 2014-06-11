Check Out This Badass Exclusive Mondo Poster For ‘Borgman’

As always, Drafthouse has the coolest designs, and they allowed me to premiere this exclusive Mondo poster for Borgman, designed by artist Jay Shaw. Borgman, from writer/director Alex van Warmerdam, opened in New York on Friday, and spreads wider and wider like its feet were in the stirrups in the next few weeks – tickets and showtimes listed here.

A dark suburban fable exploring the nature of evil in unexpected places, BORGMAN follows an enigmatic vagrant who enters the lives of an upper-class family and quickly unravels their carefully curated lifestyle. Charming and mysterious, Camiel Borgman seems almost otherworldly, and it isn’t long before he has the wife, children and nanny under his spell in a calculated bid to take over their home life. However, his domestic assimilation takes a malevolent turn as his ultimate plan comes to bear, igniting a series of increasingly maddening and menacing events.

Ah, the ol’ Rasputin con. I believe Will Smith pulled that same one in Six Degrees of Separation. The first five minutes of the film are actually online, and you can watch that below. Aren’t I good to you?

I’m not quite sure what’s going on in this yet, but it’s pretty jacked up they ruined that guy’s sweet tunnel fort.