Christina Hendricks Is No Longer Playing A Stripper In ‘Dark Places’

Two weeks ago, it was announced that Christina Hendricks was going to play the “down-on-her-luck stripper” Krissi Cates in the film adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s Dark Places, which is being directed by Gilles Paquet-Brenner. Obviously, a lot of people (mostly of the dude persuasion) were pretty stoked that Hendricks would be playing a stripper, what with her notably noticeable, ample whatsamathingies *points to chest, makes circular motion* – you know, her breasts.

Well, bad news for the stripper enthusiasts, because Hendricks has actually been re-cast for Dark Places and she will no longer be playing Krissi. Instead, she’ll be playing Charlize Theron’s mom. Wait, what?

Originally set to play stripper Krissi Cates in the Gilles Paquet-Brenner directed movie, Hendricks now will play Patty Day, the murdered mother of Theron’s Libby Davis character. The producers offered the role to the Emmy-nominated actress after Samantha Morton fell out. Like the book, the film follows Libby learning that the supposed massacre of her family by brother Ben, which she testified in court decades beforehand, might not be what was assumed. Hendrick’s Patty will be seen in a series of flashbacks throughout the movie as the truth of really happened and what Libby really saw becomes clearer. (Via Deadline)

I guess we can consider that as kind of a lesson for all of the girls out there. Don’t be afraid to take a job as a stripper, because it could always lead to something better. That’s the moral of this story, right?

As for the plot of Dark Places, it sounds good enough to make me consider reading a book.

Libby Day was seven when her mother and two sisters were murdered in “The Satan Sacrifice” of Kinnakee, Kansas.” She survived—and famously testified that her fifteen-year-old brother, Ben, was the killer. Twenty-five years later, the Kill Club—a secret secret society obsessed with notorious crimes—locates Libby and pumps her for details. They hope to discover proof that may free Ben. Libby hopes to turn a profit off her tragic history: She’ll reconnect with the players from that night and report her findings to the club—for a fee. As Libby’s search takes her from shabby Missouri strip clubs to abandoned Oklahoma tourist towns, the unimaginable truth emerges, and Libby finds herself right back where she started—on the run from a killer.

The key to accuracy in this film will be just how “shabby” the Missouri strip clubs are portrayed. Because Missouri strip clubs are pretty darn shabby.