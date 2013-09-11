Cameron Diaz has a gold tooth in new clip from The Counselor

The Counselor is directed by Ridley Scott, and written, in his first original screenplay, by Cormac McCarthy. Meaning that for most of us FilmDrunkards, rabid crotchdogs couldn’t keep us out of the theater. And knowing Cormac McCarthy, crotchdogs could play a factor in the plot. Not in this new clip though, just Cameron Diaz. She plays a character named Malkina, who’s almost impossible to describe without using the words “femme fatale.” You can tell she’s evil by the eyeliner, cheetah-spot tattoos, and gold tooth. Perhaps not the most original styling for a dragon-lady, but if Javier Bardem is there with silly hair, I’m not complaining. He wears two watches, so he always knows what time it is.
I don’t like how much Cameron Diaz’s make-up job reminds me of Lindsay Lohan in The Canyons. It feels a little high school drama club. Like, hey, settle down, we can tell you’re evil without you squintily petting a cat.
[Opens October 25th]
“Truth has no temperature.”
“Neither does a lie. Nor a compliment. Or an insult.”
Shit I can do this screenwriting crap. Where’s my pile of cocaine?
Looks like Bardem got some of Mary’s hair gel.
Unfortunately I used to follow FilmDrunk. Not anymore. You really showed yourself to be absolutely devoid of class, Vince. Gold teeth are the result of lengthy and painful root canals. I am sure she was uncomfortable. In the end her dentist was 1k richer. Your comments were hateful. So disappointed.
Just because their teeth are gold doesn’t mean they’re not red blooded americans just like you or I!
*slow clap*
I love you, sweetheart.
I may or may not be high on Vicodin from that last root canal.
Yay! You took his advice! *smooch*
Hmmm….I wonder….
Cameron Diaz? She looks like she covered her face in gaH and let a targ lick it clean!
I don’t like to make generalizations or anything….
But if it has Cameron Diaz in it, and it was made after Gangs of New York (And, really, the majority of things before Gangs of New York) it’s going to be a complete and utter piece of platypus shit.
VERY BAD THINGS. Everyone was brilliant.
This is going to be the new me.
She’s the hair gelled bewatched man’s Ellen Barkin.
Unrelated, but I wish someone would make a browser extension that would allow you to add a movie to your Netflix queue like the “Add to Amazon Wishlist” button.
I expect this to be depressing as all shit. I’m probably revealing my ignorance, but I find that Cormack McCarthy always leaves me cold, in a “what the hell was the point of that?” way. Maybe the point is that life is shitty and you should be despondent, I don’t know. All I know is that when I finished reading ‘The Road’ and watching ‘No Country’, I was unsatisfied. To be clear, I’m not looking for a happy ending, I’m just looking for an ending of any kind.
Were you entertained by “The Road” or “No Country”?
Yes = The point.
No = Probably best to move onto a different author.