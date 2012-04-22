Comments of the Week: Jewish Braveheart Edition

After a two week… let’s call it “sloth hiatus” – Comments of the Week is back, givin’ away
Ace Rimmer says: Mel refers to Anne Frank as ‘the Dutch Oven-Dodger’.
Moose: Jewish Braveheart claims his foreskin as a deductible.
GlennBeckHasAIDS: “Look at me!! f*cking look at me! Look how terrible I look! Answer me, God! Why did you turn your back on me?! f*ck you! f*ck you!” – Excerpt from the Book of Nose Job
Good Grief: I think the only reason Gibson hasn’t been committed to a psyche ward is that he could just dislocate his shoulder and slip out of the straight jacket.
GlennBeckHasAIDS: If Hitler had won WWII Sandy Koufax would’ve played for the Brooklyn Oven-Dodgers.
Mel Gibsons Beaver Puppet
IMAGINE ALL THE WHITE PEOPLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LIVING LIFE IN PEACE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’LL BURY JEWS IN THE STRAWBERRY FIELDS FOREVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Nowacki: Jesus, it’s like every time Mel says something he gets rapped by a pack of naggers.
Iris Samolian: Jewish Braveheart: “They may take our lives, but they’ll never take our free gum!”
A hearty bravo and slow clap for all after that. For the winner, my choice is Ace Rimmer, The way he combined a holocaust joke with a fart joke was a thing of beauty, and a fine example of the FilmDrunk spirit. Send me your address and collect your shirt, Mr. Rimmer, if that is your fake name.
HONORABLE MENTION:
From Gravy Wrestler takes wrench to the face during sex dispute:
Stallonewolf: Sounds like she was an expert in au jus jitsu.
Aw, a martial arts/food joke? It’s like he wrote this just for me.
From Seth Grahame-Smith and Tim Burton teaming up for a biblical mash-up:
Stinky Pete: In the third act, King Herod shows up riding a giant spider.
And speaking of Kevin Smith references… From famed publicist chokes to death on free beef:
Mustafa Dystrophy: You’d think Narrow Airways would have learned their lesson after all the bad publicity they got from Kevin Smith.
From Miley Cyrus stars as “Lol” in LOL (seriously, that’s a real movie that got made):
Mo Charlo: “Lst nite was AMAZE… got bf’d by my bf! LOLOLOL”
From Channing Tatum’s male stripper movie has a trailer:
Good Grief: What the hell DOES he do for twenties? “GI Joe: Retaliation.”
And last but not least, from Mahky Mahk is endoahsin a new line of nutritional prawducts:
Jessolido: “POW! Hi, I’m Mahk Wahlberg. You might remembah me and my ahms from that time I chased Jeff Goldbum and those queeyah kids around in the rain. HEY DAWNNY! WHAT WAS THAT FACKIN’ MOVIE CAWLLED AGAIN? Right, J’rassic Pahk…”
Because he has T-Rex arms, you see. Maybe when he said he doesn’t masturbate, it wasn’t a decision, just a functional inability. T-Rex’s can’t reach down there, probably why they’re so angry.
Neat, thanks man!
I finally got an FD-shirt.* SCORE!
And I finally figured out how to unsubscribe from Uproxx’ stupid ass emails. DOUBLE SCORE!
It’s bound to be all down hill from here.
*over the heads of the more deserving, like essol and his t-rex arms, but I’ll take it.
“Dutch Oven Dodger” was goddamned fantastic! You earned the shit out of that t-shirt, Ace!
“Probably some kind of metaphor…”
Man, that Creative Writing MFA is paying dividends.
IT’S CALLED SUBTLETY BRO YOU PROBABLY MISSED THAT CLASS
WAS TOO BUSY F*CKING SLUTS AT A NON DORK SCHOOL F*GGOT
“shotguns a High Life, fires 2 T-shirt guns into the air*
Marky Mark as a T-rex stripper who’s angry because he can’t masturbate.
Thanks, I needed new nightmare fuel.
the stripper thing because the marky mark comment followed the C-tate one.
/realizes my mind makes weird leaps
//backs away slowly
killington
That tagline alone should sell it.
Stallonewolf
I think that’s historically accurate, especially Vince Vaughn eating an ice cream sandwich.
*Salutes*
GlennBeckHasAIDS
Sgt. C-Tates requested that “Taps (That Azz)” be played at his funeral
*At Eaz(y-E), Solider!*
Seconded!
Thirded.
fourthed
Fiff dat.
The FilmDrunk comments section never ceases to top itself. My hat is off to you bastards:
Stinky Pete
Julie Taymor looked at that first image and threw a half-empty bottle of Jamesons in her bathroom garbage
From the annoying Will Smith kids post:
White Beaner said: Baby Bourne, huh? If only they’d used shaky-cam…
The Island of Dr. Churro
Shit. Wrong thread. December protocol. ABORT.
donna romper
Love me two times, gravy.
Chuck WingDuck
“Mr. Kilmer, how many chins are you wearing tonight?”
Otto Man
As a young actor, Kilmer used to brag that one day he’d be bigger than Brando.
Second Otto’s