‘Cloud Atlas’ Has An Amazing 5-Minute Trailer

#Tom Hanks #Halle Berry
Senior Writer
07.26.12 37 Comments

Cloud Atlas is an award-winning novel written by British author David Mitchell, and it’s one of those books that people suddenly freak out over when it’s revealed that it is going to be adapted for the big screen. And people are right to freak out, because the book is about 6 intertwining stories that span thousands of years, and when I think about that as a film, my mind just keeps focusing on The Time Machine and then I get a nose bleed and pass out.

But people seem to be pretty confident in the Wachowski siblings now, as Andy and Lana, along with Tom Tykwer, are bringing Cloud Atlas to theaters on October 26. Apple released the official, 5-minute trailer today, and it looks pretty remarkable.

(Video via JoBlo.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Hanks#Halle Berry
TAGScloud atlasHalle Berryhugh grantHugo WeavingTHE WACHOWSKISTOM HANKSTRAILERWACHOWSKI SIBLINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP