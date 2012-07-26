‘Cloud Atlas’ Has An Amazing 5-Minute Trailer

Cloud Atlas is an award-winning novel written by British author David Mitchell, and it’s one of those books that people suddenly freak out over when it’s revealed that it is going to be adapted for the big screen. And people are right to freak out, because the book is about 6 intertwining stories that span thousands of years, and when I think about that as a film, my mind just keeps focusing on The Time Machine and then I get a nose bleed and pass out.

But people seem to be pretty confident in the Wachowski siblings now, as Andy and Lana, along with Tom Tykwer, are bringing Cloud Atlas to theaters on October 26. Apple released the official, 5-minute trailer today, and it looks pretty remarkable.

(Video via JoBlo.)