Chuck Norris still sucks

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, as cool as the Fake Chuck Norris that the internet invented is, the guy whose tears could cure cancer if only he’d cry, the real Chuck Norris is that much of a slimy dicklicker. The GPS on your phone will shut down if it’s traveling faster than 1000 miles per hour so that it can’t be used to guide missiles, which is why fake Chuck Norris can’t get directions while he’s punching stuff. Meanwhile, the real Chuck Norris wants Texas to secede from the Union (good riddance, just let us keep Austin) and sued the guys who created Fake Chuck Norris. And more recently, he wrote an article for Ammoland whose entire premise was slamming a guy named James Turley, a guy on the board of the Boy Scouts of America whose crime was saying publicly that he wants to change the Scouts’ policy against gay Scout Leaders. Hey, Boy Scouts, I hate to break it to you, but you already have plenty of gay Scout Leaders. Not a lot of straight guys going camping with a jaunty kerchief around their neck.
Norris’s article is so batsh*t it reads like vintage Victoria Jackson.
Is it a coincidence that Turley came out swinging against the BSA’s century-old policy to ban gays from leadership and that he has such close affiliations with the pro-gay Obama administration?
Is it a coincidence that Turley and his wife, Lynne, were just guests at a state dinner hosted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in honor of British Prime Minister David Cameron at the White House on March 14?
Is it a coincidence that Turley was nominated to President Obama’s Export Council in 2010?
Meanwhile, back in reality, as pointed out by my colleague Brendon over at WWTDD:
Turley, seen here with George Bush, was a member of Rudolph Guiliani’s finance team when he ran for President in 2008…
And back in Norris-land…
Is it a coincidence Turley was granted a seat on an investment advisory panel that met with none other than Vladimir Putin in Moscow in October?
Brilliant deduction, Norris. Putin, who is Russian, must be a communist, and communists, as we all know, are super-duper LGBT friendly, what with homosexuality being “fiercely suppressed in the USSR during the Soviet regime, backed by an arsenal of legal weaponry, deportations to the goulag and executions.” Stunning grasp of facts, there, Delta Force.
Is it a coincidence that Turley has been a global cheerleader for Obama’s economic strategies and an economic ambassador of sorts to other mogul business leaders, as is clearly seen in his Bloomberg interview from the 2011 economic summit in Davos, Switzerland?
Is it a coincidence that a couple of months ago, Obama reversed his position on marriage, extending the union to gay couples, and that Turley just came out of the closet in his position against the BSA’s position?
Is it a coincidence that Michael Mundaca, who was the assistant secretary of the treasury for tax policy from 2009 to 2011 and advised Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on all matters relating to taxation, recently joined the team of Ernst & Young?Is it a coincidence that, as the White House website explained, “Ernst & Young LLP will honor (the Obama administration’s Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship’s) youth entrepreneurs at regional Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award galas across the country, bringing important attention to the next generation of young entrepreneurs”?
Is it a coincidence that batsh*t wingnuts love beginning every paragraph with “is it a coincidence?” “Is it a coincidence that a bird pooped on my car last Thursday, and two weeks later I paid for my girlfriend’s abortion? The demons in my underpants assure me it’s not. Even the space pants need monkey bottoms to fill them.”
If I was the Fake Chuck Norris, I’d sue the real Chuck Norris for defamation. That guy’s really hurting the brand.
Is it coincidence that Chuck Norris has a totally rockin’ beard and has no doubt been lathered with oil by completely straight bros on more than one occasion?
Is it a coincidence that after having to act alongside Chuck Norris in Sidekicks, Jonathan Brandis killed himself?
Walker told me that gay people have AIDS. :(
Is it a coincidence that Turley wants to change the Scouts’ traditional three-fingered salute to the Shocker?
Over pride weekend, I saw a guy dressed as a Boy Scout being mauled by a bear.
LMFAO #necropost
I still maintain that this guy ain’t got shit on Jeff Speakman.
Relevant.
Chuck Norris is missing inaction. It would be great for everyone if he found it.
Hey Chuckfaggin’! If you had any real balls you’d replace “gay” with “Jews” and see how far that gets you.
Bitch.
Next thing you know, Hussein Obama will be trying take pre-pubescent Boy Scout’s own guns away from them. They need those guns to keep the Gay Scoutmasters out their tents at night!
Is it a coincidence that President Kennedy had a secretary named Lincoln, and President Lincoln had a secretary named Kennedy?
Actually, yeah. But I’m sure that’s part of his master proof about how Obama is turning our children into gay Mexican secular humanist Muslim terror-sponsoring anchor babies.
You left out the part about how they’re going to take our guns and put us in reeducation/FEMA death camps.
Don’t forget about him raising gas prices on us!
All good points. I really need a room full of chalkboards and my Glenn Beck Fake Perfesser glasses to do it all justice.
I mean, just the links between the Trilateral Commission, the makers of Count Chocula cereal, and the jack-booted thugs of the ATF would take a whole day to explain.
STOP RAISIN THE GAS PRICES OBAMA
“Is it a coincidence that I have no fuckin clue what I’m talking about?”
Is it a coincidence that if you rearrange “Ernst and Young” you get “Suntanned Orgy?”
I like how Conservatives get all mad when someone changes their opinion of something topical….
That’s kind of how a mind is supposed to work….it constantly evaluates all the information from both sides, and forms a conclusion….which can change with further information and/or insight.
But that’s only assuming you aren’t still trying to live by the standards set forth 2,000 years ago.
Change is scary.
Pretty much. Take this from the Texas Republican Party’s 2012 Platform:
“We believe the current teaching of a multicultural curriculum is divisive,” the platform says, adding that it supports teaching “common American identity and loyalty instead of political correctness that nurtures alienation among racial and ethnic groups.” In Arizona, where Republicans banned multicultural programs, students in those programs actually out-performed their peers.
Texas Republicans also believe “controversial theories” such evolution and climate change — which aren’t controversial at all — “should be taught as challengeable scientific theories subject to change as new data is produced.”
There’s more: the GOP also opposes the teaching of “critical thinking skills” because they “focus on behavior modification and have the purpose of challenging the student’s fixed beliefs and undermining parental authority.”
Let that sink in for a second. Texas Republicans are formally and officially against “critical thinking.”
Whatever a five-year-old believes when he enters the school system, well, that’s all the learnin’ he ever needs. Books is for fags.
Do we really have to wait for Texas to formally secede?
Can’t we just ex-communicate them?
Here’s a depressing series of facts — (1) Texas is the largest purchaser of school textbooks, (2) therefore, most publishing companies make sure that Texas wants to buy their textbooks and tailor the content to appease them, and (3) the Texas textbook review committee is staffed full of grade-A fucking lunatics.
Pour yourself a drink and read this.
Seriously, its time to vote Texas out of the country. Even if we lose Austin in the process, it’s a price I’m willing to pay for being free of their fucktardery.
I really believe this country needs standardized education, and the curriculum should not be driven by the uneducated (or the misguidedly educated).
We’d see a lot of this tomfoolery eradicated within a generation, and a lot of our divisive issues would go away.
I don’t know why such a large portion of this country values ignorance so greatly (I mean, I understand why the intelligent members of that group value it….because it keeps them rich and in power….and I guess I just answered my own question because the rest of the group is stupid and easily led….)
Otto, if you’re ever in LA I’m buying you a beer.
Greetings, BuckFutter, you have successfully reached the end of the rabbit hole.
Would you like to:
A: Go deeper
B: OD on pain meds
C: Form a shell of apathy
D: TRIPLE BONUS ROUND
I think it’s weird that liberals consider themselves smarter than conservatives. I guess it’s because they tend to have more years of education, and that leads them to silly-lil’ conclusions about their brainpower. Oh well, fuck it and c’est la vie and whatnot.
I’m sure he wrote this.
I keep expecting him to sue the UFC because they use an Octagon and he once fought in an Octagon in a movie.
His real name is Carlos. Check his papers!
There is no chin under Chuck Norris’ beard, there is only a giant asshole
Chuck Norris cums in the closet
He can have Austin after what they did to Dave Chappelle. Save Dallas or better yet Fort Worth which as anyone from the DFW metroplex knows is actually way cooler than Dallas.
I dunno man this post seems R-Rated… his lawyers will be in contact soon that he will have no part of it until its PG-13
Logic just took a dragon kick to the throat. AND THE SMARTASS DIDN’T EVEN SEE IT COMING!
I’m not sure those are coincidences so much as just an array of things that have happened.
Anyway, would you mind keeping El Paso, too? We’re liberal and everything. “Everything” meaning… um… Oh! Full of sexy latinas!
Is Vladimir Putin the chief backer of gay marriage on that continent over yonder? I’m going to wildly guess and let it remain in my mind that YES, THIS IS INDEED THE CASE
