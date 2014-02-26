This Chinese Bootleg Description Of Spike Lee’s ‘Oldboy’ Is The Definitive Description Of Spike Lee’s ‘Oldboy’

As we’ve seen before, when DVD bootleggers create cover art for their products, a lot of times they just pull random reviews of whatever movie they’re selling and stick it on the box like a traditional pull quote, with no regard for whether the review is actually positive. Unintentional or not, there’s actually something refreshingly honest about that. And anyway, non-bootlegs rendered the actual content of pull-quotes meaningless when they started getting them from Pete Hammond. These days, I think of the box quote more as a graphic design flourish, like distressed font or diagonal horizon lines.

Then again, having seen Spike Lee’s Oldboy remake, I can confirm that “unnecessary” is one of the nicest things you could say about it. I hope that the next time Spike is out railing against gentrification and the hipsters ruining the New York he loves, that he includes cruel Chinatown bootlegs of his DVDs on his list of things he’s nostalgic about.

Via KevinChurch: