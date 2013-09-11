Cameron Diaz has a gold tooth in new clip from The Counselor

The Counselor is directed by Ridley Scott, and written, in his first original screenplay, by Cormac McCarthy. Meaning that for most of us FilmDrunkards, rabid crotchdogs couldn’t keep us out of the theater. And knowing Cormac McCarthy, crotchdogs could play a factor in the plot. Not in this new clip though, just Cameron Diaz. She plays a character named Malkina, who’s almost impossible to describe without using the words “femme fatale.” You can tell she’s evil by the eyeliner, cheetah-spot tattoos, and gold tooth. Perhaps not the most original styling for a dragon-lady, but if Javier Bardem is there with silly hair, I’m not complaining. He wears two watches, so he always knows what time it is.

I don’t like how much Cameron Diaz’s make-up job reminds me of Lindsay Lohan in The Canyons. It feels a little high school drama club. Like, hey, settle down, we can tell you’re evil without you squintily petting a cat.

[Opens October 25th]