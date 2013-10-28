Chris Pine And Christoph Waltz Have Joined 'Horrible Bosses 2'

Despite the fact that one of the Horrible Bosses was murdered, another was sent to prison for said murder and the third was informed what would happen to her if she ever tried to even look at Dale’s sexy little ass again, Horrible Bosses 2 is still happening, and the cast is somehow getting even stronger. Joining Jason Sudeikis, Jason Bateman and Charlie Day for Horrible Bosses 2 are Chris Pine and Christoph Waltz, which is pretty great news since the latter was almost unavailable.

According to Variety, Waltz’s schedule was apparently getting in the way of him being able to become the newest and most horrible boss to date, but it seems that all has worked out for the sequel, which will hit theaters on Thanksgiving weekend next year. Waltz will play Pine’s father and the pair will fill the void left by all three of the first film’s bosses.

Except in an interesting casting twist, Jennifer Aniston and Kevin Spacey are also returning, as is Jamie Foxx, who played the delightful Motherfucker Jones. In fact, the only bad news in any of this is that Brett Ratner is still producing and will likely make another small fortune when Horrible Bosses 2 cracks the $200 million mark as well. Imagine the nacho cheese fountain he’ll be able to buy with that one.

I’m still convinced that when they filmed that blooper reel and Colin Farrell wanted to improv a few lines, you’ve never heard faker laughter from a movie crew in your life.

