Christoph Waltz Is A Pretty Big A-Hole In The New ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ Trailer

Even when they’re trying to go into business for themselves, those zany characters from Horrible Bosses just can’t stop running into complete A-holes. In the newest trailer for the sequel to the 2011 comedy blockbuster, Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day have their backs against the prison wall yet again, as their plan to kidnap an unscrupulous investor’s son (Chris Pine) and ransom him for the money they need to recoup their loss on the “Shower Buddy” predictably falls apart. But once the son gives them no choice but to pursue even more money from the dick who ripped them off (Christoph Waltz), the three bumbling felons have to recruit some old acquaintances to keep from going to prison.

Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Aniston and Kevin Spacey are all back for the adventure in Horrible Bosses 2, and at this point I’d be willing to bet a shiny nickel that Colin Farrell shows up in ghost form. There were just so many questions left unanswered about his combover.