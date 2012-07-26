‘Cloud Atlas’ Has An Amazing 5-Minute Trailer

Cloud Atlas is an award-winning novel written by British author David Mitchell, and it’s one of those books that people suddenly freak out over when it’s revealed that it is going to be adapted for the big screen. And people are right to freak out, because the book is about 6 intertwining stories that span thousands of years, and when I think about that as a film, my mind just keeps focusing on The Time Machine and then I get a nose bleed and pass out.
But people seem to be pretty confident in the Wachowski siblings now, as Andy and Lana, along with Tom Tykwer, are bringing Cloud Atlas to theaters on October 26. Apple released the official, 5-minute trailer today, and it looks pretty remarkable.
(Video via JoBlo.)
For real? Remarkable? I feel like I’m in a Twilight Zone episode today. All I’m seeing is people losing their minds over this. This looks like the definition of pretentious, bloated, schmaltzy bullshit. And then, because it’s from the directors of The Matrix, for some reason there’s a hoverbike chase scene. For pete’s sake, even the TRAILER is bloated. “Meahhhh we’re all connected, past present blehhh” *fap fap SPLOOGE* Fuck outta here, LARRY.
Blech. No thank you. And can we stop doing the “camera-stays-inside-the-car-during-car-crash” trick now? It’s not neat anymore.
Shut up, Justin.
Maybe people are excited because they’ve read the sprawling book and the first look at the movie appears to be a faithful, moving adaptation.
What I’m trying to say is, shut up, Justin.
Yes, that is a great counter-argument. “Just SHUT UP fatty.” Good stuff, fellas.
I hope the movie is everything you’ve ever dreamed about. To me it looks like a pile of shit. But that’s just my opinion. We each have our own opinions, we are all unique, like snowflakes!
My opinion is not like a snowflake and not unique because I would also like you to shut up.
Justin.
*fap* fap* fap* SPLOO-
shut up Justin
I believe I’ve also read on this site, the theory that film adaptations of novels should be enjoyable to people who haven’t read the book. I haven’t read the book. This trailer makes absolutely no sense and is only intriguing to me because of the cinematography. The film may of course be right on the money for people who read the book and those who didn’t alike. Or it may not be, there are plenty of examples of adaptations that have worked and those that haven’t. Judging only by the trailer (which we do all the time here) this doesn’t look good; especially since it’s a fairly long first look and still doesn’t make any sense.
I’m just going to assume the J in JTRO stands for “Justin”.
No I ripped it off from “The FP” trailer. I actually got blockbuster’s only copy today.
You guys are such angry hornets. I’m sorry for not being blown away by Tom Hanks’ goatee. I was WAY out of line.
Thanks for the sane, level-headed reply, JTRO. That’s right on. A trailer should do more than appeal to the frothy-mouthed, pre-established fanbase. I’m a new poster here (actually a new Film Drunk reader entirely) and I signed up to post shit because it didn’t seem like the typical, Ainticool type of message board slapfighting. But geez.
Maybe I could’ve toned down the snark, but it was early and I was really hungover and cranky. Still, no need to take it personal gents. If it helps matters I HOPE it’s really good!
All in fun, also hungover *high five*
YES! *leaping high five, freeze-frame on hand contact; Wang Chung blares, fade to black*
HOLY FUCK I did not understand what was going on in that trailer, all I know is that I NEED to see this movie, it looks amazing
Hugo Weaving is to the Wachowskis what Cillian Murphy is to Christopher Nolan.
Spot on.
I am intrigued. I need to get this book before they slap one of those stupid movie poster covers.
“The Fountain” based on a real book?
The Fountain was awful.
The Fountain was fucking great. One of the best things about it? A TOLERABLE RUN TIME. There is no way Cloud Atlas is clocking in under 3 hours.
The Fountain is incredible and I stand in extreme character judgment of anyone who disagrees.
The Fountain LOOKS amazing, but some of the stuff at the end was a little goofy.
Still, I like it, and I don’t get why it has such a bad reputation.
Almost exactly what I though. An overacted movie based on a book based on the Fountain. So much overacting…
The fountain was amazing
Its 164 minutes. So under three hours.
Here’s a dick sandwhich, Justin. Eat it, and shut up.
2 hours and 45 minutes. HUGE difference, you’re right.
It definitely doesn’t look like a comedy, except for the hair.
/Holy shit, look up Hanks on iMdb. Fucker hasn’t been in a decent movie in years (Toy Stories don’t count). Apologies to the Larry Crowne fan.
Toy Stories absolutely count. Come on, man.
Live action though, I’d agree. I’d say his last good movie was Catch me if you can, which I’ll watch whenever it’s on TV.
Oh my god. I watched Larry Crowne on HBO. It was like Tom Hanks watched an episode of Community and said “I want to do a movie of that!” not understanding it was supposed to be satirical.
For me, The Burbs gives Tom Hanks lifetime carte blanche.
Looks pretty cool.
I am intrigued and plan on seeing it on Cable someday and being very confused then watching it again and again until I can explain it to others without looking like a freak. It is the way of my tribe.
Beautifully shot. I wish I hadn’t watch the entire trailer, because the story seems totally predictable now. Too much philosophy crammed into that 5 minutes. I may read the book now though…
This is a compliment, I almost threw up.
It also reminds me of the time I ate space ants.
I wonder what happened to that guy who picked up his arm on the beaches of Normandy during that legendary scene of ‘Saving Private Ryan.’ Where’s he been!?!? I bet he had some crazy stories when he came back from war.
At least now we know where Chet Haze got that swagger.