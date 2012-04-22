Comments of the Week: Jewish Braveheart Edition

#Comments of the Week
Senior Editor
04.22.12 19 Comments

After a two week… let’s call it “sloth hiatus” – Comments of the Week is back, givin’ away

Ace Rimmer says: Mel refers to Anne Frank as ‘the Dutch Oven-Dodger’.

Moose: Jewish Braveheart claims his foreskin as a deductible.

GlennBeckHasAIDS: “Look at me!! f*cking look at me! Look how terrible I look! Answer me, God! Why did you turn your back on me?! f*ck you! f*ck you!” – Excerpt from the Book of Nose Job

Good Grief: I think the only reason Gibson hasn’t been committed to a psyche ward is that he could just dislocate his shoulder and slip out of the straight jacket.

GlennBeckHasAIDS: If Hitler had won WWII Sandy Koufax would’ve played for the Brooklyn Oven-Dodgers.

Mel Gibsons Beaver Puppet
IMAGINE ALL THE WHITE PEOPLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LIVING LIFE IN PEACE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’LL BURY JEWS IN THE STRAWBERRY FIELDS FOREVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Nowacki: Jesus, it’s like every time Mel says something he gets rapped by a pack of naggers.

Iris Samolian: Jewish Braveheart: “They may take our lives, but they’ll never take our free gum!”

A hearty bravo and slow clap for all after that. For the winner, my choice is Ace Rimmer, The way he combined a holocaust joke with a fart joke was a thing of beauty, and a fine example of the FilmDrunk spirit. Send me your address and collect your shirt, Mr. Rimmer, if that is your fake name.

HONORABLE MENTION:

From Gravy Wrestler takes wrench to the face during sex dispute:

Stallonewolf: Sounds like she was an expert in au jus jitsu.

Aw, a martial arts/food joke? It’s like he wrote this just for me.

From Seth Grahame-Smith and Tim Burton teaming up for a biblical mash-up:

Stinky Pete: In the third act, King Herod shows up riding a giant spider.

And speaking of Kevin Smith references… From famed publicist chokes to death on free beef:

Mustafa Dystrophy: You’d think Narrow Airways would have learned their lesson after all the bad publicity they got from Kevin Smith.

From Miley Cyrus stars as “Lol” in LOL (seriously, that’s a real movie that got made):

Mo Charlo: “Lst nite was AMAZE… got bf’d by my bf! LOLOLOL”

From Channing Tatum’s male stripper movie has a trailer:

Good Grief: What the hell DOES he do for twenties? “GI Joe: Retaliation.”

And last but not least, from Mahky Mahk is endoahsin a new line of nutritional prawducts:

Jessolido: “POW! Hi, I’m Mahk Wahlberg. You might remembah me and my ahms from that time I chased Jeff Goldbum and those queeyah kids around in the rain. HEY DAWNNY! WHAT WAS THAT FACKIN’ MOVIE CAWLLED AGAIN? Right, J’rassic Pahk…”

Because he has T-Rex arms, you see. Maybe when he said he doesn’t masturbate, it wasn’t a decision, just a functional inability. T-Rex’s can’t reach down there, probably why they’re so angry.

[picture source: izKyoot]

TOPICS#Comments of the Week
TAGSACE RIMMERCOMMENTS OF THE WEEK

