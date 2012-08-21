WANT: The Christopher Walken Rug

I know my birthday isn’t for a while, but I’d be willing to switch it if someone would buy me this legit Christopher Walken rug. It really ties the room together. I would smuggle this rug in my ass for three years. -Vince [Regretsy]
MORNING LINKS
I foresee some serious property damage from this rug if you listen to a lot of Fatboy Slim music.
Best. Video. Ever.
Wouldn’t a Tarantino rug make more sense?
“The eyes . . . they follow you around the room . . . STOP STARING AT ME, CHRISTOPHER WALKEN !!”
*throws rug out window, immediately regrets it, brings rug back and apologizes*
Wait, THAT’S Joe King? Mind asplode……..
Nothing helps cover troublesome Wood-related issues like Christopher Walken.
For the love of God, man. Get a decent head shot. They don’t cost much and you’ve got that sweet sweet blogger money. You’ve got a pie face in that photo and look like Kevin James only Jewy-er.
When I was in high school, my best friend’s dog would always hang out by their cat’s litter box waiting for the cat to make a “deposit.” Whenever a deposit was made, the dog would parade around with it hanging out the side of his mouth like a cigar, and then swallow it before anyone could get it away from him.
So yes, cats are better than dogs.
Also doubles as a Hugh Laurie rug.