Christoph Waltz Is A Pretty Big A-Hole In The New ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ Trailer

Even when they’re trying to go into business for themselves, those zany characters from Horrible Bosses just can’t stop running into complete A-holes. In the newest trailer for the sequel to the 2011 comedy blockbuster, Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day have their backs against the prison wall yet again, as their plan to kidnap an unscrupulous investor’s son (Chris Pine) and ransom him for the money they need to recoup their loss on the “Shower Buddy” predictably falls apart. But once the son gives them no choice but to pursue even more money from the dick who ripped them off (Christoph Waltz), the three bumbling felons have to recruit some old acquaintances to keep from going to prison.
Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Aniston and Kevin Spacey are all back for the adventure in Horrible Bosses 2, and at this point I’d be willing to bet a shiny nickel that Colin Farrell shows up in ghost form. There were just so many questions left unanswered about his combover.
Shut up and take my money.
I bet TBS and Comedey Central wil be playing this on an endless loop in a few months
Jason Bateman has the best comic timing ever. So understated. In my mind, he holds these films together.
YESSSSSS
See the joke in the first one was that jamie fox wasn’t really the bad ass that he claimed to be and the joke now is that… He is… Wait what?
Did you watch the clip? He’s clearly not a badass, he’s texting his wife while driving and fleeing the scene of some nefarious activities because his wife gets worried if she doesn’t hear from him. He’s still a funny character.
Are you saying that outrunning a train so nonchalantly that you can text your wife isn’t bad ass? Do normal people just dodge cops and out run trains in your world? Can I live there?
How this clip doesn’t appear in .gif form every time Horrible Bosses is mentioned on Uproxx, I’ll never know.
[www.youtube.com]
Sold.
Motherfucker Jones is my Fantasy team name