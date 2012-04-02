Comments of the Week: C-Tates goes to space edition

It was another great week in clever commenting, but hey, I don’t need to tell you that, this is FilmDrunk! Before we get to this week’s winner, (who, as per usual, will be taking home a FilmDrunk shirt which you can
Jan: Taylor deserve more credit than many of you (particularly men) give him! Men are always bashing young Taylor on their comments! Taylor can act and one day all of you negative AH will kick yourselves in your AH!
Aw, much as I want to make fun of young (I assume — perhaps also foreign) Jan here for… well, everything, I find her need to abbreviate the word “asshole” incredibly endearing. I imagine her chastising me, hands on hips, unspeakably angry but still incapable of telling a swear. “You’re being a real… a real… well, a real J-E-R-K!”
Next up, remember the great FilmDrunk/Rape Van feud of 2009? Well this guy sure does:
vonalochi: Dude, f*ck you. That’s one bad ass van. More bad ass than your stupid comments that lack a point. It’s been three years now. Hopefully you’ve grown up a little and can appreciate differences in other people and fantastic artwork when you see it. You’re a prime example of the scum of this world. Argue about something that actually is going to apply to your life in the near future, because the reason why kids like YOU are working at Wendy’s making MY jr. bacon cheeseburgers is because all you ignorant f*cks do is go online and talk sh*t on people they know nothing about. Just remember the more enemies you make, the more prone you are to getting f*cked with, moron. On the internet or not. COMMON SENSE, fag.
“COMMON SENSE, fag,” really is the archetypal internet comment. I plan to use it as my new email closing. I’ve even used it to replace “sent from my iphone.” I also like the implication that the ultimate hallmark of success in life is having someone else to make your junior bacon cheeseburger for you. Well la di da, your highness. Wait, did you say “junior?” What are you, watching your figure or something? Call us when you grow up and start eating big boy cheeseburgers, FAG.
Ahh, we have fun, don’t we? Okay, time to choose a winner. I know you guys sort of vote on this stuff, but I had to overrule your nominations and seconds, because this was just too inspired. From my post about Jane Fonda playing Nancy Reagan in The Butler, about the White House butler, from Precious director Lee Daniels (my God, isn’t that just the movie-est-sounding movie ever?):
Fadeproof says:
You know there’s going to be a scene where the wizened old black butler is going to see a president with the weight of the world on his shoulder, just about ready to give up. Then he’ll say something like “Lookee here. I may not be some fancy cabinet member or the president, but I know when right is right. My grandmammy always said…”
And there is going be a scene with Nancy Reagan going through withdrawal in the White House bathroom. She’ll be breaking down trying to open a bottle of pills but her hands are too shaky, and the pills spill everywhere. Just then the magic black butler will come and say “Now, Miss Nancy, I told you don’t do drugs.” then Nancy will reply through her tears “How!? How do I stop this?! I’m too weak.” As her sobs become gentle shoulder shrugs the butler lifts her teary face gently by the chin and says “Easy, just say no.”
That is not only perfect, but I imagine scarily accurate. Email me to collect your Filmdrunk shirt, Fadeproof, you’ve earned it.
RUNNERS UP:
From Allen Covert publishes right-wing children’s books:
Albert Potato: “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood President”
Albert Potato: “Dora the Deported”
Kobie: ‘Are You There God? Of Course You Are. It’s Me, Margaret.’
From The Wachowski Siblings want to send Channing Tatum to space:
Jessolido: Ground control to Major Playa…
Feklhr: In space, no one can hear you scream, “YEEEEAAAAAAAAH BBBBBBBBBBOOOOOOYYYYYEEEEEEEE!”
Jessolido: C-Tates almost didn’t sign on to this project because of a misunderstanding about the term “Zero G”
Ace Rimmer: Tech 9 From Outer Space
Ragnarok: Check-it, Mila. Affer you get lipstick on C-Tates’ dipstick he gonna put rings aroun’ your anus, WHAT?
Ragnarok: Unhh – This astronaut gettin’ ready ta bust’a astro nut, WHAT!
From Battleship featured in worst anti-piracy ad of all time:
Patty Boots: Battleship is the cinematic equivalent of a singles’ artist album: nobody’s going to pay for the whole thing when there are only one or two good moments surrounded by lazy filler. (And that’s being generous.)
Basically, Battleship is the Rihanna album of movies.
From My review of The Hunger Games (which got more than 800 Facebook shares! holy crap, thanks, you guys!):
GutsAndTalent: Then at the end Arnold rips her and half and say something about “She’s just taking a Kat nap.” Right?
RIGHT?!
My God, that would’ve made it sooo much better.
porkythefirst: Right after she shoots an arrow at him, he dodges and says: “Vat’s da mattah? Did you Kat-miss?”
From Gary Busey gets in a fight over the set design of heaven (basically the best story of all time):
Ragnarok: What part of, “Every time a butthorn sounds, a spirit dog gets a slide whistle” didn’t you understand, numbnuts?!!
And finally, much as I hate to admit it because he leaves me mean messages about how much my bits suck on the Frotcast voicemail (415-275-0030, in case you were wondering), The White Beaner hits the Chloe Moretz nail on the head in This Week in Posters & Stills:
The White Beaner: Chloe Moretz (or her agent) has GOT to just be f*cking with us at this point. I bet she wears a Life Alert bracelet that goes straight to Dateline.
That’s it for this week. Thanks again and happy commenting. Remember, if you like a comment and want to see it in the running for next week’s CotW, nominate it by copy and pasting into the comments section below.
Congrats, Fade – And a hearty slow-clap to everyone in that C-Tates post, too.
I’ve even used it to replace “sent from my iphone.”
It’s possible I contracted a case of the chronic giggles from the unprotected clown sex this weekend but that had me rollin’.
Congrats, Fade.
I really hope that “COMMON SENSE FAG” tag gets a lot of use from this day on.
‘Goofus & Common Sense Fag’ is the only reason I still read Highlights magazine.
The “Common Sense Fag” meme never got explored as well as I thought it could’ve been. I always thought he was funnier than the “Hipster Barista” or “Socially Awkward Klingon” memes
Smart people eat JBC’s cause they’re on the value menu. COMMON SENSE, fag.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Patty Boots
NAWT POOH.
Second this.
It made me giggle like a San Franciscan stand up.
Agreed.
I got a serious case of the “well after I had left my computer, still thinking about this and giggling” giggles. I think that should count as 4th AND 5th-ing this
5 and/or 6ing
Common Sense Fag wears Old Navy socks with his $1800 Berluti shoes for comfort and economy. COMMON SENSE, FAG.
This was the best
Albert Potato: “Dora the Deported”
Ninja Turtles starring Common as Sensei Fag.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Ragnarok
A confused Irish guy fights his way through fragmented memories while his pissed off girlfriend tries to kill him?
They should’ve just called this “March 18th”.
Seconded. That’s great.
Thirded . . . just fantastic.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
The Evil Twin
So you’re saying David Lynch has Tim Burton’d himself with this?
Seconded.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
HarryW
The movie version will be called, “Tyler Perry’s Black Profiles,” and he plays a guy named Bob Profiles who is racially profiled because he is black.
Is that too on the nose?
HarryW
Tyler Perry’s “I Can Drive Bad All By Myself”
JTRO
Tyler Perry’s “Driving Like a Mad Black Woman”.
Morton Salt
Was this the only example he could think of? I’ve spent a lot of time with black people, and I’m a blue-eyed eye witness to actual racial profiling all the time. This is like complaining that cigarettes are bad for you by showing how difficult they are to eat.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
[b]QueefLatina[/b]
That’s probably the only time I’ve ever seen a chick break a chair and still found her attractive.
porkythefirst kills it in AHNOLD VANTS TO DO ANUTHA TVINS MOOFIE!
DVD Commentary: Dis is vere Danny and I meet vit Eddie. And Eddie is ahr brother, vich is funny because he’s black. Ve are meeting Eddie now and it is funny to vatch. Ve are shocked because, “you are black” I say. Den Danny says “mebbe he iss from vun of da brown eggs” vich is funny because dere are in real life, brown eggs you can buy at da supamahket.
Secoont!
Third.
Well sir, this made me laugh alot more than it probably should’ve
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
La Schmoove
Not cool, Horse! WHOA MEANS WHOA!!
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stallonewolf
Come on me if you want to live -Kylee Reese
2nd’ed
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Biggus Rickus
Like the tiger he hunts, he’s a lone wolf navigating this dog-eat-dog world, at times stalking the beast like a bird of prey and others lying in wait like a snake in the grass.
The reason for the season.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Da Thrill
ICP are like Jesus. Nobody fucks with the Jesus. Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nuthin’ to fuck wit. ICP is the Wu?