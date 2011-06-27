Comments of the Week: A New Type of Spam

Before we get to comments of the week proper, I just wanted to direct your attention to the new type of spam we’ve been getting. A while back, there were comment spambots that would start their spam with “lol, thats retarded!” and then go into their schpiel about dating sites or penis pills or whatever. Which always made me think, “What the hell? The robots are insulting me now?” It’s a sad statement on internet culture when the first step towards helping our cyborgs blend in is teaching them to be snarky assh*les. Well now there’s a new type of bot that seems to copy and paste previous comments by way of agreement before going into the normal pitch. I wanted to highlight a few of these, because something about robot-speak mixed with FilmDrunk commenter-speak just cracks me up:
wanwow: They are white kids just trying to look like Japenese kids so they put bagels in their heads to make their eyes slanty.
I am a 28 years old doctor, mature and beautiful.and now I am seeking a good man who can give me real love , so i got a username Andromeda2002 on–s’e’ek’c’ou’ga’r.c óm–.it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and old’er men, or older women and y’ounger men,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck ‘it out or tell your friends!
wanwow: The BAC of the driver is .196. The car leaves the road and goes through 40 yards of trees. When does this event turn from “tragedy” to “what the f*ck did you expect”? Solve for x. Show all work. I am a 28 years old doctor, mature and beautiful.and now I am seeking a good man who can give me real love , so i got a username Andromeda2002 on–s’e’ek’c’ou’ga’r.c óm–.it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and old’er men, or older women and y’ounger men,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck ‘it out or tell your friends!
wanwow: “You are posting too fast, slow dowqn” His big Klingon ass! The Mighty Feklahr will drive to the f*cking internet and duck rape Uproxx with His corkscrew penis if that little f*cker mouths off to Him again!
I am a 28 years old doctor, mature and beautiful.and now I am seeking a good man who can give me real love , so i got a username Andromeda2002 on–s’e’ek’c’ou’ga’r.c óm–.it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and old’er men, or older women and y’ounger men,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck ‘it out or tell your friends!
Ahh, that’s good stuff. Okay, time for the real Comments of the Week winner:
From the trailer for the Footloose remake has line dancing:
Chareth Cutestory: Reached for comment, Kenny Loggins laid motionless on the deck of a dilapidated catamaran.
What can I say? That’s just a believable visual. Honorable mentions below.
Keira Knightley is in a movie about Freud:
ChaseMit: Sometimes a cigar is just Keira Knightley facing sideways.
Meth Homework: I just learned Keira Knightley being tortured looks just like Sarah Jessica Parker giggling.
Patty Boots: In Never Let Me Go, there’s a sex scene between Keira and Scarfield. It was like watching two haunted house skeletons knocking into each other in a strong wind.
Yes, she is rahther skinny.
Jacktion! gets a nice callback in on Tobey Maguire won millions in illegal poker:
Jacktion! says: Jeff Buckley tried to get into celebrity poker, but he lost it all on the river.
And of course, many of you had terrible, terribly funny things to say about Ryan Dunn:
Stinky Peet says: April Margera tried to tell him that those UNITD93 vanity license plates were a bad idea…
ChinoMoreno says: I hope he enjoyed his 15 minutes of flame.
From Sean Penn is an ugly woman (headline: KILL IT WITH FIRE!):
Jacktion!: I’m pretty sure this headline is what God said about Ryan Dunn.
Goodness, people. What kind of example are you setting for the children and spambots?
From Rise of Planet of the Apes has a terrible poster:
AlftheSacredBurro : I can’t wait for the scene in which Chimp 9 says, “Remember Draco, when I promised to kill you last.”
“That’s right Chimp 9, you did!”
“I had already evolved the capacity to lie.”
Commando references, always timely.
From new pictures from The Hobbit:
EnglishPrick: Alas, Bilbo’s crippling dyslexia coupled with his nu-folk dress sense conspired to keep him from the hallowed portals of the Grindcore Literary Club.
Now that’s how you caption.
And last but not least, from Captain America’s bare chest gets Tool for walk-up music:
klwillis45: What a coincindence. Fahwty six n two is the Sawx record versus dose Bronx queahs tha last 4 seasons.
Indeed. Thanks to all. And please nominate in the comments section below for next week.
A mature, beautiful 20-something doctor quoting Fek?
That’s just amazing.
Patty, it’s not the notion of a doctor quoting Fek that surprises me. It’s that he/she’s not a clinical psychologist lecturing med students on the effects of Vicodin and alcohol on a clinically diagnosed sociopath with a penchant for violent tyrades and red Chucks.
As long as those spam doctors didn’t get their degrees from UNC I’m willing to give them a shot.
Why would a 28 year old woman have a profile on a website called seekcougar?
Fek hasn’t weighed in yet because his kidneys are in a cooler and ice baths make him super sleepy.
Maybe from now on you should call the non-winning comments “runners up” instead of “honorable mentions”. I just reread the Ryan Dunn comments and my mind refuses to accept someone calling them honorable anythings.
Does this mean He finally gets a Filmdrunk shirt? What? Lanky doesn’t have 4x-5x yet??? DOR SHO GHA!!! LINCE IS PREJUDICE AGAINST FAT PEOPLE AND RACIST AGAINST KLINGONS!!!
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Patty Boots
As a kid, my favorite super hero was Rogue. It might be hard to imitate flight and super strength, but I don’t even have to try to have a southern accent or fail at intimacy.
Why the fuck did a spambot pick my comment (the BAC one) to attach itself to? goddamn it, it wasn’t even that good a comment.
DJ Skittlecoot is my fave.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Michelle07
Awww SHIT! I missed this show? Damn, why nobody call DJ SkittleCoot?
My rhymes are so sweet and delicious.
I sneak in some zucchini so you know it’s nutritious.
Necco Necco wait for my Necco Necco wafer. Unh Unh yeah
*Drops Baby Ruth
I’m OUT!
From the Green Lantern Reboot Post:
Ax Anderson’s reimagining of green space jizz as actual genitals was very creative and amusing,
but what actually made me laugh for, like 30 seconds, was Chareth’s “I’M THOR!” comment. I just laughed again typing this.
Sometimes the best jokes don’t surprise you; it’s that they get to the tried and true joke one second before your brain can.
Yeah.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
DontDriveAngryEnt
“This is stupid, he’s yawning. Put down the plaster shield and the trident and…wait, he’s a jew lion? Stab that son-of-a-bitch in his Shylock cat nose!”
Stallonewolf
This guy’s gonna make a fortune off his “Muhammad Didn’t Tap” clothing line.
Second DJ Skittlecoot.
Third DJ SkittleCoot.
How I hire SkittleCoot? My Bar Mitzvah’s arriving.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
giantcowofdoom
Is there any truth to the rumor I just made up that DJ SkittleCoot is playing the Gathering of the Juggalos this year?
Also, fifth for chelle0.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Chareth Cutestory
I’d like to congratulate Kevin James on being in a movie that looks more fucking retarded than a movie about retard-fucking.
…and a tip of the helm to DJ SkittleCoot.
HOly shit, best comment ever:
I tried to have oral sex with a retarded guy. I told him to get to lickin’ and my windows have never been cleaner!
STEALER!!!
from M:I-GP (Excessive Punctuation Boogaloo)
Farthammer explodes in a blazing inferno of awesome – Michael Bay doesn’t sip Monster; he uses it to wash his Ferrari.
Ax, I would be willing to bet all of Vince’s money that at least one of these lines you wrote is actually in the movie.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Ax Anderson
I am just gonna go ahead and imagine the hammy emotional dialog about the toil of war and horses.
-”If a man and a horse can get along… why can’t we?”
-”French, German, English… in the eyes of a horse we are all the same.”
-”Dammit, our boys are trapped in there. We need to send someone out there.”
“Sir, that’s no man’s land. They will be killed for sure.”
“That’s why we’re not sending a man. We’re sending a horse.”
The Klingon Empire has still got your back, Inky!
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stinky Peet
Epic foal.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Patty Boots
Horses are the worst. And people who love them are basically just crazy cat ladies with more money.
The Incredible Tulk
@Patty: and more land. Or very cramped rooms.
*slow clap¨*
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
The Incredible Tulk
I am a 48 years old doctor, mature and handsome.and now I am seeking a good woman who can give me real love , so i got a username Incredible2002 on–s’e’ek’m’on’st’er.c óm–.it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and old’er gamma ray researchers, or older women and y’ounger genetic researchers,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck ‘it out or tell your friends! Grow big and green and smash! Pantaloons, Vincent. They wore pantaloons.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stinky Peet
Starring Orlando Bloom as Sir Lindsay of Buckingham.
Huh, I thought that was just rumours.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
I would nominate Ax Anderson for his 10 Commandments reboot if I wasn’t 100% certain he stole the script straight off of Bret Ratner’s desk. No points for plagiarism.
Possibly the best spam mashup (spashup?) yet.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stinky Peet. Rumours. That. Is. All.
Bad Italian slang gets me every time.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Pigpeen says: I hope someone’s there to consoli Beejoli, eh? *tosses pizza dough, which immediately gets stuck on ceiling* Crapoli!
Crappy sums up Every Michael Bay movie in less than a minute as only Crappy can:
[squats in middle of floor, drops two pounder deuce, points]
There.
The wanwow-bot just keeps on giving:
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
now I can literally not stop dismissively wanking. My arm is getting tired and I had to type this with my left hand.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
This synopsis is complete bullshit, I can’t believe anyone would agree with this.In no way, shape, or form is Liv Tyler an actress.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
I can’t wait for the biopic about her foot. How it was abused as a child, slept with a famous director, got pregnant, had an abortion, wound up in pedophilia porn, donned a wig and married Matthew Broderick.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
The new up is only a couple of minutes old so it’s a safe bet Woody Allen has no idea what it’s about. Or where he left his dentures. Or why those damned kids are on his lawn.
~ and MY personal favourite:
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
spazmodic’s got a good one, but I think the “I paid for these Calvins…they are mine!” quote is the best option for the montage.
Ace, if I didn’t know any better, I would think the spambot is starting to do this deliberately
wanwow
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
now I can literally not stop dismissively wanking. My arm is getting tired and I had to type this with my left hand.
Just when I thought the wanwow train was running out of steam . . . second that sh*t right there ^
It has become self-aware. At this point it’s clearly just whoring for CotW:
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Goddamn, some Chinese dude totally deserves a free t-shirt.
spamwow on the Cutie Patootie update:
“I am 28 weeks old spambot, intelligent and full of caring. I am come to warning you of fraudulent fellow spambot: she is not a really doctor. She is script generator for generic hospital-based medical romance drama. The bitchy blond one is killing her boyfriend with bad heart transplanting operation? Hahaha, spamfail LOL!
And this is why hookers aren’t people and you shouldn’t feel bad about that thing that time”
It looks like Vince is too “comatose” (read: “ghey”) to make a new COTW post, so this’un’ll hafta do.
From [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stinky Peet (but have you read the books, Pee?):
Three pints for Gryphendor!
* [sic] has never seen a Harry Potter movie *
Stinky Peet, with surprisingly in-depth knowledge of North Korean cinema…
Three Countries Hate Captain America
Stinky Peet
In North Korea it will be released as Captain Korea: Kim Il Jong Natural Muscle Defeat Artificial Strong Round-Eyed Scum, Establish Superiority Over All Pale-Skinned People Jong Hai!
Ace Rimmer mind-fucks you with his ear-worm on [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Ring ring ring ring ring ring ring bananaphobe.
From HolyMotherOfGodVinceActuallySawZookeeper?
The Black Mans Guide to Pencil thin Mustaches –
Fart Blart: TSA Luggage Screener
Fart takes his talents to the airport, where he falls down and farts a lot. Just when things can’t get any zany’er, The TSA offers a violently homophobic Orangutan as a new pilot (voiced by Tracy Morgan)
call me when we’re cutting the DVD commentary mothafu**as