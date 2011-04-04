Comments of the week

Another week, another batch of comments, another shirt to give away. I still have shirts left, though I am running out of sizes. If it so happens that I don’t have the winner’s size, I also have a copy of Troma’s Blood Oath to give away.
First, I may have to disqualify “spemka“, seeing as how she (I assume it’s a she) commented on a post that’s more than a year old (Taylor Lautner’s Abs in the New Moon Poster Aren’t Taylor Lautner’s), but this is pure comments-section gold. (Just imagine I wrote [sic] before each misspelling).
spemka says: you must be SSO BLIND!! :O havent you seen the movies?? are you actually trying to make us believe that they modaged tay’s body in every single second???? :O and you know TAYLOR’S BODY IS WAY BETTER THAN THIS NO PANTS GUY!!!!!! I can’t believe you can actually believe all that. This would bee really pathetic. I consider that,ok, let’s say THIS IS AA PHOTOSHOP, I agree, tay has a LOT OF ABS and they are freaking hot!! thats all i can say.
At first I thought by “no pants guy” she meant me, which would’ve been slightly clever, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Since Spemka is disqualified, our winner is…. Mel_Gibsons_Beaver_Puppet, who proved to be more than just a clever schtick. From the Racist Olsen Twins Tip an African-American Saxophone Player with Chicken:
Mel_Gibsons_Beaver_Puppet says: HEY BOOGER TITS!!!!!!!!!!!! YOU DANCE LIKE PIGS IN HEAT!!!!!!!!!!! IF YOU GET RAPED BY A PACK OF SAXOPHONE PLAYERS IT WILL BE YOUR FAULT!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Thanks, MGBP. Email me to collect your shirt. And now for the honorable mentions:
From The Hangover 2 has a poster:
Farthammer says: Bradley Cooper f*cked with the wrong monkey. Doesn’t he know those things use 90% of their brain at one time? It’s like they are on those pills 24/7.
Slow clap for the well-timed Limitless references. Pour a 40 out on the ground because that’s probably the last funny Limitless reference anyone’s ever going to get. From Michael Bay’s Angry Birds might be funny if it weren’t true:
Ace Rimmer says: Modern Hollywood is basically a Happy Meal queefing a Dreamworks face, forever.
That is true. From Darren Aronofsky refutes reports that Natalie Portman isn’t a real ballerina:
Stone Soup says: Next you’ll be telling me Nic Cage isn’t really a Sorcerer with a flaming head and something really important to tell the president.
It was the “something really important to tell the president” bit that did it. I think Andy Samberg stole that for this week’s SNL.
I don’t really know how to explain my reference to a “gravyplane” in this post, but rest assured this callback was funny:
Fek’lhr says: (*The Mighty Feklahr sets down His gravyplane…His monocle clinks to the ground*)
So you see, there’s this commenter whose schtick is to impersonate a Klingon from Star Trek and speak in the third person, and he made a joke about a gravyplane, which was itself this fictional thing that I had made a joke about– really, just take my word for it.
And finally, from Justin Bieber will play young Ashton Kutcher in a Will Smith film:
Jacktion! says: Speaking of Will Smith, I heard he’s giving his unborn child a leading role in Fetal Attraction.
It wouldn’t be FilmDrunk without a groan-worthy Jacktion! pun. The bigger the groan, the better the pun. That’s just how it works.
As always, nominate for next week’s Comments of the Week in the comments section below. Otherwise, someone will say something really funny and I’ll just forget it.
If I ever revealed my true identity, one thousand douchebags would protest against me for at least one thousand days. At least…
No animals were harmed in the making of this
motionstill picture.
The fluffer, however, will be traumatised for life.
The fluffer, however, will be traumatised for life.
That’s exactly the reason why I can’t reveal my identity.
Not so much funny as infuriating. From James Franco to teach slam poetry at NYU
LL said:
James Franco half-assed a MFA at Columbia, half the time NOT showing up to class and sending his assistant, then graduated a year early, meaning he didn’t do his thesis. But that’s cool because he’s James Franco. Then he got to go to Yale, where he might have received his doctorate, but mocked everyone who actually puts in the full amount of work to get a doctorate. Same at Columbia. The guy isn’t a real scholar. He’s a hot famous idiot with a lot of money, collecting degrees, not actually doing the full work, or getting the full experience. NYU hiring him is no better than Rutgers using $32,000 in student fees to pay for Snooki to come speak at the school.
On a more appropriate note, a twofer:
Bryan Cranston cast in Total Recall, which is set on Earth now… wait, what?
Fek’lhr says:
“Man, I gots 1 kids ta feed…no daughters!”
And because I once met Suge and he is the scariest man I’ve ever met in my life, so it’s funny to think of him torturing people who aren’t me.
Vanilla Ice is playing Captain Hook in a pantomime show, this is not a joke
DeFrank says:
“I’m anonymously sending Suge Knight balcony seats as we speak.”
really, just take my word for it.
Qaplah! Jokes are proportionately funny to the amount of text it takes to explain them!
Which one is Spazmodic?
The one on the right.
What’s wrong with his nose?
I’m going to send a picture just as soon as my red afro wig and jorts come in.
For next week, I’ll also be including all the bitchiest comments directed at me/my writing. Don’t take this as an endorsement of being mean to me, I just find it interesting. We’ll give it a cool name, like “Hate Mail Monday”.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
ominousinc says: “I’m too cool for this movie, because it is for idiots, but it is a good kind of idiot movie, that I had to force myself to watch the trailer of, because I am too good for this kind of movie, because I am not dumb.”
Awesome review!!!! Two pretentious thumbs up!!!
How do you find Will Smith in a blizzard? Look for the Fresh Prints.
Chino gets a slow clap for picking the low hanging fruit.
In Su-su-su-now White – I can’t wait for the lesbian scene where Snow White eats Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Moose says:
Hollywood Gang dipshits: “Who can we get to direct this?”
Ratner: “Ah’m yoah dingleberry.”
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Moose (not squirrel):
This is the first musical in which every act is number 2.
I second that shit Moose said.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Dontshowmeyourgundickheadbutyourflipcam says:
If this is not absolutely fabulous i don t know funny.You guys are killer maDness.Thank you.HopetownhuGZ.Rutger Hauer
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stinky Peet (hee hee!)
Alphabet Soup for Sluts only has the letters A, T, M, B, and J.
I love this comment by Dingle Berry for reasons only my avatar can explain, from [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
It’s not without precedent. The original trailer for “Dunston Checks In” was pulled because of monkey salad tossing, monkey reacharounds, and a 40 second scene in which the monkey shat on Jason Alexander’s chest while wearing a pirate’s hat and playing a harmonica.
From: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Moose scores a brown-hole in one with:
Just wait until you see what the gays do at Browns home games.
From: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Chareth Cutestory had me on the floor with:
“Shooting my way through the Khyber Pass on my fourth tour, I shoulder-rolled onto an IED to save the entire squad.”
“I see. Well this inspiring dolphin got tangled in a rope.”
I spit Old Overholt onto my Thinkpad.
From Vince’s review of Your Highness
In response to “I love me some Ebert-writing, but the dude’s just never gonna give it up for movies like this. You’d think he could use the laughs.”
Moose says:
Ebert needs a bottom jaw to able to use the laughs.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Bramin. Just read it.