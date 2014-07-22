Chuck Palahniuk Is Dishing More Details On His Upcoming ‘Fight Club’ Sequel

Last year, author Chuck Palahniuk spilled the beans to a very excited crowd at New York’s Comic Con that he had a Fight Club sequel in the works. Unfortunately, he wasn’t referring to a new big screen adventure for Edward Norton, Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter, as he meant that he’d be picking up the story of the narrator and Marla Singer, 10 years after they tied the knot, in a new graphic novel.
As Palahniuk gets set to speak on a panel with Fight Club director David Fincher at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday, he opened up about the next chapter of his beloved story to USA Today, and now it appears that Tyler Durden will be haunting and influencing the mind of the narrator’s 9-year old son. According to Palahniuk, Tyler wasn’t merely a figment of one man’s imagination, but he’s instead something far greater that has been around for a long, long time. Project Mayhem is still around as well, and it’s safe to assume that dad’s creation is drawing Junior in.
The original book was “such a tirade against fathers — everything I had thought my father had not done combined with everything my peers were griping about their fathers,” says Palahniuk, 52. “Now to find myself at the age that my father was when I was trashing him made me want to revisit it from the father’s perspective and see if things were any better and why it repeats like that.”
Every age has its own crisis, too, and when Palahniuk wrote Fight Club, it was that of a man moving from being the obedient child to a college graduate with heavy student-loan debt who couldn’t really make it as a writer.
Now though, there is a crisis of middle age, “where you’ve made it to a certain extent,” he says. “You’re still not really happy but for different reasons. Also the idea that if you suppress that wild, creative part of you — that Tyler part of you — do you lose the best part of you? Sure, your life is more stable and safe, but is it a better life?” (Via USA Today)
The 10-issue series is being published by Dark Horse and illustrated by Cameron Stewart, and it will be available beginning in May 2015. In case you’re wondering whether or not the narrator finds himself getting back into the action and whipping up a few knuckle sandwiches in some musky, blood-stained basement, Palahniuk admitted that there’s at least one fight club scene. That’s good, because otherwise the name would just be silly.
Cameron Stewart is a good artist for this book, but truthfully? The sequel thing strikes me as completely unnecessary. Tyler Durden is a nihilist ghost? Are you kidding me?
He’s been around for centuries… sure.
“You’re not doing speedballs while a hooker gives you a handy in the dirty bathroom of a dive bar because you’re on a 3 week whiskey binge. I mean sure your life is safer, but is it better?”
Dammit, that was meant for Uncle Phil’s comment. You know you laugh at everyone’s mistakes, but then it finally happens to you.”
Nihilist ghost? Bah, the Frotcast has been haunted by a nihilist ghost for years now.
Maybe he knows Bob from Twin Peaks.
I ate ramen with Cameron Stewart in Berlin. Cool story, huh.
I don’t want to judge without reading it but it’s hard when they make it sound like Tyler Durden is basically Wilfred minus the dog suit.
So wait, it’s a cross between Fight Club and Fallen with Denzel Washington.
Not interested. Some things are just better left alone.
Couldn’t this concept has been made into a story WITHOUT re-using these characters?
I am Jack’s complete lack of artistic merit.
I am Chuck’s desire for a new house.
“Sure, your life is more stable and safe, but is it a better life?”
Speaking as a man who is lucky to have lived through his 20’s, I’d say life at 41 is about 1 million percent better. Not living on the edge all the time is actually pretty freaking nice.
seconded
How relevant has Palahniuk been in the last 8 years or so? I’m genuinely curious because I feel like my interest in these books died down pretty soon after “Rant.” But I see he’s written like 5-6 books since then, and they sound pretty bad.
Same. I think Rant was the last I read. It felt like he was just recycling themes, and his story telling hadn’t matured at all. But his short form prose and visuals are second to few.
I really liked the run of books from Fight Club up to whichever was the one before Rant.
Agreed entirely. I used to read every one of his books, but it became intensely clear when Snuff and Pygmy were released that he was done.
“Durden & Co.”
Hah! Yes.
I can’t wait for the film version of The Breakfast Fight Club
The Fight and/or Shuffleboard Club.
Shia LaBeouf stars in Slap-Fight Club.
Automobile anti-theft enthusiasts band together to fight crime in “The Club” Club.
I was a lot more interested in this when Matt Fraction was rumored to be co-writing. And before I knew it was about Ghost Tyler Durden.
I adore Fight club and if Chuck made it i’ll give it a chance.
The fact that so many people in here are talking about Fight Club makes me wonder if anyone was paying attention during the movie at all!
I’ll put this information safely away and never look at it again, along with The Shining sequel, Rise of the Wizard of the Oz (that was the name of the one with James Franco right?), every direct to DVD Disney sequel, Wall Street 2: Shia Never Sleeps, Blues Brothers without John Belushi, Caddyshack without Bill Murray, Jamie Kennedy in Carreyface, The Exorcist II: The Heretic Power of Christ Compels Again, and Godfather III: The one with Sofia Coppola.
Hey, Doctor Sleep was pretty damn good. I agree with you on everything else though
Doctor Sleep was very good.
Just because you don’t know how to read in no way means Palahniuk is a “one book wonder”. Survivor and Choke are great novels.
Fair enough brosif….