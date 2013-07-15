Comments of the Week: Florida’s Finest

It’s a trashy edition of CotW, which is appropriate because the winner gets a dead hawk. First things first: while it may not be the Comment of the Week, this one gets attention because it was from my picture of Alabama.
elle07: JoEllen’s has everything; hotdogs, wine, chainsaws, jewelry, cappuccino, fishing worms and human gas pumps. That’s that thing when you feed a midget hotdogs, wine and cappuccinos and then chase him with a tacky chainsaw covered in worms until he farts.
Next is my personal favorite, from Vince’s post on the sweet (but spicy, mm and tangy, just a real nice mmm crunch to it before you get to those rockin’ juices from the sauce and the seasoning, man oh man) collab between Guy Fieri and the cast of Grown Ups 2:
Farthammer: OK FIRST YOU GOTTA DE-BLING SO YOU DONT STAIN YOUR RINGS. NOW START UP A DRAKKAR NOIR REDUCTION SAUCE AND SLIP AND FALL AS YOUR PANTS RIP IN THE BUTT
It’s the reduction sauce that gets me. Detailed scene, no puns, impressive. It takes a brave commenter to avoid wordplay (though a good pun is always appreciated), and for that courage I must also reward Larry, who made the news of Charlie Kaufman adapting Slaughterhouse-Five even better:
Slaughterhouse-Five was awesome until Michael Slaughterhouse went solo.
And so human life was enriched. On to the winner.
Rarely does a commenter deliver two laugh-out-loud worthy gems, but that’s what we saw this week with Stallonewolf. When Harvey Weinstein defended The Butler, did Stallonewolf turn to obscure references or hyperbolic sexual fantasies (those are still welcome, don’t get me wrong)?
Just change it to I Can’t Believe it’s not Butler.
Beautiful in its simplicity. A wordplay on which to base future wordplays. But Stallonewolf don’t quit, because did he sit back when Farrah Abraham got kicked out of rehab for fighting Tan Mom (surely this was over a vowel dispute)? Did he just, not make a joke about buttholes?!
Tan Mom and Farrah Abraham, two women who got famous exploiting their little brown stars.
It only leaves me wanting more colon, and fits in quite nicely with the Vonnegut material. Bravo, you champion. May your jokes land as an example to FilmDrunkards everywhere. To the rest: remember to keep your wits about you, and nominate your favorite comments of the week in the comments section of this very thread. For next week, I’ll be hosting a debate to determine the edibility of carrots. All are welcome to attend, but take your shoes off because my step-mom just got new linoleum.
[Photos via Getty]
They may not be very edible, but I like to keep a carrot handy because in a pinch I can shank someone with it.
Then break off the handle of the shank (carrot) while it’s inside him so they cant take it out. Tom Selleck and I learned that from F. Murray Abraham in An Innocent Man.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Otto Man
+1. Simply the best
Thirded. This is awesome.
Jangles
How are you going to motivate Private Pyle when every cannibal in the Congo ALREADY has a short dick?
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
I expected foot fetish jokes, but Stinky Pete did it pretty damn well.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Stinky Pete: I wonder if Tarantino will dumper her now that he knows she prefers to put her feet into her own mouth.
I appreciate the love but every time I look a this thread I want to edit “[sic]” after “dumper”.
ChinoMoreno
I’m glad that I accidentally viewed porn for it was there that I learned that chicks LOVE anal. Now I have tons of suitors, I got a raise at work and I have no children.
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
seconded
Juan_Carlo
That’s why I only watch fully homemade amateur porn. Of course, now I can’t get it up unless I’m looking through a shitty cell phone in night vision, but that’s no problem. My boyfriend has taken to painting himself green and wearing glow in the dark contact lenses just to get sex from me, so it’s a win win for everyone.
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
A Cup
She looks like a 31 yr old pornstar playing a barely legal teen. Like I always say to my computer screen, I’ll play along, but we both know the truth.
cannot be unseen
seconded
Yeah, that is some PhD forshak outta Drunk So Hard U.
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
Okay, this is amazing.
MickTravis4Life
“I see you have a landing strip. That’s great, because my rocket needs fuel.”
Fuck, this thread ate an awesome burrito and farted greatness:
Randy Butternubs
It’s muff diving season, but I’m all outta snorkels
silance
“A bird in hand is worth two in the bush, and my vag is just crammed with finches.”
“No guts, no glory. Now get up in these guts.”
Mother Puncher
“It’s summer time, and all I’m looking at is some milk, milk, and lemonade.”
Read more: [filmdrunk.uproxx.com]