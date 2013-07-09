Chicago Sun-Times Covers Asiana Crash With Engrish Pun

If puns are an indication of journalism that’s TOTALLY pioneering and brave, instead of lazy and tacky, then the Chicago Sun-Times is TOTALLY on the cutting edge of Uhh-Guys-What-Should-We-Do-With-This-Newspaper. I suggest that after making the bold move to fire all of its photographers, they take it one step further and fire all their reporters. Just close up shop, because when’s the last time you touched a newspaper? (Keep in mind I’m like 12 years old though.)

The Morning Links

